Sunday Seminoles Summary: Baseball 13-0 first time since 2018, Softball bounces back, Women’s BBall onto NCAA, Men’s hoops dunks Miami

This week in the Seminole Nation:

The FSU baseball team is undefeated at 13-0 and are looking to sweep New Orleans in the final game of the series today at the Dick, starting at 2:00 p.m.

The 14-5 Florida State Softball team will be seeking to avenge Friday’s loss to FGCU in the final game of the FGCU Spring Classic being played in Fort` Myers. The Noles won their two games yesterday against Purdue and Western Michigan.

The FSU Men’s basketball team beat Miami yesterday to conclude the regular season and will next play in the ACC tournament on Wednesday against Virginia Tech. The Noles finished with a 16-15 regular season record.

After winning their first 2 games, the FSU Women’s basketball were eliminated from the ACC tournament yesterday by NCST. The team will find out who their NCAA Tournament opponent will be next Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The ladies will be playing in their 11th consecutive NCAA tournament and will make their 18th appearance in the last 19 years.

The 4th ranked Florida State beach volleyball team swept Coastal Carolina and FGCU yesterday at the Tampa Invitational. The are now 11-0 for the first time since 2021 and for the fourth time in program history.

The FSU’s Tennis, Golf, Track and Field, and Swimming/Diving programs also saw action this week and are included in our recaps below.

Offense leads Seminoles baseball to weekend series win over New Orleans-The Seminoles look to continue their unbeaten streak

Game by Game results and reviews here

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team rolls into their weekend matchup with a perfect 11-0 record. Their last game was a mid-week beat down of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. The Seminoles cranked four home runs enroute to a 19-3 win....{continued}

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team (10-0) pulled off a perfect weekend in the First Pitch Invitational. Their reward? A freshly minted ranking from Baseball America and several other outlets....{continued}

Down in Fort Myers, Florida State softball finished day one of the FGCU Spring Break Classic with a 1-1 record. In their first set of games, the Seminoles took a win against Purdue, and dropped a game against the home FGCU Eagles. For their second day down in South Florida, the ‘Noles squared up against Purdue for the second time, and Western Michigan....{continued}

Ashtyn Danley got the nod for the Seminoles in the first game of the weekend. After giving up a lead off single, Danley put her second Boilermaker on base via a hit by pitch with two outs. The scoring broke open after the second single of inning scored one run....continued}

Florida State, which defeated Miami, 83-75, on the final day of the ACC regular season on Saturday, will face Virginia Tech on Wednesday, March 13 at 12 Noon at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in the second round of the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Florida State and Virginia Tech split the two-game regular season series in 2024 with each team winning on its home court. The Seminoles defeated the Hokies, 77-74, in Tallahassee on January 6 while the Hokies defeated the Seminoles, 83-75, in Blacksburg on February 13...{continued}

Leonard Hamilton’s teams have been quite successful on Senior Day over the years and today was no exception. Senior Darin Green, Jr. tied his career high with 8 made threes and Jamir Watkins put up a double-double to lead Florida State (16-15, 10-10) to an 83-75 win over their rivals from south Florida....{continued}

Michael Rogner gives his unique take on Saturday’s matchup with his Five Things preview

A game for the ages! If you take FSU’s best 15 games, and Miami’s best 15 games, these teams are 30-0!...{continued}

For fans who have watched any game since the calendar turned February, this one looked quite familiar. FSU got out-worked on the glass, outscored from beyond the arc, and taken advantage of when defenders overhelped for no apparent reason...{continued}

Five things: Pitt-The final road game of the year

Michael Rogner gives his unique take on the game with his Five Things preview

Brace for another 9 PM tip, this time on ESPN2. 1. We’re scraping the barrel bottom to find things for FSU to play for. We’re down to pride. They’ll be no double-bye in the ACC, and without that, no real chance to reach the Dance (happy to eat crow here). The NIT is out. So it’s two more regular season games and then whatever in the ACCT. Pitt, meanwhile, has a ton to play for. A motivated team at home vs an unmotivated team is probably not going to end well....{continued}

Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton will be presented with the NABC Golden Anniversary Award on April 7 at the NCAA Final Four in Phoenix. The Golden Anniversary Award is presented annually to a NABC member who has devoted at least 50 years of outstanding service to the game of basketball. Hamilton will be presented with the award at the NABC Convention Champions Brunch in Phoenix the day before the Division I National Championship game. He will be presented with the award as the NABC also honors each of the regular season conference champions across all levels of college basketball....{continued}

The Noles will make their 11th consecutive NCAA Tournament and find out their seeding on Sunday, March 17, at 8PM on ESPN.



