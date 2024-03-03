Sunday Seminoles Summary: Baseball remains unbeaten, Softball resumes, Women’s hoops to honor Seniors today

Welcome back to Tomahawk Nation’s Triple-S, where we attempt to give you the latest results and news from all the Florida State Seminoles sports that don’t begin with “foot.”

If you missed last week’s Triple S recap of all the Seminole sports, you can find it here.

This week in the Seminole Nation:

The baseball team is off to their best start since 2019 at 9-0. They beat Michigan State yesterday afternoon, then beat Illinois in the night game. The Noles are scheduled to play Western Michigan today at 3 p.m.

The Women’s Basketball team will try to rebound from their uncharacteristic meltdown earlier this week, today at 4 p.m. against Clemson at the Tuck. The team will honor their Seniors before the game.

The Softball team will finally get to play today at the FAMU field at Noon in a make-up game for their canceled trip to Eugene.

The Men’s hoops team keeps playing with Seminole fans’ emotions by giving them a little hope and then expertly snatching it away just as quickly. With yesterday’s loss to Georgia Tech, they are now 15-14 on the season, but have only won twice in their last 7 games, with only 2 games left in the regular season.

The FSU Beach Volleyball, Tennis, and Swimming/Diving programs also saw some action this week and are included in our recaps below.

The No. 12 Florida State softball team (11-3) will return to action against Jacksonville (5-10) on Sunday at noon at Rattler Field on the campus of Florida A&M. Admission to the game is free. There will be no live stream for the game, but fans can follow along at statbroadcast.com. After weather and travel complications kept FSU from heading to Eugene, Oregon, this weekend for the Jane Sanders Classic, the Seminoles added a game against the Dolphins as Jacksonville was already slated to be in Tallahassee to play a three game series against Florida A&M this weekend....{continued}

Yeah, this freshman is for real



Jaysoni was the first true freshman to have a multi-home run game since Kalei Harding in 2021 #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/U6j0Nzm3MM — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 27, 2024

—

Michael Rogner gives his unique take on Saturday’s matchup with his Five Things preview.

Tips at noon, so at least we get this out of the way early. 1. Damon Stoudamire spent five years coaching in my backyard at the University of Pacific, and I can’t say that anything I saw there made me think “future high major head coach.” However, our guy was a straight legend at Arizona and put Oregon high school basketball on the map....{continued}

—

Leonard Hamilton’s Florida State Seminoles basketball team bounced back in a big way at home Tuesday evening, knocking off the NC State Wolfpack 90-83. The win keeps FSU (15-13, 9-8) in the hunt for a bye in the ACC Tournament, and even keeps their slim double-bye hopes alive. The ‘Noles essentially controlled this one from the tip, leading for nearly 37 minutes.....{continued}

—

FSU gets yet another 9 PM tip, this time on ESPN2. 1. Tom Van Arsdale was an Indiana Hoosier, and then played 10+ years in the NBA where he scored more than 14,000 points. At his peak, he was a bucket when he got the ball. For most of you, this may be the first time you’ve heard his name. Why?...{continued}

—

They say defense travels. For Florida State’s Baba Miller, he has traveled from Mallorca – an island off of the coast of Spain in the Mediterranean Sea — to Tallahassee – the capital city of the State of Florida. The distance between the two places Miller calls home is just under 4,800 miles....{continued}

—

Florida State will play home and away games against Clemson, Louisville, and Miami, play host to Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, SMU, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech while traveling to play at Boston College, Cal, Duke, NC State, Stanford, Virginia, and Wake Forest as its 2024-25 conference opponents were announced by the ACC Office....{continued}

—

We have converted the contract of guard Trent Forrest from a two-way to a standard NBA contract.



Read more ⤵️https://t.co/w34dClvbmJ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 29, 2024

Great hire by Charlotte!!! A Champion on and off the court and an amazing team player. @FSUHoops #Noles everywhere. https://t.co/k1PYsB7tXI — Luke Loucks (@lukeloucks) February 29, 2024

Raptors say Scottie Barnes has sustained a fracture to the third metacarpal bone of his left hand and is out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs are signing G League Austin F Raiquan Gray to a two-way contract, waiving Mamadi Diakite, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gray is averaging 15 points and 5.8 rebounds for Spurs' G League affiliate this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2024

Florida State Women’s Basketball will honor its two seniors in graduate guard Alexis Tucker and fifth-year guard Sara Bejedi on Sunday afternoon prior to its 4 p.m. matchup vs. Clemson. The senior day presentations will begin at 3:40 p.m. at half court of the Tucker Center. Sunday’s game will air on the ACC Network....{continued}

—

Florida State (20-9, 11-6 ACC) was defeated by No. 22 Louisville (23-7, 12-5 ACC) by a 70-55 score tonight in Louisville, KY. Game Recap Louisville got off to a blazing start with an 8-0 run that forced Brooke Wyckoff to call a timeout. Florida State was missing shots and the Cards beat the Seminoles down the floor for transition baskets....{continued}

—

Florida State Women’s Basketball’s future conference opponents for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons have been announced, as each of the ACC schools’ upcoming matchups for the next two years were revealed on ACC PM. With the addition of Cal, Stanford and SMU in the 2024-25 academic year, the Seminoles have some fresh opponents approaching. In the upcoming 2024-25 season, FSU’s home opponents include SMU, Miami, Pittsburgh, Clemson, NC State, Wake Forest, Duke, Louisville and Syracuse....{continued

—

.@MakaylaTimpson2 has tied the FSU single-season record for double-doubles with 15.



