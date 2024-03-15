The Florida State Seminoles baseball team knocked off the No. 8 Florida Gators earlier this week and, with the victory, FSU improved to 15-0 just in time for the start of conference play.

The Seminoles’ offense is averaging 12 runs per game, overwhelming their opponents.

To begin ACC play, the Noles will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-5, 0-3). The Irish have connected for 38 home runs on the season. Most recently, Notre Dame picked up two wins over Radford during the mid-week after a disappointing sweep last weekend at the hands of Virginia Tech, where the Hokies averaged nearly 11 runs a game during the series.

Game times, projected starting pitchers, how to listen/watch

Friday, March 15th - 6 PM

ND: RHP Tobey McDonough (1-1, 5.62 ERA) vs. FSU: RHP Cam Leiter (3-0, 2.70 ERA)

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

How to watch: ACCNX

Saturday, March 16th - 3 PM

ND: RHP Matt Bedford (1-2, 5.28 ERA) vs. FSU: LHP Jamie Arnold (4-0, 0.00 ERA)

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

How to watch: ACCNX

Sunday, March 17th - 1 PM

ND: TBD vs. FSU: RHP Conner Whittaker (2-0, 3.63 ERA)

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

How to watch: ACCNX

Fighting Irish to know:

TJ Williams: .396 BA, 4 HR, .688 SLG

Connor Hincks: .367 BA, 3 HR, .667 SLG