Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball win streak at 6 games, baseball team embarrasses Gators then clinch weekend series, hoops gets 4-star point guard

The baseball team bounced back after their disastrous outing at Clemson last week by gigging and gutting the Gators until the umpire called for mercy on them at the end of the 8th. With the win, Florida State secured the season series for the first time since 2015. The Noles then followed that up by clinching the weekend series from the Louisville Cardinals.

The 18th-ranked softball team extended their winning streak to 6 games by sweeping NC State this weekend, including mercy ruling the Wolfpack in the first two games.

The fifth ranked FSU beach volleyball team struggled in the Death Valley Invitational tournament, dropping 3 of the four games they played in. The tournament featured an elite field and while not offering any excuses for the losses, the teams they lost to are first, second, and third ranked teams in the nation. The Noles were able to handle the sixth ranked Cal team.

Two players on the Men’s hoops team announced they are entering the transfer portal. However, the coaches were able to flip and get a commitment from a 4-star, the 8th highest-rated point guard, and the 106th player overall in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The FSU tennis, golf, track & field, and swimming/diving programs also saw some action this week and their stories are posted in our recaps below.

Howser is absolutely packed today. pic.twitter.com/QXFyuE5pbj — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) March 30, 2024

Florida State came into this week needing to pick up the pieces. A three-game sweep in Clemson, capped off by two blown leads, gave FSU its first dose of humble pie for the season. Link Jarrett said on Wednesday that the Seminoles did not need ra-ra speeches to galvanize the group. Florida State let their actions speak louder than words. On the long bus ride to Jacksonville, senior Daniel Cantu took it upon himself to make the journey worthwhile....{continued}

How about a go-ahead HR in your first career start, Cal Fisher!



T5 | UL 3, FSU 5 pic.twitter.com/n2seoLHGaw — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 30, 2024

Florida State came out swinging, with the Seminoles finding themselves in a bases-loaded situation in the first inning. With Cam Smith, James Tibbs and Jaime Ferrer on base, a three-run double by Daniel Cantu gave the Seminoles an early lead on the Gators. Seminoles demolish Gators, secure season series for first time since 2015-Florida State rides major night from Daniel Cantu, bullpen to 14-3 run-rule win In a dangerously similar situation to what we saw from FSU in its series against Clemson, the Seminoles saw that three-run lead evaporate after UF knocked a three-run homer in the bottom of the first to even things up....{continued}

ALL the highlights from last night's Sunshine Showdown win vs. Florida#Noles pic.twitter.com/yo6DvDwRsn — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 27, 2024

FSU baseball picked up a JUCO commitment from RHP Mack Estrada. Estrada has a 2.66 ERA/1.25 WHIP in 44 IP at Northwest Florida State College. 57 K-20 BB. 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame. 91-94 MPH FB, nasty slider to pair it with.



: @PGCollegeBall pic.twitter.com/ey9EWGfyHQ — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) March 25, 2024

Saturday, Florida State softball secured the series against NC State. Two freshmen, Isa Torres and Kennedy Harp both knocked walk off homeruns in the last two games to help clinch against the Wolfpack. Ashtyn Danley got her second start of the weekend....{continued}

It's Ocho's world, and we're just living in it



Another two-run shot extends the lead



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/Yw6YmpehpR — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 30, 2024

Thursday, Florida State softball walked off NC State to open their series in Tallahassee. Freshman Isa Torres provided the winning runs, and on Friday, fellow freshman Mimi Gooden got the start for game two. Gooden started her day with a one out single followed by a hit by pitch. She was able to feed her defense to keep NCSU from breaking into the score....{continued}

Florida State softball started their weekend against the NC State Wolfpack with Ashtyn Danley in the circle. After Danley allowed one hit, that was wiped away on an inning ending double play, then Seminoles bats got to work...{continued}

ISA TORRES SAYS GOODNIGHT‼️‼️‼️



NOLES WALK IT OFF#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/iZa31qXG3b — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 29, 2024

No. 18 Florida State softball will keep its winning ways going this weekend, facing off against NC State at home — from FSU Sports Info:

