FSU vs. Florida: Preview, how to watch, game thread

FSU, in its second season under Link Jarrett, has been rolling to start the year.

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team completed another perfect weekend with a sweep of the University of New Orleans, moving FSU to a perfect 14-0 record. The Seminoles' offense averaged 12 runs and was relentless in their barrage of the Privateers.

Florida State set a new program record with 15 straight games scoring seven or more runs as the bats are hotter than the Tallahassee summer sun. Cam Smith extended his hitting streak to a ridiculous 18 games, while Lodise stayed hot at the plate and brought his steak up to six games. Jamie Arnold has not given up an earned run in 22 IP on the mound. The Tampa native took the rubber on Sunday due to weather concerns yesterday and pitched efficiently like he has all season. He ran into trouble during the second and third innings as he allowed two RISP and loaded the bases the following inning but used timely pitches to get out of the jams. John Abraham took over in the sixth and came out firing as he struck out the side, and then retired UNO 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh. Florida State is now one of two undefeated teams left in the NCAA.

Up next, Florida State travels to Gainesville to take on the University of Florida Gators.

The Florida Gators are currently ranked number eight by D1Baseball despite a 10-5 record on the season. Most recently, the Gators took two out of three game in a weekend series with Saint Mary’s. Tuesday’s game will be FSU’s toughest opponent to date and will be the first of three matchups with the Gators on the season.

Game time, projected starting pitchers, how to watch/listen

Tuesday March 12th, 6 PM

Starting pitchers:

FSU: LHP Andrew Armstrong (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. UF: RHP Alex Philpott (2-0, 2.57 ERA)

How to watch: SECN

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Gators to know: