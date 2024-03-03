3 Up, 3 Down: FSU baseball keeps on winning

FSU baseball released a stat that confirmed the Seminoles are one of six teams in college baseball that are still undefeated. Not only has FSU not dropped a game, they are rolling the teams they play. On Tuesday, Florida State plated five runs in the first inning en route to a 12-4 victory. The team hiked to Greenville, SC, this past weekend, but the Friday rainout did not dampen their bats. Jamie Arnold pitched a gem Saturday afternoon as the ‘Noles won by nine runs. Cam Leiter struggled Saturday night and found themselves tied at seven going into the seventh before Jaxson West blew the game open with a three-run double. Like the game last night, FSU was in a back-and-forth affair before running away from Western Michigan in the middle innings. Florida State has done it all to start the year with monster at-bats, dominant starting pitching, and impressive defense.

Florida State faces FGCU for a two-game mini-series on Tuesday and Wednesday before taking on New Orleans for a three-game set. All five games will be in Tallahassee.

FSU scoreline this week: 12-4 vs. USF, 11-2 vs. MSU, 13-7 Illinois, and 8-3 vs. Western Michigan

3 Up

Can I copy and paste what I wrote about Jamie Arnold last weekend? The Tampa native pitched another gem on Saturday afternoon en route to 6 IP, 7 K, 0 BB, 0 ER day for the first Seminole victory of the weekend. The recipe has been clear for Arnold to start the year. He attacks hitters and does not mind filling up the strike zone. He will battle out of jams and feel comfortable on the mound with runners on base. Most of all, he will play with emotion and throw with intensity on every pitch. The formula worked yesterday, as Arnold threw around 80 pitches as he did against WCU, allowed runners to get on base but did not break, and led FSU to victory. He has now gone 17 innings without allowing an earned run to start the year; it’s just an incredible number. Arnold set the pace for FSU for the weekend with his day on the mound and may be Florida State’s best arm right now.

“He’s one of the most advanced hitters I’ve ever been around,” Link Jarrett shared after James Tibbs’ two-HR day Tuesday night. The right-fielder has been hitting anything and everything in sight and crushed another homer against Illinois for his 6th of the season in just nine games played. Not only is he hitting for power, but with a .410 batting average before an 0-4 day against the Broncos, he has made contact to all parts of the field. The 1-2 punch of Smith and Tibbs at the top of the lineup has been the key to the Seminole’s offensive success at the start of the year. His defense may be the most underrated portion of his game, as he recorded a put-out against USF by gunning a base runner down at second, attempting a double. If he can keep up this pace for the whole season, watch out.

Daniel Cantu’s Tuesday night did not go as planned. Facing off against his former school, Link Jarrett mentioned he tried to do too much at the plate, and he struggled with a 0-3 day with a walk. However, as the team has all year, Cantu battled back and recovered his form this weekend. The USF transfer went 3-5 against Michigan State and then went 2-3 with two walks later in the day against Illinois, rounding out the weekend with a double and a walk versus WMU. Florida State needs Cantu to be consistent at the bottom of the lineup, and the veteran looks to be settling into his new school. Even when he struggled at the dish, he gave FSU solid infield defense at first. But now, with a hot stick, Cantu should build off this weekend and back up the claims of how the coaching staff feels about him.

An honorable mention since I could not find a third negative has been the bullpen. Ben Barrett shut the door against Illinois with 3 2⁄ 3 of no run ball to preserve the victory. Brennen Oxford did the same on Sunday, going 4.0 innings and allowing just one run in the series finale. Even though Carson Dorsey got knocked around, he proved his ceiling the other week against JU. Link Jarrett should feel confident in his veteran long relievers out of the ‘pen.

3 Down