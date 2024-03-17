Sunday Seminoles Summary: Baseball’s 17-0 start is 2nd best in program history, the only unbeaten team left in country, yet unranked

Welcome back to Tomahawk Nation’s Triple-S, where we attempt to give you the latest results and news from all the Florida State Seminoles sports that don’t begin with “foot.”

Although the Seminole Baseball team has finally started showing up in some publication’s rankings, they had not been ranked by D1 Baseball, which is the one most referred to. It is expected they will be ranked this week judging from the Tweet from one of their main writers:

#Noles win again -- now sitting at 17-0 after clinching a series win over Notre Dame. I'd look for FSU to make a massive leap into the D1T25 next week. https://t.co/qG0BuyqVQQ — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 16, 2024

The baseball team will go for the weekend sweep against Notre Dame today at 1:00 p.m. at the Dick. The game will be televised on the ACCNX.

The Women’s Basketball team will learn who their first opponent will be in the NCAA tournament tonight at 7:30 p.m. The team will be hosting a watch party at the Tucker center.

The 18th-ranked Softball team will try to win 2 out of 3 games in this weekends series against the 4th-ranked Duke Blues. The game will start at Noon at the JoAnne Graf Field.

The Men’s hoops team season has ended with a thud.

The FSU Beach Volleyball, tennis, golf, and Swimming/Diving programs also saw some action this week and their stories are posted in our recaps below.

Florida State’s offense has been the star of their early season success, but a close second is the success of the weekend duo of Cam Leiter and Jamie Arnold. Yesterday, Cam led FSU to win number 16 and today, Arnold was brilliant in the Seminole’s 17th victory, a 4-2 win over Notre Dame....{continued}

Armstrong answers the home run with back-to-back K's. He has a season-high 4.



B8 | ND 2, FSU 4 pic.twitter.com/CQxEGSqebQ — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 16, 2024

In his second season, Link Jarrett has put together an exceptional staff while fielding a team that feels fun to watch for the first time in years. On Tuesday night, they started 15-0 for the first time since 2013, beat Florida in Gainesville for the first time since before the pandemic and extended their program-long streak of scoring seven or more in a game to 15....{continued}.

In case it was not clear, Florida State baseball is legit.

The Seminoles stormed into Gainesville and snapped a four-game losing streak against the Gators as the offense exploded....{continued}.

And then there were two.

Florida State and Texas A&M are the only remaining unbeaten teams in college baseball after this week’s games. The Seminoles went 4-0 for the third straight week, bringing their record to 14-0.....{continued}.

After dropping their first game of the series to No. 4 Duke on Friday, Florida State softball looked to bounce back on Saturday with Makenna Reid as the starter for the Seminoles.....{continued}

Go off 3️⃣1️⃣



Makenna pitched a career high 7 innings and allowed just 3 hits and 0 runs while striking out 5️⃣#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/kYYsgjqHnC — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 16, 2024

Florida State softball hosted its first ACC series of the year, as No. 4 Duke came to Tallahasse during Alumni Weekend. For game one the pitching matchup was Ashtyn Danley for the Seminoles, and Jala Wright for the Blue Devils....{continued}

Free advice: Don't hit it towards Mudge



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/458l0o0HHy — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 15, 2024

On this episode, Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin are joined by former Northwestern pitcher and first baseman Sydney Supple, who now works for Softball America, ACC Network and more covering softball across the country including the Noles trip to the FGCU Spring Break Classic last week.....{continued}

It was the battle between two developing aces for the Florida State vs. Alabama matchup on Wednesday night. Allison Royalty got the start for the Seminoles, and Kayla Beaver for the Crimson Tide....{continued}

Fellow Freshman, Ashtyn Danley got the start in game two, after Gooden started game one against the Jackrabbits. Through two innings, her and Shannon Lasey, who got the start for the second straight game, kept it scoreless between the teams.....{continued}

Florida State softball looked to close out the FGCU Spring Break Classic on Sunday, against the home team, FGCU Eagles.

To start off the game, Kaley Mudge reached on an error, making it to second on the throw. With a runner in scoring position early, Claire Maulding for the Eagles, walked Kalei Harding with one out. However a line out and ground out put the ‘Noles back in the dugout...{continued}.”





