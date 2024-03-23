The No. 12 Florida State Seminoles (19-0, 3-0) had their closest contest to date in a midweek matchup with the Stetson Hatters. It was an offensively-challenging game with Florida State pulling out the 1-0 victory over Stetson. With the win, FSU improved to 19-0 on the season. Up next, they’ll have their toughest series to date as they travel to face the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (19-2, 2-1).

Clemson cruised early in the season before finally dropping one game to the Duke Blue Devils by the score of 5-2. The Tigers are 15-1 at home and are averaging more than eight runs per game. The Tigers’ pitching staff has posted a 3.81 ERA. Check out Clemson’s preview for more team stats. Please note that Friday’s game has been postponed and there will be a doubleheader on Saturday

Game time, projected pitching, how to watch/listen:

FSU: RHP Cam Leiter (4-0, 3.37 ERA) vs Clemson: LHP Ethan Darden

Despite a quick start by the offense, the Seminoles dropped their first game of the year. Florida State’s pitching fell flat in the opening game of their double header with Clemson and the Tigers offense was relentless, scoring in five of the seven innings of the run rule shortened game. The Seminoles lost 15-5 to move to 19-1.

The Seminoles had a great start to the game with a grand first inning. Max Williams led off with an infield single, followed by a Cam Smith walk. James Tibbs loaded the bases when he reached by error and then Jaime Ferrer cleared them all. Ferrer crushed a grand slam to center to give FSU the quick 4-0 lead. FSU threatened with back-to-back singles but a McGwire Holbrook hit into a double play. Unfortunately, the lead would not last.

Seminole starting pitcher Cam Leiter had his worst game of the season and it started in the bottom of the first. After picking up an out to start, Leiter walked the next three batters. An infield fly out later and Clemson picked up their first run on an RBI single to left. The damage was kept to one as Ferrer cut down the trail runner at home. Florida State quickly went 1-2-3 in the top of the second. Leiter appeared to find his footing with a K to start the second but quickly fell apart again. Clemson hit back-to-back singles and Cam Cannarella squeezed a ball over the center field fence to tie the game at four. Ferrer singled in the third but that was all for FSU.

In the bottom of the third, Clemson chased Leiter after his fourth and fifth walks of the game. The Tigers picked up run five off a fielder’s choice. The Seminoles turned to Andrew Armstrong to face Cannarella. Armstrong lost the battle as Cannarella drove in the sixth run. Leiter’s final line: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 5 BB, 3 K. FSU batters faced only four pitches in the fourth to once again go 1-2-3. FSU retired Clemson in order for the first time of the game in the fourth, Army recorded two strike outs.

Florida State picked up their fifth run to start the fifth off an Alex Lodise solo shot to left field. Clemson would strike right back with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead to 8-5. Army would allow two more hits in the inning and be relieved by Noah Short. Clemson promptly welcomed Short with a three-run shot to left field. Armstrong’s final line: 2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K. Another 1-2-3 inning for FSU batters in the top of the sixth.

After a clean sixth for FSU pitching, the wheels came off in the seventh. Short struck out the first Tiger he faced and then hit the next. An error by Cantu led to runners on first and third and the Seminoles turned to Connor Hults out of the pen. Clemson welcomed him to the party with a two run double down the left field line. A wild pitch, a walk and then another Clemson single extended the lead to nine runs. The Seminoles went their third pitcher of the inning, Yoel Tejada, who allowed an RBI single to give the Tigers a 10 run lead and the win by run rule.

Saturday, March 23rd: one hour after Game 1 ends

FSU: LHP Jamie Arnold (5-0, 0.33 ERA) vs Clemson: RHP Austin Gordon

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Sunday, March 24th: 1 PM

FSU: RHP Conner Whittaker (3-0, 3.75 ERA) vs Clemson: RHP Aidan Knaak (1-0, 3.42 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Tigers to know:

2B Blake Wright: .356 BA, 1.131 OBP, 10 HR

C Jimmy Obertop: .333 BA, 1.162 OBP, 5 HR

DH Cam Cannarella: .329 BA, .927 OBP, 7 HR

Will Taylor: .362 BA, 1.012 OBP, 3 HR