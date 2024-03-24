Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Softball looking to sweep, Baseball looking to not get swept

Welcome back to Tomahawk Nation’s Triple-S, where we attempt to give you the latest results and news from all the Florida State Seminoles sports that don’t begin with “foot.”

This week in Florida State sports:

We all knew it was bound to happen, but most didn’t expect it to happen like this. The previously undefeated 12th ranked Seminole Baseball team lost their first and second games of the season in yesterday’s double-header against the #4 Clemson Tigers. The Noles were mercy-ruled in the first game, and in the 2nd game had a total meltdown and collapse going into the 9th inning while leading 8-1.

Florida State will try to avoid getting swept in today’s game at 1:00 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACCNX.

The Women’s Basketball team’s season came to an end this week when they were eliminated in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament.

After losing to the 4th and 2nd ranked teams in the nation, the Softball team took it out on the Pitt Panthers yesterday in a 5 inning game which ended when Pitt was mercy ruled. The Noles are 8-1 all-time in Pittsburg and will play a double header today starting at 1:00 p.m.

The FSU Beach Volleyball won their 2 games yesterday in the CCSA Midseason Tournament being played in Tally. Today, FSU will play No. 18 Grand Canyon at 10:15 a.m., followed by No. 8 LSU at 12:45 p.m.

Florida State’s Soccer team is playing Georgia Southern today at 1:00 p.m. at the Plex.

The FSU tennis, golf, track & field, and Swimming/Diving programs also saw some action this week and their stories are posted in our recaps below.

The story should have started and ended with Jamie Arnold. Florida State got shell-shocked and run-ruled just an hour before, but the Tampa native brought the response. His fastball proved to trouble the Clemson hitters, and a generous strike zone on both sides of the plate led to nine strikeouts. His day started off rocky as he gave up a run in the first inning...{continued}





7.0 IP // 3 H // 9 K // 1 R // 110 pitches



Hudson Rowan enters in the bottom of the 8th pic.twitter.com/EqNsday1wd — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 23, 2024

Despite a quick start by the offense, the Seminoles dropped their first game of the year. Florida State’s pitching fell flat in the opening game of their double header with Clemson and the Tigers offense was relentless, scoring in five of the seven innings of the run rule shortened game. The Seminoles lost 15-5 to move to 19-1. The Seminoles had a great start to the game with a grand first inning....{continued}

Jaime follows the grand slam with an outfield assist to end the 1st



T2 | FSU 4, CU 1 pic.twitter.com/cJghZ07Jv3 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 23, 2024

For seven innings, Florida State Seminoles baseball’s matchup with Stetson did not go as expected. Florida State was held to three hits and zero runs through those first seven innings before they finally broke through in the eighth....{continued}.

Florida State sweeps Notre Dame to extend perfect record to 18-0-FSU Seminoles only unbeaten team in country at 18-0

The ‘Noles continued their winning ways for 18 in a row to begin the season as Link Jarrett’s squad swept the manager’s former school. Florida State needed another complete effort to stay victorious with defense, timely at-bats, and another strong pitching start to carry them to the win. Conner Whittaker took the mound for the first time on a weekend and proved why Link Jarrett wanted to move him back to the Sunday spot.....{continued}.

onward and upward pic.twitter.com/NGc8Wkl5vD — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 18, 2024

James Tibbs is a major riser on our Top 300



He is now a top 50 player in the 2024 draft class



( ️ @FSUBaseball)pic.twitter.com/iouwRJPavg — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 22, 2024

Cam Smith has been one of the hottest hitters in the country this season!@cameron_smith24 | #Noles pic.twitter.com/b5cmkvUQd1 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 22, 2024

After several weather delays, Florida State softball finally started their series against the Pitt Panthers on Saturday. Pitt went with Adriana Romano to start against the FSU lineup, and both Kaley Mudge and Jaysoni Beachum singled. With Kalei Harding in the third spot in the lineup, she singled to bring in the games first run, and both her and Beachum advanced into scoring position on the throw home....{continued}

Nothing new, just another Isa highlight at shortstop



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/afoUzBFB6v — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 23, 2024