Join us in the festivities this Sunday!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/KxTHsX0yiw — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 13, 2024

In celebration of what will be its 11th consecutive NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament selection, Florida State Women’s Basketball is inviting the general public to the Tucker Center on Sunday, March 17, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Selection Show on ESPN begins at 8 p.m. and can be viewed on the main Tucker Center videoboard. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the FSU Women’s Basketball team will sign autographs from 7:30 p.m.-7:50 p.m. before the selection show begins.

.@NiyaLatson hits our record-breaking 233rd 3-point field goal of the season.



We eclipse last year's record of 232!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/t6iqXBGYRK — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 9, 2024

No. 4 Florida State beach volleyball secured wins vs. No. 15 FAU and FGCU in the FAU Tournament, advancing to 13-0 on the season:

The Noles started the day with a 5-0 victory over the Owls, with all five pairs winning their respective courts 2-0. Raelyn White and Audrey Koenig put on a clinic, holding the Owls to just 10 points in the first set. Koenig and White then finished the duel with a 21-15 victory in the second set.

No. 4 Florida State beach volleyball is 11-0 after sweeping Coastal Carolina and FGCU on Saturday at the Tampa Invitational — its fourth 11-0 start in program history:

The Noles started the day with a 5-0 victory over the Chanticleers, earning every set except one. Senior Caitlin Moon and graduate student Kaeli Crews earned a hard-fought victory on court five, defeating Denisse Morgenstern and Madie Lichty in a three-set thriller. The final set came down to the wire with the Seminoles winning 16-14. The Seminoles then faced FGCU, which proved to be a challenge. Madison Binkley and McKenna Flaherty emerged victorious on court five in three sets, with a monstrous block from Binkley sealing the 16-14 win. Then on court one, All-American Maddie Anderson and Skyler Germann won the duel for the Noles in three sets, with the third set finishing 31-29.

Florida State faced ACC regular-season champions North Carolina Thursday afternoon in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. The Seminoles had played Hubert Davis’ team close in the first two meetings this season but dropped both matchups. The third meeting did not look like the games earlier this year....{continued}

Florida State (17-15, 11-10) took on Virginia Tech on Wednesday afternoon for their first game of the ACC tournament. The Seminoles took the rubber match between the two schools on the backs of a career day from Jamir Watkins. The redshirt junior exploded for 34 as he carried the Seminoles to victory....{continued}

The Florida State men’s basketball team closed out an up-and-down regular season with yet another win over the Miami Hurricanes, continuing the ‘Noles dominance over their rivals to the south under coach Leonard Hamilton....{continued}

Michael Rogner gives his unique take on Saturday’s matchup with his Five Things preview

The ‘Noles are in the nation’s capitol for the ACC Tournament, and to begin things will face Virginia Tech in a Wednesday nooner. 1. Is it over? No, you quitters, it’s not over. All FSU has to do to reach the NCAA Tournament is win four games in four days....{continued}

Of all the indignities Leonard Hamilton experienced growing up in segregated Gastonia — and there are too many to list and too many to remember — the one that perhaps stays with him the most is the one that brought him to tears late last month in his office at Florida State. More than 60 years had gone by, and Hamilton could still see what his mother never wanted him to see. She wanted to protect him that way.

Leonard Hamilton, the longest-serving active head basketball coach in the ACC, grew up in a segregated society in North Carolina. In Gastonia, Hamilton remembers restaurants he wasn’t allowed to come inside due to his skin color. He sat in the balcony of a movie theater because Blacks weren’t allowed to sit downstairs. He drank from one water fountain; whites drank from another. With the help of faith and family, Hamilton rose from those circumstances to a coaching career that has now spanned more than 50 years. At age 75, Hamilton has directed the Florida State basketball program since 2002 and will lead the Seminoles (16-15 overall, 10-10 ACC) in the ACC Tournament, which continues Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Seeded ninth, FSU will begin its tournament at noon Wednesday against No. 8 seed Virginia Tech. In his “Sports Legends of the Carolinas” interview, the three-time ACC Coach of the Year opened up about Gastonia, segregation, and a coaching career where Hamilton has always been entrusted with teams that need “a little fixing up.”

The No. 13 Florida State men’s tennis team dropped a match at home for the first time in over a year, falling 4-2 to No. 27 North Carolina on Friday night.