Since the start of the 2019 season, FSU is 136-22 at the Seminole Softball Complex. In the past two seasons, FSU is 48-9 at the Seminole Softball Complex. FSU put together one of their best offensive weekends in school history last weekend against Pitt. FSU scored 40 runs in three games which was the most runs ever scored by FSU in a three game series against an ACC opponent. It was the first time FSU has ever scored 10 or more runs in three consecutive games against an ACC opponent. It was only the fourth time in school history that FSU has had a streak of three or more games with 10 or more runs. FSU hit 15 home runs against the Panthers including seven in the series finale which tied a program record for most home runs in a single game. 10 different players hit a home run against the Panthers FSU is averaging 7.83 runs per game which is sixth in the country. FSU is hitting .343 as a team which ranks 9th in the country. FSU has scored 235 runs through 30 games this season which is on pace to be a top five offense in school history and could break the school record of 459 runs scored by the 2016 team. In 30 games, FSU has scored 8 or more runs in 18 games. In 69 games last season, FSU scored eight or more runs just 22 times. FSU has scored 10 or more runs in nine games so far this season after accomplishing that feat just eight times last season.

Congrats to former Nole, Kylee Hanson, on being inducted into the Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Fame last night https://t.co/wBnzUsi43e — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 25, 2024

Wishing a BIG Happy Birthday to our leader @CoachBrookeFSU We hope it's the best one yet!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/WUG1XtnWEX — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 30, 2024

Sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson is one of 52 region finalists for the 10-member WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team:

The Miami, Fla., native is seeking her second All-America award this season after being selected to the Associated Press All-America Team last week. Latson finished her sophomore season as just the second Seminole to cross 700+ points in a season, scoring 705. Only her and all-time leader scorer Sue Galkantas (710 points in 1981-82) have crossed the 700-point mark. Latson finished her second season averaging 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals, leading FSU in scoring, steals and assists. She delivered seven 30-point games in 2023-24, including six in ACC play to tie for the league lead with Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley...

She does it the @MakaylaTimpson2 is now FSU's single-season record holder in double-doubles, blocked shots AND rebounds!#NoleFAM | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/niuNbaQDNv — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 22, 2024

The No. 5 Florida State beach volleyball team fell to No. 3 Stanford and No. 1 USC on Saturday during the second day of the Death Volley Invitational. The Seminoles finished the weekend 1-3 and now hold a 20-5 record in 2024. The Seminoles opened the day with a gutsy performance against Stanford. The Noles gained the first point of the dual as Maddie Anderson and Alli Hansen won court two, 21-17, 21-19. The Cardinal then won court one, 21-18, 21-19. Stanford would then won court three as Kaileigh Truslow and Caitlin Moon almost simultaneously won court four, tying the match 2-2. Carra Sassack and Kaeli Crews fought hard and forced a third set, but the Cardinal ultimately won the deciding point on court five with a final score of 16-14. Florida State’s second match of the day would prove to be their greatest challenge of the season as they faced the reigning national champions in USC...

The No. 5 Florida State beach volleyball team finished day one of the Death Volley Invitational 1-1 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday. The Seminoles now hold a 20-3 record this season. The Seminoles opened the weekend against No. 2 UCLA, and the Bruins emerged victorious 4-1. Anna Long and Alli Hansen bounced back after dropping the first set and won back-to-back sets on court two to give the Seminoles their point. Florida State then defeated No. 6 Cal, 3-2. Alexis Durish and Anna Long extend their winning streak to 17 matched and they remain undefeated in 2024 after winning court one in three sets...

No. 5 Florida State beach volleyball is 19-2 on the season after sweeping the CCSA Midseason Tournament on Sunday:

The Seminoles opened day two of the tournament with a highly entertaining match against No. 18 Grand Canyon. Florida State jumped out to an early 2-0 lead as Caitlin Moon and Kaileigh Truslow won court four in two quick sets, and Anna Long and Alexis Durish continued their hot streak. The Lopes put up a valiant effort, winning courts one and five and tying the duel, then forcing a third set on court three. In what was a nail-biter, Makenna Wolfe and Maddie Trusty emerged victorious with a third set final of 15-13. Florida State then took the courts to play No. 8 LSU...

After a rough ending to the Florida State basketball season, the program got some good news on Sunday. Florida State landed the commitment of four-star point guard Daquan Davis this evening. Davis, who plays in the Overtime Elite league in Atlanta, is the 8th highest-rated point guard and 106th player overall in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Davis was previously committed to the Providence Friars, having reopened his commitment in October. “Florida State believes I am the missing piece to getting their program back on track,” he told ZAGSBLOG earlier this month. “I also have a great relationship with the coaching staff.”...{continued}

A 6-foot true point instead of a 6-6 project. I like it https://t.co/nHfVoZpFcO — Rogner (@MichaelRogner) March 25, 2024

The moment Daquan Davis made his commitment to Florida State official https://t.co/kyt82i6Epi pic.twitter.com/x6hPMLmJRy — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 25, 2024

Florida State’s Primo Spears is going portaling, a source told @Stockrisers. 10.5 point per game scorer. Had 17 points against North Carolina in FSU’s last game in the ACC Tournament. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 22, 2024

Florida State big man De'Ante Green plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-foot-9 sophomore averaged 4.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while starting 20 out of 31 games this season for the Seminoles.https://t.co/guxaq8jmsn pic.twitter.com/PcRDM0QDGF — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 22, 2024

DEVIN ARE YOU KIDDING?!? pic.twitter.com/O5bg1EU4u2 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2024

Congratulations to Terance Mann for being named the #NBACares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for the month of February pic.twitter.com/jDexMUOrc4 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 26, 2024

The No. 15 Florida State men’s tennis team took a clinical 4-1 victory at Clemson on Saturday afternoon. “We recorded a hard-fought win today and I believe the doubles point set the tone as Loris (Pourroy) and Youcef (Rihane) rattled off three straight games to win the point while winning four of the first six sets put us in a great position for the match,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. The day began with a tightly contested doubles round with solid and methodical play from both sides to start. After FSU dropped the match on Court 1, Jamie Connel and Alex Bulte dealt a strong performance to take a 6-4 win on Court 3 while Loris Pourroy and Youcef Rihane snatched the doubles point with a 7-5 victory. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc returned to his winning ways with an identical 6-2, 6-2 singles performance on Court 1 for his 13th ranked win of the season. The senior now holds 10 straight-set wins over ranked opponents...

The Florida State women’s tennis team (11-6, 5-3 ACC) dominated No. 47 Syracuse (9-8, 3-7) 7-0 at the Scott Speicher Tennis Center on Friday. “Beating an ACC team 7-0 is a major accomplishment and it was great way to start the weekend,” head coach Jennifer Hyde said. The Seminoles kicked off the match with wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to take the 1-0 lead. Cade Cricchio and Kristyna Lavickova were tied 4-4 at No. 3 when the doubles point was clinched. Senior Anna Arkadianou entered singles on fire, as she won in straight sets 6-0, 6-1 over Emilie Elde at No. 3 singles. Freshman Maelie Monfils gave the Seminoles a 3-0 lead as she defeated Constance Levivier 6-4, 6-2 at No. 6 singles. Lavickova followed with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles against Shiori Ito to clinch the match. Florida State did not stop there as sophomore Millie Bissett defeated the 124th-ranked Anastasia Sysoeva 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (2). Vic Allen won 6-0, 5-7, 1-0 (9) over the 48th-ranked Miyuka Kimoto at No. 1 singles. Senior Ellie Schoppe capped off the day with a 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (6) against Viktoriya Kanapaskaya at No. 2 singles to give the Seminoles the 7-0 victory...

The No. 15 Florida State men’s tennis team pulled off an epic comeback to take a thrilling 4-3 match win over Georgia Tech on Thursday afternoon. “Our freshmen were forced into the fire and rose to the occasion while Loris (Pourroy) came through at the end to seal the match in a really good team effort,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. The day began with a tightly contested doubles round that saw momentum swing back and forth...

Florida State women’s tennis will host a pair of ACC opponents in its final homestand of the season, facing off against Syracuse and Boston College:

Florida State is 10-6 on the season and moved up to No. 32 in the team rankings after defeating No. 24 Georgia Tech and No. 53 Clemson this past weekend. Graduate student Vic Allen and sophomore Millie Bissett received ACC weekly award honors, as Allen won ACC Player of the Week and the pair won ACC Doubles Team of the Week. The duo went 2-0 this past weekend, which included a 7-6 (3) win over the 12th-ranked Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura of Georgia Tech to secure the doubles point. Bissett and Allen are 5-0 this spring, which includes a 4-0 record at No. 1 doubles. Senior Anna Arkadinaou earned four wins this previous weekend, putting her at 18 total wins on the season. Florida State’s Ellie Schoppe enters this weekend with a 7-0 record at No. 2 singles and is ranked 33rd in the national singles rankings and 70th in the double’s rankings with Maelie Monfils...

