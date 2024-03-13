3 Up, 3 Down: Who stood out for FSU baseball in beatdown against Florida?

Florida State baseball is beginning to rewrite its history books.

In his second season, Link Jarrett has put together an exceptional staff while fielding a team that feels fun to watch for the first time in years. On Tuesday night, they started 15-0 for the first time since 2013, beat Florida in Gainesville for the first time since before the pandemic and extended their program-long streak of scoring seven or more in a game to 15.

Tuesday provided FSU with their first test of the season and they received full marks on the exam. The narrative heading into the first inning centered on Florida’s top 10 status despite its (at the time) five losses and Florida State being undefeated but unranked — a few hours and a dozen runs later, FSU reboarded the buses to Tallahassee to ride home with a 12-8 win.

Of course, it took a full team effort to emerge from Gainesville with a win for the first time since 2020 and picking just three points to recognize provided me with a challenge.

3 Up

A balanced lineup: From a literal perspective, Link Jarrett alternated righties and lefties 1-9 to make life difficult on the Florida bullpen and not give them an easy matchup. However, from a figurative perspective, Florida State consistently attacked down the lineup and led them to victory. Everyone except DeAmez Ross recorded a hit in the lineup, including knocks from each player batting 5-9. The Gators had to use eight relievers on Tuesday as they could not consistently maneuver through an order that, going into the day, had four players with a batting average over .400. The FSU batters could be selective in their pitch selection and plate discipline as they understood that anyone in the lineup could make a big swing at any time. This led to nine walks and UF pitchers throwing just 109 strikes out of 176 pitches thrown. Florida State did not have the luxury of trusting each hitter to make an impact last season, but the lineup’s depth in 2024 has been the catalyst for their success. Digging deeper, the bottom of the order should be credited with carrying the ‘Noles to victory. Drew Faurot, Daniel Cantu, and Alex Lodise combined for four extra-base hits, five RBIs, and four walks out of the 5-7-8 hole. The Seminoles survived an uncharacteristically lousy day from their 1-2-3 hitters (more on that later) due to their ability to hit 1-9 and find consistent offense through the order.

Veteran relievers: For this exercise, Carson Dorsey will be considered an experienced player, considering he is a junior, even if it is his first season at Florida State.

Link Jarrett decided to move Conner Whittaker back to the Sunday slot this weekend, which meant that the manager would need to go to his bullpen for 27 outs. He led off with Andrew Armstrong, who has not pitched as much as he usually does this season. The senior went 3+ innings while pitching out of jams and giving Jarrett valuable outs against a vaunted lineup. Armstrong pitched well, throwing three strikeouts and giving up just one walk while not being charged an earned run. After his day ended, Joe Charles entered the game, and he struggled to get out of the inning. The head man had seen enough and pulled him after just 0.2 IP, replacing him with junior Carson Dorsey. Although he gave up a grand slam, he shut the door on the Gator momentum soon after and only gave up one other hit the rest of his outing. The veteran pitchers went 5 2⁄ 3 innings with seven Ks, one walk, one ER, and five hits. Against a Florida offense that should produce multiple high MLB draft picks, Link Jarrett should be satisfied.

Link Jarrett: Of course, it’s early in the season, so no one wants to get ahead of their skis, but the former Notre Dame manager seems to have this train rolling in just over a year. I could nitpick over his decision to throw Joe Charles or take Hudson Rowan out too early, but his hiring of Micah Posey led FSU pitchers to throw 15 Ks against a top-ranked Florida team. From a talent acquisition perspective, all three players listed earlier, Faurot, Cantu, and Lodise, are first-year transfers who revolutionized the lineup and led the Seminoles to an impressive victory. Florida State won just 23 games last season, and they reached 2/3s of that win total before they started conference play. Going into a soldout crowd in a challenging road environment, it was clear that his demeanor on the bench calmed the young FSU team and led them to jump on Florida 7-0 early. When UF brought the score within two, that same attitude never wavered, and Florida State scored the next five runs en route to a blowout. Michael Alford needed to get this hire right two years ago.

So far, so good.

3 Down