No. 13 Florida State men’s tennis will kick off a two-week run at home with matchups vs. North Carolina and Duke:

The Seminoles will return to the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center on Friday to face North Carolina at 5:30 p.m. before their match on Sunday with Duke at 1 p.m. FSU defeated North Carolina in the quarterfinals of last season’s ACC Tournament while Duke fell in the championship match to eventual NCAA champion Virginia. Florida State is 13-2 on the season, including 4-0 at home. The Seminoles have started 3-0 in ACC play with all three victories coming on the road. FSU currently holds a 10-match winning streak dating back to January, highlighted by victories over No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 21 Oklahoma, and No. 24 Alabama. Last weekend, the Seminoles earned identical 4-0 victories in Orlando over Illinois State and Marist.

No. 13 Florida State men’s tennis took down Illinois State and Marist to wrap its non-conference schedule on a high note, extending the squad’s win streak to 10:

The day began with the No. 14 pairing in the nation, Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif, easing past their opposition from Illinois State in 6-2 fashion while Loris Pourroy and Youcef Rihane hung tough and grabbed the first point of the match 7-5. Alex Bulte and Jamie Connel had near spotless singles matches with identical 6-0, 6-1 scorelines to quickly take hold of the match before freshman Justin Lyons earned his first career clinching point to end the first match. Cornut-Chauvinc, Rihane, and Rusher’s matches were left unfinished after FSU clinched the team victory.

Florida State women’s tennis (7-5, 1-2 ACC) fell to No. 23 Miami (4-3, 2-1 ACC) 5-2 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables on Sunday:

The Hurricanes clinched the doubles point and entered singles with a 1-0 lead after sweeping three doubles matches. The Seminoles responded by winning their first sets at No. 2 and No. 5 singles. Miami won at No. 1, No. 4 and No. 6 singles to clinch the match. Despite the loss, the Seminoles continued to battle and won two of the remaining matches.

Good luck to all 14 of our former Noles who will begin their NWSL seasons this weekend



https://t.co/fwCu5lxX9m#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/36ee7iRnTR — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) March 15, 2024

14 former Florida State women’s soccer players are set to begin their NWSL seasons this weekend as the NWSL season will kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ABC with the KC Current and the Portland Thorns taking the pitch. The Seminoles are represented on nine different NWSL teams (NC Courage, Bay FC, Washington Spirit, Utah Royals FC, Racing Louisville FC, Chicago Red Stars, Orlando Pride, NJ/NY Gotham). Two Seminoles return to the reigning NWSL champs as Jenna Nighswonger and Cassie Miller will each take the pitch for NJ/NY Gotham this season. Nighswonger was one of NWSL’s biggest breakout stars last season as she was named the NWSL Rookie of the Year. Spending most her time in the midfielder and forward positions at Florida State, Nighswonger was called on to play the defender role for Gotham throughout the 2023 season. Nighswonger excelled at the position helping Gotham to its first NWSL Championship. Nighswonger also was named to the U.S. Women’s National Team for the Gold Cup which the U.S. won. Nighswonger scored two goals for the U.S. during the tournament. Casey Krueger was also named to the USWNT with Nighswonger for the Gold Cup.

Signed, sealed, delivered.@cristina_roque_ is Royal — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) March 13, 2024

No. 18 Florida State swimming and diving will have seven athletes competing in individual events — Peter Varjasi, Max Wilson, Mason Herbet, Yordan Yanchev, David Vargas, Darwin Nolasco and Jesco Helling — as all as in all five relays:

For the first time in school history the Noles will have three divers at nationals. Seven individual qualifiers are the most since 2021 when the Noles sent nine. Heading into the final day of the Zone B Championships on Wednesday, Vargas punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships after placing seventh on 3-meter on Tuesday. Having to finish in the top 12, while his teammates needed to be in the top 10 to qualify, Vargas finished prelims in 11th (322.10). Nolasco led the Noles out of prelims with a score of 356.46 for fifth place ahead of Helling in 12th (321.70).

Florida State men’s diver David Vargas is headed to the 2024 NCAA Championships:

Vargas joins Peter Varjasi and five FSU relays at the meet in Indianapolis, running from March 27-30. More men’s qualifiers will be announced on Wednesday.

Florida State diver Samantha Vear is headed to the 2024 NCAA Championships, clinching a spot with a third place finish in the 1-meter at the NCAA Zone B Championships:

Vear will compete in her second NCAA’s that will run from March 20-23 back at the University of Georgia along with Edith Jernstedt, Maddy Huggins, Jenny Halden and three FSU relays. Looking to place within the top 10 in order to advance to nationals, Vear finished prelims in second place, scoring 286.80, sitting about 30 points away from the diver in 10th place. In finals, Vear added 295.40 to take third. Through 12 rounds, Vear received marks of 6.0 or higher on 10 of her dives, finishing with a score of 582.20.