It was a day of ACC honors for both Florida State men and women’s tennis, with senior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc earning Player of the Week honors after two wins vs. top 10 opponents while women’s tennis student-athlete Vic Allen was named ACC Player of the Week and as part of ACC Doubles Team of the Week along with Millie Bissett:

Cornut-Chauvinc faced two ranked players on the weekend including the second highest ranked ACC player, Virginia’s Chris Rodesch. Against Virginia Tech, Cornut-Chauvinc claimed the first set tiebreaker before making a comeback in the second set to win his 15th match of the season. In the Virginia match, he traded games back-and-forth before pulling away in the first-set tiebreaker and stormed past 10th-ranked Rodesch to take his second top-10 win of the season. Cornut-Chauvinc is currently 16-0 in his singles matches and has only dropped two sets the entire season. He holds a top-five spot in the ITA Singles Rankings and is the highest ranked player in the conference with 12 ranked wins...

No. 14 Florida State men’s tennis fell to No. 3 Virginia, though Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc managed to snag a win vs. the No. 10 player in the country:

The day began with a tightly contested doubles round that was neck-and-neck until the later portion of the sets. Virginia grabbed victories on Courts 1 and 2 to take the first point while Alex Bulte and Jamie Connel’s match was left unfinished. Youcef Rihane and Connel each suffered tight losses in their first sets before dropping their singles contests in straight-sets. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc faced the 10th ranked player in the country, Chris Rodesch, and fought a colossal battle in the first set before pulling away in the set tiebreaker. Cornut-Chauvinc, the No. 4 player in the nation, kept his unbeaten season intact as he won the second set 6-3 and claimed his second top-10 victory of the season. Three singles matches went to a third set to decide the outcome. Virginia needed just one victory to clinch the match and did so on Court 6. Loris Pourroy and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif’s matches were left unfinished at 2-2 and 4-2 in the final frame, respectively...

Not 1…Not 2…BUT 3 goals for Joe for Juventus today ‼️‼️‼️



Her first professional hat trick



@juventusfc #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/jZxqcoKuU0 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) March 30, 2024

Congrats to Jenna Nighswonger and Casey Krueger on being named to the @USWNT roster for the 2024 SheBelieves Cup#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/BADUq93eDs — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) March 26, 2024

Camp season is just around the corner



Register for our summer camps at https://t.co/QGbeHnj7MB#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/K9DGOH08XY — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) March 26, 2024

The No. 18 Florida State men’s swimming and diving team closed out the 2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday night at the IU Natatorium. In his final individual event as a Seminole, Peter Varjasi swam his personal best in the 100 free, setting the program record with a time of 41.86, finishing 18th. Varjasi closes his career owning three FSU records and he is also a part of three relay records, holding the most current records at six...

The No. 18 Florida State men’s swimming and diving team took home two All-American honors on Friday at the 2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at the IU Natatorium. Peter Varjasi finished 13th in the 100 breast before anchoring the 400 medley relay to an FSU record-setting performance and 12th-place finish...

No. 18 Florida State men’s swimming and diving started competition at the 2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship yesterday with an All-American performance:

Heading into meet seeded 18th, the team of Mason Herbet, Peter Varjasi, Tobias Schulrath and Jokubas Keblys moved up six spots, to turn in the eighth All-American performance in the race in school history and first since 2021. The swim was also the third-fastest all time. Varjasi led off the 800 free relay, clocking 1:33.99 in the 200 free. David Quirie, Tommaso Baravelli and Yordan Yanchev followed, turning in a time of 6:18.35 for 19th place. The swim ties the fourth-fastest in FSU history...

After finishing 12th in the 200 medley relay on the opening night of the 2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, the No.18 Florida State men’s swimming and diving team added another All-American performance on Thursday at the IU Natatorium. The team of Peter Varjasi, Mason Herbet, Max Wilson and Jokubas Keblys finished 12th in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:16.09. FSU claimed the 12th All-American honor in the race in program history and highest finish since 2019...

The 18th-ranked Florida State men’s swimming and diving team started the 2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships by finishing 12th in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:29.49 at the IU Natatorium. Heading into meet seeded 18th, the team of Mason Herbet, Peter Varjasi, Tobias Schulrath and Jokubas Keblys moved up six spots, to turn in the eighth All-American performance in the race in school history and first since 2021. The swim was also the third-fastest all time...