Florida State softball picks back up with ACC play after hosting No. 2 Texas in a midweek series. Picked last in the ACC Softball preseason poll, Pitt enters the series against FSU 8-18 overall and winless in conference play. After starting the season with a win against Memphis, they dropped games to a ranked LSU team....{continued}

After losing two of three games to Duke over the weekend, Florida State softball continued their gauntlet with No. 2 Texas at home on Wednesday. Makenna Reid got the start for the midweek against the Texas Longhorns, and her night started with back to back bunt singles to the circle. A wild pitch advanced both runners sixty feet and a ground out and fly out put the first run on the board for Texas. Now up 1-0 with two outs, Texas added another on an RBI double. Reid was able to get a strikeout looking to limit the damage......{continued}

Got the crew back together



It was great to have several members of the 2014 team back at The Plex today #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/ty2RdN48XW — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 16, 2024

No. 9 Florida State (23-11) was defeated by no. 8 Alabama (24-9) by a 82-74 score in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Game Recap Early in the game both teams were aggressive. Ta’Niya Latson attacked the basket early and was able to find success. Sarah Ashlee Barker tried to take advantage of being guarded by smaller defenders and had mixed results as Sara Bejedi was able to strip the ball from her on an early possession. Bama started the game in a 2-3 zone but FSU was still able to get the ball inside to Makayla Timpson for good looks. Timpson attacked the lane for a driving layup to give the Seminoles a 10-4 lead early....{continued}

(9) Florida State (23-10) will face (8) Alabama (23-9) on Friday at 5:30pm in the Austin Regional in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2. Tale of the Tape Net...{continued}

(9) Florida State (23-10) will face (8) Alabama (23-9) in the Austin Region in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of that game will face the winner of (1) Texas and (16) Drexel in the second round. The Seminoles will enter the Tournament after reaching the semifinals of the ACC Tournament where they fell to NC State. The Crimson Tide will enter the Tournament coming off of a quarterfinal loss in the SEC Tournament to Tennessee....{continued}

Florida State Seminoles sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson has been named an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American:

The Miami, Fla., native is once again one of the nation’s best pure scorers, ranking in the Top 11 in the country in both field goals made and free throws made. She is 31 points away from establishing the FSU single-season scoring record, sitting at 680 points and behind only Sue Galkantas’ 710 points from the 1981-82 season. Latson earned All-ACC First Team honors this season and is once again a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award given to the nation’s top shooting guard. She is tied for the ACC lead with six 30-point games in conference play, including a stretch of three consecutive 30-point games vs. Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and NC State. Latson and the Seminoles play in their 11th consecutive NCAA Tournament beginning this Friday as a No. 9 seed. FSU faces No. 8 seed Alabama at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on ESPN2.

She was named as the No. 19 most exciting player in this year’s tournament by ESPN:

A year ago the Seminoles entered the NCAA tournament without Latson. A late-season injury prevented the ACC’s top scorer and freshman of the year to miss Florida State’s first-round game against Georgia. And she was missed as the Seminoles scored just 54 points in a 12-point loss. That won’t be the case this year. After playing all 32 games, Latson is healthy headed into the NCAA tournament. She remained one of the nation’s most consistent scorers, duplicating her scoring output from a year ago while improving her assist numbers. With big performances against Stanford, UCLA and Notre Dame, Latson averaged 21 PPG against teams in this year’s field.

We’ll miss these 2️⃣



Thank you to our seniors Sara Bejedi and Alexis Tucker for everything you put into our program #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/THoFidU9ng — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 23, 2024

The No. 5 Florida State beach volleyball team opened the CCSA Midseason Tournament with two victories on Saturday in Tallahassee. The Seminoles extend their record to 17-2, their best start since 2021. Florida State opened the tournament with a 5-0 victory over Jacksonville. The Noles put on a dominant performance, claiming every set on every court. Junior Anna Long sealed the match on court five with a giant block. Long and Alexis Durish have won every match they have played in so far and, including their victory against South Carolina, have posted a season record of 13-0. Freshmen Addy White and Kaileigh Truslow showcased their talents as well, winning courts one and five, respectively. The Seminoles then played South Carolina in what was an exciting matchup.

March 20, 1993: Led by Sam Cassell, Bob Sura, Charlie Ward, and Doug Edwards @FSUHoops destroy Tulane 94-63 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.