Finishing strong on 18 for Charlotte ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HNGFnGnWAj — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 16, 2024

Lottie Woad (individual) and the Seminoles (team) finish in second place in the final standings at the Florida State Match Up. pic.twitter.com/Rgr6HfRC3v — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 16, 2024

Florida State sophomore Luke Clanton took home his second tournament victory on Tuesday, winning the 2024 Seminole Intercollegiate with an 18th hole birdie putt:

Clanton made a statement at home, which included a second-round 65 where he tied for the second-lowest score ever shot at Seminole Legacy. In Tuesday’s final round, he had to battle with teammate and freshman Tyler Weaver, who shot 10-under (68-69-69) and finished second overall.

Florida State golfer Mirabel Ting won the individual championship of the 18th Annual Valspar Augusta Invitational at the Forest Hill Golf Course, birdieing on two of her last six holes:

Ting’s second career victory led the Seminoles to a fifth place finish in the team standings as they earned their second top-five team finish of the spring season. Ting totaled seven birdies to card a third round score of 67 which tied her career-best score for a single round. Ting moved into the lead late in the third round as she overtook LoraLie Cowart of Georgia to earn medalist honors.

The Florida State outdoor track and field teams concluded the first day of competition of a two-meet weekend. Ahmari Avin made a statement in his FSU debut at the Bob Hayes Invitational in Jacksonville, Florida, where he picked up his first career win with a career best discus throw (45.27m). Ryan Driscoll followed Avin in second place with a personal best of (42.52m).

Former Florida State men’s cross country student-athletes Ahmed Muhumed and Kasey Knevelbaard will represent the Team USA at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships on March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia.

No.19/NR Florida State indoor track and field wrapped the NCAA Indoor Championships with three All-American honors:

Jeremiah Davis added his second first-team All-America honor of the meet by placing third in the men’s triple jump with a measurement of 16.60m. David Mullarkey placed 11th in the 3,000 meters (7:55.42), establishing second-team All-America after being seeded 14th coming into the event. Shenese Walker finished fifth with a lifetime best, tying the sixth-fastest time in school history at (7.19), securing first-team All-America for the first time in her career. It was the highest finish for a Nole since 2019 when Ka’Tia Seymour placed third.

Former Florida State men’s cross country runners Ahmed Muhumed and Kasey Knevelbaard will both be part of Team USA at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships:

Muhumed earned a spot on the six-man senior squad by finishing third in the men’s 10k (29.13) at the 2024 USA Cross Country Championships at Pole Green Park in Richmond, Virginia. While at FSU from 2021-22, Muhumed was an All-American in 2021 after placing 20th in the 10k at the NCAA Championships (29.19.9) after capturing All-ACC honors. He was named first-team All-ACC in indoor and outdoor and was a second-team All-American in the 5,000 in both indoor and outdoor.

Congratulations to Alum John Papsidera (BFA '83) for his role as Casting Director on the award winning film Oppenheimer!



They earned 7 Oscars this past weekend with John contributing majorly to the films success.



Read the Tallahassee Democrat article ⬇️https://t.co/AxmyUSzHzm pic.twitter.com/l05F1dP4jP — Florida State University College of Fine Arts (@CFAfsu) March 13, 2024

Ireland is INCREDIBLE, for all the great sights the people are even BETTER! Today took us to see @howthadventures @MalahideCastleG and @NewbridgeHF We had a blast and absolutely would recommend coming to see them all while at @cfbireland Fun for the #NoleFamily #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/8H16PqN7r6 — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) March 15, 2024

FAMU-FSU engineering faculty were awarded the Intersection Safety Challenge from the @USDOT. Their project provides collision warning signals and modifies traffic control signals, preventing incidents: https://t.co/RVW0guqmJ4#Engineering #Transportation pic.twitter.com/7U638oyFD0 — FAMU-FSU Engineering (@FAMUFSUCOE) March 13, 2024

In honor of the #Oscars, @DustyDvoracek & @dannykanell decided to rank the greatest sports movies of all time.



Whose list is better? Which movies did we miss?? #DDSXM pic.twitter.com/6vTzSmFvEi — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) March 12, 2024

