No. 12 FSU Baseball vs Stetson: Preview, how to watch, game thread

The No. 12 Florida State Baseball team completed a perfect start to ACC play with a sweep of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past weekend. With the Sunday victory, FSU moved to 3-0 in conference and a perfect 18-0 overall. The past week certainly caught the eye of pollsters as the Seminoles climbed inside the top-15 of all major polls.

Florida State has a tough weekend matchup with the ranked Clemson Tigers, but first, a visit from Stetson University. The Hatters (13-8, 1-2) are not a team to be overlooked, as FSU is well aware. The last time the two teams squared off resulted in a loss for the Seminoles. In that 2022 game, the Hatters blanked FSU 6-0. As far as the current season, Stetson already has a big win under their belt this season, pulling off a 7-4 victory over the Florida Gators.

Game time, projected pitching, how to watch/listen:

Tuesday, March 19th: 5 PM

Stetson: TBD vs FSU: TBD

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Hatters to know:

CF Kyle Jones: .357 BA, .471 SLG, .489 OBP

2B Yohann Dessureault: .329 BA, .700 SLG, 7 HR