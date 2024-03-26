Seminoles demolish Gators, secure season series for first time since 2015

Florida State came out swinging, with the Seminoles finding themselves in a bases-loaded situation in the first inning. With Cam Smith, James Tibbs and Jaime Ferrer on base, a three-run double by Daniel Cantu gave the Seminoles an early lead on the Gators.

In a dangerously similar situation to what we saw from FSU in its series against Clemson, the Seminoles saw that three-run lead evaporate after UF knocked a three-run homer in the bottom of the first to even things up.

After a quiet two innings from the bats, Joe Charles (having relieved Andrew Armstrong in the second) came up clutch by working Florida State out of danger zone territory with three strikes and only one hit in his time on the mound.

That steadying hand was exactly what Florida State needed, with a Drew Farrout homer in the fourth putting FSU back out on front — a lead that would be extended to 5-3 after Jaxson West found his way home.

Cantu continued a big night in the top of the fifth, with a double sending James Tibbs home to give FSU another run to make it 6-3. In the sixth, facing two outs, a wild pitch allowed West to move to second — on the next pitch, Cam Smith smacked a double deep left center and the favor was returned right after by Tibbs, with an error on his single allowing Smith to make it 8-3. With Florida turning to its fifth arm of the night, right-hander Fisher Jameson, the inning wrapped after a Ferrer fly-out.

John Abraham, taking over for Charles in the fourth inning, came in and kept FSU clean through 2.2 innings of work, not seeing a runner on base until walking Tyler Shelnut with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. The inning ended with Shelnut stranded as a Gator groundout sent things to the seventh.

On the first pitch of the seventh, Cantu added another big moment to his night by smacking a homer to right to make it 9-3 — a quick fly out and groundout immediately after gave two outs to work with for West, who found base for the third straight at-bat on a single to force the Gators to turn to its sixth pitcher of the night. As was the case in the sixth, right after switching out arms, Florida ended things with a center-field flyout.

In the bottom of the seventh, Abraham logged another strikeout to start things off then walked his second batter of the night after hitting the dirt. He saw a second straight 0-2 count slip away, hitting a batter to put two on for the Gators with one out. Left-handed Wake Forest transfer redshirt senior Brennan Oxford came in for the freshman after that, capping off his night with an admirable 3.1 innings pitched, five strikeouts and no hits on 13 batters faced.

Oxford, on 2-2 and 1-2 counts respectively, notched two straight strikeouts to safely navigate the Seminoles out of the seventh.

If the exit of the seventh without any damage done on the scoreboard wasn’t enough to assuage concerns of a potential repeat of last week’s sweep, the top of the eight saw the Seminoles separate in a major way. Smith advanced to first off a wild pitch, with Tibbs finding himself on base as well after a single to center field (Smith took third base). A groundout by Ferrer put Tibbs on second and FSU found itself with bases loaded after Cantu was walked. Dinges was walked after, giving FSU a 10-3 lead, and right after, a Faurot grand slam sent everybody home to make it 14-3.

With the 10-run rule in effect, Oxford struck out a third straight batter with a groundout quickly making it two outs. In one final way of officially making it Florida State’s night, a foul ball that almost assuredly was flying into the stands found itself in the glove of Cantu.

The bullpen overall went seven innings with just one hit allowed and 11 strikeouts.

With the win, Florida State secures the season series for the first time since 2015.

Up next for the Seminoles is a home series against the Louisville Cardinals (15-9, 2-4 ACC).