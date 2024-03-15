The Florida State Seminoles baseball team knocked off the No. 8 Florida Gators earlier this week and, with the victory, FSU improved to 15-0 just in time for the start of conference play.

The Seminoles’ offense is averaging 12 runs per game, overwhelming their opponents.

To begin ACC play, the Noles will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-5, 0-3). The Irish have connected for 38 home runs on the season. Most recently, Notre Dame picked up two wins over Radford during the mid-week after a disappointing sweep last weekend at the hands of Virginia Tech, where the Hokies averaged nearly 11 runs a game during the series.

Game times, projected starting pitchers, how to listen/watch

Sunday: March 17th, 1 PM

ND: TBD vs FSU: RHP Conner Whittaker (2-0, 3.63 ERA)

Saturday: Jamie Arnold’s career day leads FSU to series win over Notre Dame.

ND: RHP Matt Bedford (1-2, 5.28 ERA) vs. FSU: LHP Jamie Arnold (4-0, 0.00 ERA)

Florida State’s offense has been the star of their early season success, but a close second is the success of the weekend duo of Cam Leiter and Jamie Arnold. Yesterday, Cam led FSU to win number 16 and today, Arnold was brilliant in the Seminole’s 17th victory, a 4-2 win over Notre Dame.

Arnold started the game out by picking up strikeout number one on the day. He allowed a single next before punching out the next two Irish. In their half of the inning, the Seminoles offense was ready to roll in as Max Williams led the inning off with a triple. Cam Smith reached after a hit by pitch and James Tibbs lined into a hit-and-run double play. The Seminoles appeared poised to blow the early opportunity until Jaime Ferrer crushed a home run over the center field fence for an early 2-0 lead. As noted by Brett Nevitt, the two-run blast gave FSU 26 runs in first innings this season.

Jaime gets us on the board with an early . His 6th of the season.



T2 | ND 0, FSU 2 pic.twitter.com/kBLTnAD2Dr — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 16, 2024

Back to the mound, Arnold was dominant in the second inning, fanning all three batters faced. The Irish finally broke through in the third, giving Arnold his first earned run on the season. The lefty recorded another two Ks in the frame. In the fourth, Arnold ran into some trouble with two runners in scoring position, but worked out of the jam. The FSU offense picked up another two runs in the fifth. Daniel Cantu started it off with a double and quickly advanced home on a Jaxson West single. An Alex Lodise bunt single placed runners on the corners and allowed Tibbs to pick up the second run of the inning with a sacrifice fly.

On the mound, Arnold continued his dominance into the sixth frame where he picked up his 11th and 12th strikeouts to give him a new career high of total Ks in a game. Andrew Armstrong relieved him for the last out of the inning, recorded of course via strikeout. Arnold’s final line: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 12 K. The sophomore has a season ERA of just 0.33. Armstrong cruised through the seventh but allowed a solo shot by Notre Dame in the eighth. The home run was also Armstrong’s first allowed run of the year. Army bounced back with two Ks to end the inning. Armstrong’s final line: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 4 K.

Armstrong answers the home run with back-to-back K's. He has a season-high 4.



B8 | ND 2, FSU 4 pic.twitter.com/CQxEGSqebQ — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 16, 2024

Noah Short took the mound in the ninth to retire the first batter. Short followed that up with a walk and Coach Link Jarrett turned to Brennen Oxford for the second straight day. Ox responded with a big strikeout for the second out of the inning before allowing a double to put two runners in scoring position. Ox calmly ended the game on the next batter with a foul out. It was Oxford’s third save of the year.

Friday: Seminoles hang on to win series opener against Notre Dame

ND: RHP Tobey McDonough (1-1, 5.62 ERA) vs. FSU: RHP Cam Leiter (3-0, 2.70 ERA)

The Seminoles reached win number 16 with victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. FSU jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the first inning and then hung on to secure an 8-4 win. The Seminoles are 16-0 on the season.

Notre Dame entered the matchup with 38 home runs on the year and quickly added number 39 with a solo shot to right in the first. Seminole pitcher Cam Leiter then allowed a double before picking up out number three to keep the scoring to one.

The Seminoles quickly took the lead back with a five run bottom of the frame. Cam Smith started the base parade with a hit-by-pitch, followed by a James Tibbs single. Both runners moved up on a passed ball before Jaime Ferrer drove Smith home with a single. Tibbs came home soon on a wild pitch before Drew Faurot brought Ferrer home with a double. Up next, Marco Dinges capped the inning with a two-run blast to left field. The Seminoles sent all nine runners to the plate in the first inning.

MAJOR early vibes at Howser!@MarcoDinges goes deep for the 5-1 lead in the 1st pic.twitter.com/8BmLka9Qyk — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 15, 2024

Leiter allowed only a walk in the second before FSU recorded run number six in their half of the inning. DeAmez Ross walked to start the inning and Smith advanced him to third with a single. Tibbs quickly drove Ross home with a single to right.

Both teams were scoreless in the third. Leiter cruised to start the fourth with two punch outs before Notre Dame picked up their second run with a triple and RBI single. The Seminoles threatened in the fourth and fifth but were unsuccessful in picking up another run. The Irish picked up their third and fourth runs against Leiter and the Seminoles to start the sixth. A lead off walk followed by another Notre Dame RBI triple and an RBI groundout. Leiter struck out the next two Irish to end the sixth.

The FSU offense finally got back on track in the sixth with back-to-back doubles by Smith and Tibbs to extend the lead to 7-4. Coach Link Jarrett sent Leiter back out to start the seventh, he picked up two outs but also allowed two runners to reach base. The Seminoles turned to freshman Hudson Rowan out of the pen. He promptly pegged the batter he faced to load the bases. Brennen Oxford was next up to try and stop the threat and slammed the door with a fly out to end the threat. Leiter’s final line: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 10 K.

The Seminoles were scoreless in their portion of the seventh and Oxford returned for the eighth. Ox quickly picked up the first two outs before an infield single and hit by pitch gave the Irish two base runners. FSU called Noah Short in from the pen to see if he could quell the Notre Dame rally. The West Virginia transfer had struggled in his early appearances for the Seminoles but picked up a huge K to end the top of the eighth.

Cam Smith started the bottom of the eighth with a no-doubter to right field. The solo shot pushed the lead to 8-4 for the Seminoles. Short allowed two runners in the ninth but secured the victory for Florida State.

Cam Smith 3-for-3 on the day and hitting .507 after this 400' bomb!



B8 | ND 4, FSU 8 pic.twitter.com/kEYkcnlr6e — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 16, 2024

Fighting Irish to know:

TJ Williams: .396 BA, 4 HR, .688 SLG

Connor Hincks: .367 BA, 3 HR, .667 SLG