RT if you love the old Orlando Arena

pic.twitter.com/CUUWHJqKvs — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) March 20, 2024

Florida State’s Primo Spears is going portaling, a source told @Stockrisers. 10.5 point per game scorer. Had 17 points against North Carolina in FSU’s last game in the ACC Tournament. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 22, 2024

Florida State big man De'Ante Green plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-foot-9 sophomore averaged 4.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while starting 20 out of 31 games this season for the Seminoles.https://t.co/guxaq8jmsn pic.twitter.com/PcRDM0QDGF — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 22, 2024

Love seeing our past Seminoles in March Madness @StetsonMBB pic.twitter.com/a693SCMlAS — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) March 22, 2024

The Florida State women’s tennis team (9-6, 3-3 ACC) dominated No. 24 Georgia Tech (8-7, 4-3 ACC) 6-1 at the FSU Indoor Tennis Center on Friday. “Every single court today was so determined and it was a great team win,” head coach Jennifer Hyde said. “It’s great to see us be on the right track heading into the beginning of April.”

A busy weekend awaits Florida State women’s tennis, who is set to host No. 24 Georgia Tech on Friday and No. 53 Clemson on Sunday:

Florida State is 8-6 on the season and is ranked 42nd in the ITA rankings.

Graduate student Vic Allen and sophomore Millie Bissett are coming off four-win weekends. The duo won 6-2 at No. 2 doubles against No. 39 Notre Dame and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles over Louisville. Allen and Bissett both went on to win their singles matches against the Irish and the Cardinals. Allen is the nation’s 63rd-ranked singles player and has 14 total victories this spring. Florida State’s Ellie Schoppe has four ranked singles victories on the season. Schoppe is ranked 33rd in the national singles rankings and 70th in the doubles rankings with freshman Maelie Monfils. Sophomore Kristyna Lavickova is on a two-match win streak in singles and has seven singles victories this spring. at No. 3 singles. Arkadinaou leads the team with nine singles victories. The Yellow Jackets are 8-6 on the season and defeated No. 24 Duke last Sunday. Georgia Tech is led by Senior Carol Lee. Lee is ranked 45th in the ITA rankings and has earned nine wins at No. 1 singles. Clemson is 10-7 on the season and face No. 19 Miami this Friday. The Tigers are led by graduate student Alina Tsyurpalevych. Friday’s match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m., and Sunday’s match begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Scott Speicher Tennis Center. Live stats and video will be available on Seminoles.com.

- ‼️



With Vic Allen’s win at No. 1 singles against Georgia Tech, she is now 10th all-time at FSU in total victories with 160 wins.

#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/vC7NwzK5NQ — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) March 23, 2024

The No. 14 Florida State men’s tennis team rebounded with a resounding 6-1 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday afternoon. The doubles round was clinical as Jamie Connel and Alex Bulte quickly took their match 6-2 while the No. 14 pairing in the nation, Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Jishua Dous-Karpenschif, battled through for a 6-4 scoreline to clinch the doubles point.

Taking on the Eagles tomorrow at The Plex #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/yatO7EGAax — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) March 23, 2024

14 former Florida State women’s soccer players are set to begin their NWSL seasons this weekend as the NWSL season will kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ABC with the KC Current and the Portland Thorns taking the pitch. The Seminoles are represented on nine different NWSL teams (NC Courage, Bay FC, Washington Spirit, Utah Royals FC, Racing Louisville FC, Chicago Red Stars, Orlando Pride, NJ/NY Gotham). Two Seminoles return to the reigning NWSL champs as Jenna Nighswonger and Cassie Miller will each take the pitch for NJ/NY Gotham this season.

Maddy Huggins and Samantha Vear took home second-team All-America accolades on Friday for the Florida State women’s swimming and diving team at the 2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Huggins finished 15th in the 100 breast at 59.29, while Vear also placed 15th on 3-meter, scoring 265.25. Huggins captures the 12th All-America honor in program history in the event and first to score since Ida Hulkko in 2019 (58.58).