There's plenty of left in March.#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/JBOvTftDVO — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 9, 2024

Florida State (23-10) was defeated by NC State (27-5) in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament by a 69-43 score. Game Recap Florida State came out ice cold missing the first five shots. O’Mariah Gordon finally got the Seminoles on the board with a pull up jumper and...{continued}

FSU women’s basketball dominates no. 20 Syracuse to advance to the ACC Tournament semi-finals-The Seminoles play a complete game to earn a huge victory.

Florida State (23-9) defeated no. 20 Syracuse (23-7) by a 78-65 score tonight at the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC. Game Recap Florida State jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead on the strength of an old fashioned three point play from Ta’Niya Latson....{continued}

(6) Florida State (22-9) defeated (14) Wake Forest (7-25) by a 70-53 score to advance to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC. Game Recap The game started out slow but it picked up a bit as Alexandria Scruggs and O’Mariah Gordon hit back to back triples. Makayla Timpson followed with a short jumper and the Seminoles had an 11-5 lead at the first media timeout....{continued}

FSU women’s basketball survives an overtime thriller against Clemson-The Noles use an impressive eight point run to force overtime.

Florida State (21-9, 12-6 ACC) defeated Clemson (12-18, 5-13 ACC) in overtime by an 82-79 score on Senior Night in Tallahassee, FL. Game Recap Florida State started the game off strong with a 9-2 run that was capped by a triple from Brianna Turnage. Clemson coach Amanda Butler was forced into calling a timeout....{continued}

The No. 4 Florida State beach volleyball team advanced to 11-0 after sweeping Coastal Carolina and FGCU on Saturday at the Tampa Invitational. This marks FSU’s first 11-0 start since 2021, and its fourth in program history. The Noles started the day with a 5-0 victory over the Chanticleers, earning every set except one. Senior Caitlin Moon and graduate student Kaeli Crews earned a hard-fought victory on court five, defeating Denisse Morgenstern and Madie Lichty in a three-set thriller. The final set came down to the wire with the Seminoles winning 16-14....{continued}

Noles Conclude NCAAs with All-America Honors

No.19/NR Florida State indoor track and field teams concluded the NCAA Indoor Championships on Saturday in Boston by capturing three All-America honors. Jeremiah Davis added his second first-team All-America honor of the meet by placing third in the men’s triple jump with a measurement of 16.60m. “Jeremiah did a lot of heavy lifting for us” said FSU track and field head coach Bob Braman. ”Jeremiah is the only jumper to record two top three finishes. He’s an incredible athlete who is an Olympian in the making,” David Mullarkey placed 11th in the 3,000 meters (7:55.42), establishing second-team All-America after being seeded 14th coming into the event. Shenese Walker finished fifth with a lifetime best, tying the sixth-fastest time in school history at (7.19), securing first-team All-America for the first time in her career. It was the highest finish for a Nole since 2019 when Ka’Tia Seymour placed third. “Spectacular race for Shenese,” Braman said. “Top five in her first ever National Championship. She saved her best races for the championship season. Really proud of her performance and development.” The 19th ranked men’s team tied for 15th place with 14 points. “We’ve finished in the top 15 two years in a row for the men’s side,” added Braman. “That’s big for a program that doesn’t have an indoor facility. I thought we competed hard during postseason, but we need to take that next big step during the outdoor season to be one of the top four teams to return to the podium. We’ve had success in recent years to do that.”

Sophomore All-American Mirabel Ting is in fourth place in the individual standings, and the No. 21 ranked Florida State Women’s Golf Team is in a tie for seventh place as the 18th Annual Valspar Augusta Invitational nears the midpoint of the 54-hole tournament. The event was scheduled for 36 holes today but because of weather in the area and a late start this morning, the second round of the event was suspended because of darkness....{continued}

The Florida State divers will head to the NCAA Zone B Championships at the Jack Baurele Pool at the Gabrielsen Natatorium, March 10-13. “This is it for us,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “This is our only shot at making NCAA’s. We had some great performances at ACC’s, but the ultimate goal is to get to nationals. They’re ready and we’re excited to get going this week.”...{continued}