She ties Natasha Howard's single-season mark set back in the 2013-14 season.



Congratulations to Kay Kay!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/01qny4Cedw — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 1, 2024

The Seminoles picked up another pitching masterpiece from Jamie Arnold. The sophomore escaped jam after jam and kept Spartan batters on their toes throughout the afternoon. On the offensive side of the ball, the Seminoles picked up two homeruns (one inside-the-park) on the day.....{continued}

Cam Smith with FSU's first inside-the-park HR since 2011!



B6 | FSU 5, MSU 0 pic.twitter.com/vYXZgXhzlL — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 2, 2024

Jaime with a souvenir for the Seminole bullpen!



His 1st HR of the year.



T8 | FSU 7, MSU 0 pic.twitter.com/kNCoAK2KjD — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 2, 2024

—

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team had another perfect weekend with a sweep over the Western Carolina Catamounts. The weekend tilt was capped with the Seminoles’ 20-run outburst on Sunday....{continued}

—

Fresh off a rout of the Butler Bulldogs, Florida State began its first full week of the season against Jacksonville on Tuesday night and played a three-game home stand vs. Western Carolina over the weekend. The Seminoles scored seven runs or more in all four games and, besides a poor 8th inning during the middle of the week, dominated both opponents en route to a 4-0 record....{continued}

—

Arnold Named ACC Pitcher of the Week

Sophomore Jamie Arnold is the ACC Pitcher of the Week after his dominant start Saturday against Western Carolina, it was announced Monday. Arnold struck out a career-best 11 batters in a career-high 6.0 innings, allowing just one hit and two walks in Florida State’s 8-4 victory. Arnold, from Tampa, has not allowed an earned run 11.0 innings to start the 2024 campaign. Under first-year pitching coach Micah Posey, Florida State has now won the first two Pitcher of the Week awards this season. Cam Leiter earned the honor after striking out a career-high 13 batters in his debut on February 16 against Butler. As a pitching staff, Florida State leads the nation with 16.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

The No. 17 Florida State men’s tennis team outlasted Louisville on the road to earn its 10th win of the season and recorded its fifth victory away from home. “We earned a tough, hard-fought win up here and I’m really proud of Jamie [Connel] and Alex [Bulte] for the clutch doubles win that came up huge,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. The doubles round was tense as Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif dropped only their second match all season to UL’s 20th-ranked pair of Donnet and Rodrigues....{continued}

—

The Florida State women’s tennis team (5-4, 1-1 ACC) earns it’s first ranked victory of the season as the Seminoles won 6-1 against No. 14 Duke (6-4, 0-2 ACC) at the Scott Speicher Tennis Center on Sunday....{continued}

—

Florida State women’s tennis student-athlete Ellie Schoppe was named ACC Player of the Week on Tuesday. Schoppe had an incredible weekend of play, as she won three matches, which included victories over two ranked opponents....{continued}

No. 16 Florida State men’s swimming and diving student-athletes Max Wilson and Tommaso Baravelli established new program records on Saturday at the James E. Martin Invitational. After falling one one-hundredth of a second shy on the men’s 100 back record in November (45.32) at the Georgia Invite, Wilson swam a time of 45.24 in prelims to take down the standard that was set by Pavel Sankovich in 2014 at 45.31. Baravelli dropped almost one second from his fastest time, which he swam last week at the ACC Championships (1:54.04) in the 200 breast, touching at 1:53.18 for the win. He erased the mark that was set by Izaak Bastian (1:53.81) in 2021....{continued}

The Florida State beach volleyball team went undefeated on day one of the annual Seminole Beach Bash tournament. The No. 4 Seminoles knocked off No. 19 Tampa, No. 16 Georgia State, and No. 17 Stetson on Saturday. The Noles started the day in dominant fashion with a 5-0 sweep over the Spartans. All five duos won each match in two sets....{continued}

Other Seminole Stuff

Leaping into #LeapDay with the FSU Flying High Circus! pic.twitter.com/8uGiVbdReV — Florida State University (@FloridaState) February 29, 2024

Today is #RareDiseaseDay. Florida State University's new Institute for Pediatric Rare Diseases will leverage cutting-edge technologies such as gene therapy to transform research, diagnosis and care for children suffering from these devastating diseases. pic.twitter.com/9EOKlSwBFU — FSU Research (@FSUResearch) February 29, 2024

Congratulations Thomas on a perfect game at the @FSUStudentUnion bowling alley! https://t.co/Gj7kkJIJgu — Florida State University (@FloridaState) February 28, 2024

It was an honor to participate in the annual Unity Walk, where we reflected on the integration history of @FloridaState



The hard work of our Florida State Athletics Student-Athlete Development Team doesn’t go unnoticed #blackhistorymonth | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/pt7rjSxECA — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) February 28, 2024

This week marked our membership program's 1-year anniversary!



Your impact on FSU Football is clear.



Celebrate 365 Days of TBE & be entered in a raffle for FSU Player-signed items w/ a one-time contribution of $365, $36.50, or $3.65!https://t.co/oH8XhIPRPe#ReadyToRespond pic.twitter.com/Q8wvipEVel — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) February 29, 2024