A single-elimination match play component was added to the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship in 2015. With the championship component addition, the growth of in-season match-play events began to, and has continued to, increase in popularity throughout college golf as teams prepare for their appearances in conference tournaments and the NCAA Championship. The Seminoles, who have long thrived in the match play world of collegiate golf, close out their regular season as the play in the Old Barnwell Derby Match Play event, along with Duke, Mississippi State, and South Carolina beginning Monday (March 25) at the Old Barnwell Golf Club. The Old Barnwell match play event utilizes a round-robin format where each team plays every other team over two days. The event consists of six players from each of the four teams competing with the top five scores counting toward the overall team score.

A great write-up on Alice Hodges, who recently logged a 66 in the first round of the FSU Match Up, from FSU SID Chuck Walsh:

Hodge is one of Florida State’s most experienced golfers – one who has led the Seminoles to great heights during her career. She is a member of the first two NCAA Regional Championship teams in school history (2021 at Louisville and 2022 at Tallahassee), has played on three NCAA Championship teams, has helped the Seminoles win nine tournament championships, and led Florida State to the nation’s No. 1 ranking during her freshman season. Hodge has earned nine single-round scores in the 60’s including a school-record-tying 65 in the third round of the 2022 NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship. Her 65 is tied for the course record for a competitive round at the Seminole Legacy.

The Florida State outdoor track and field teams wrapped up the FSU Relays on Friday, securing seven individual event victories at the Mike Long Track. Kaniya Johnson, Alexandra Webster and Suus Altorf brought home wins for the women, while Lucas Bouqout, Andre Korbmacher, Zach Trotter and Neo Mosebi added victories for the men.

The Florida State outdoor track and field team concluded the first day of the FSU Relays on Thursday. Cooper Crowell opened the competition for the Noles in the men’s hammer, placing second with a new personal best of 54.20m. Ahmari Avin followed Crowell in fifth with a mark of 48.54m.

Jeremiah Davis was named the ACC Men’s Indoor Field Perfomer of the Year, the conference announced on Thursday. Davis becomes the first Nole in program history to earn the award in consecutive seasons. “Another great honor for a truly great athlete,” said FSU track and field head coach Bob Braman. “Jeremiah is becoming one of the best jumpers in the world.” Davis repeated as ACC Champion in the long jump with a mark of 7.80m, before claiming the title in the triple jump with a new meet record of 16.66m. He was named the Men’s Field MVP after scoring 20 points at the ACC Indoor Championship, becoming the first Nole to receive the honors back-to-back.

!



Korbmacher picks up his first outdoor win of his collegiate career in the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.56 (wind legal).



He currently sits at #5 All-Time in FSU history and ranks #4 in the nation.#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/AuXhtqN6If — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 22, 2024

Other Seminole Stuff

Today marks the first time Florida State and the ACC will square off in court regarding their dueling lawsuits against each other. The two parties will argue whether North Carolina is the proper venue for the ACC’s lawsuit and if the ACC-ESPN media rights contract should be sealed. In the meantime, the heat got further turned up this week with other schools voicing their displeasure with the ACC —Clemson filed its own lawsuit against the ACC while North Carolina’s Board of Trustees’s chair publicly lambasted the conference....{continued}

—

Clemson has filed a lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference, joining Florida State in making legal moves to break the grant-of-rights contract currently keeping the conference together....{continued}

In court documents, Clemson claims that "the ACC did not hold a vote requesting that its members, including Clemson, approve of the lawsuit against Florida State. Nor has Clemson ever authorized the ACC's lawsuit against Florida State."



Clemson is on Team Florida State. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 19, 2024

Next week, from March 26-29, @FloridaState will open its doors to climate scientists from around the world at a joint @NOAA conference! Click to learn more about the innovative research on display at the workshops, co-hosted by @FSU_EOAS ➡️ https://t.co/squmwAgO4o. pic.twitter.com/1k9EQsQlZR — FSU Arts & Sciences (@FSUartssciences) March 22, 2024

.@FloridaState's new Interdisciplinary Research and Commercialization Building is moving closer to completion! This facility will serve as a collaborative space for researchers working in materials science, quantum engineering and more. #FSUResearch pic.twitter.com/M6nSc9xRM7 — FSU Research (@FSUResearch) March 22, 2024

Most high end talent in this years NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/wQfUQbrsBL — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 19, 2024