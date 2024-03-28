No. 17 FSU vs. Louisville: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Just a few days removed from securing the season series against their rivals in Gainesville, the Florida State Seminoles (20-3, 3-3) head back to ACC play and are set to host the Louisville Cardinals (16-9, 2-4).

FSU bounced back from a tough weekend in Clemson by run-ruling Florida in eight innings 14-3.

Normally a top-flight team, Louisville has struggled this year. They started the year with four straight losses, then found a bit of a groove until ACC play started — where they then dropped series to both Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. With the ACC shaping up to be a really good league this year, Louisville really needs a series win this weekend to set themselves up for any sort of success — they don’t see the lower end of the conference until later in the year.

Game time, projected pitching, how to watch/listen:

Thursday, March 28th: 6 PM

FSU: RHP Cam Leiter (4-1, 4.91 ERA) vs Louisville: LHP Sebastian Gongora (3-1, 4.78 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Friday, March 29th: 6 PM

FSU: LHP Jamie Arnold (5-0, 0.52 ERA) vs Louisville: LHP Evan Webster (2-2, 2.48 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Saturday, March 30th: 2 PM

FSU: RHP Conner Whittaker (3-0, 4.97 ERA) vs Louisville: TBD

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Cardinals to know:

SS Gavin Kilen: .344 BA, 1.079 OBP, 10 2B

C Luke Napelton: .397 BA, 1.365 OBP, 7 HR

CF Lucas Moore: .371 BA, .968 OBP, 14-17 SB