Florida State women’s swimming and diving finished up competition at the 2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday night:

Maddy Huggins and Phoebe Griffith contributed personal best times and the 400 free relay turned in a season best to close the meet. Fresh off her scoring performance on Friday, Huggins touched with a time of 2:08.73 in the 200 breast finishing tied for 19th, just shy of the consolation final (2:08.18). Huggins still ranks second in FSU history behind the program record set by Nina Kucheran (2:08.57) in 2021. The Seminoles closed out the night turning in their top time of the season in the 400 free relay behind Griffiths, Maysa Ratiu, Edith Jernstedt and Gloria Muzito with a time of 3:15.99. The swim ranks fourth in school history...

We went after our win in Palm City.



The Noles are now ranked sixth nationally #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/hwLAVReDDA — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 27, 2024

No. 11 Florida State men’s golf claimed its third-ever Valspar Collegiate Invitational title on Tuesday, shooting 19-under to top Vanderbilt:

Sophomore Luke Clanton won his second consecutive tournament, carding a 14-under score (65-68-66) that including a clinching final-round 66 on Tuesday. Clanton won his last tournament played at the Seminole Intercollegiate. He is the first Seminole to win consecutive tournaments since national golfer of the year John Pak won in back-to-back fashion in the shortened 2020 season at the Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate (Feb. 11) and the Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 23). The victory also marks the 100th tournament win for the Florida State Men’s Golf program, which dates back to their first win at the Dixie Conference Tournament on May 20, 1950.

What a week it was for the 'Noles and Luke Clanton



The 20-year-old sophomore is the first player for @FSUGolf to win in back-to-back events since 2021 PGA TOUR U No. 1 @JohnnyDPak. pic.twitter.com/jV2yh9elGE — PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) March 26, 2024

An emotional victory in Palm City ❤️@FSUGolf sophomore Luke Clanton wins the 2024 Valspar Collegiate and earns an exemption into the 2025 @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/vFcFW9jEVi — PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) March 26, 2024

Florida State women’s golf wrapped up its time at the Old Barnwell Derby Match Play championship tied 2-2-1 in its final round with Missippi State, as Mirabel Ting and Madison Hewlett gained individual victories:

Ting defeated Mississippi State’s Izzy Pellot by a 2Up score to secure her second win of the derby. The Seminoles’ All-American won the final three holes of the match to gain the win. Ting trailed by as many as two holes before making the turn to the front (the Seminoles began play on hole No. 10) and won four of her final nine holes to earn the victory. She trailed Pellot by one hole entering the final three holes and gained wins (4-5, 4-5, 3-4) to win the point. Senior Alice Hodge gained a tie against Chiara Horder of Mississippi State. The Seminoles’ senior finished with two ties in the event – against South Carolina and Mississippi State. Florida State’s Ting, Charlotte Heath, and Lottie Woad will play in the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur at the Champions Retreat Golf Club April 3-6, 2024. Heath and Woad make their second appearances in the event, while Ting makes her debut in the event. Heath finished in 25th place and Woad in 13th place at the ANWA in 2023. The Seminoles begin postseason play at the ACC Championships at the Porter’s Neck Country Club in Wilmington, N.C. April 18. The league championship runs April 18 through April 21. The NCAA Regional Championships will be contested at six sites around the nation May 6-8.

The Florida State outdoor track and field teams concluded a three-day weekend of competition at the Florida Relays on Saturday at the James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track. Ahmari Avin competed in the men’s discus throw, placing 13th with a career best of 45.98m. Ryan Driscoll followed in 20th at 41.30m. Anthony Herrea finished 51st in the 800-meter dash at 1:53.33, followed by Zach Trotter in 55th at 1:54.29. Kyvon Tatham placed eight in the triple jump, establishing a season best at 15.64m. LaQuan Ellis followed in 14th at 14.97m. Jayden-Louis Charles placed 15th, earning a season best at 14.85m. Xavion Lockwood rounded out the field for the Noles in 18th (13.89m)...

Tyra Wilson and Andre Korbmacher captured ACC Outdoor Track and Field Performers of the Week:

Tyra Wilson was named the Women’s Performer of the Week, while Korbmacher took home the Men’s Rookie of the Week. Tyra Wilson placed second in the 400-meter hurdles at the FSU Relays, qualifying for the NCAA Regional Championship with a time of 57.35. Wilson holds two of the top 10 times in school history, with her current time ranked first in the ACC and fourth nationally. Andre Korbmacher opened his season by winning the men’s 110 hurdles (13.56), moving up to fifth all-time in FSU history. His time currently leads the ACC and ranks third in the nation...

The Florida State outdoor track and field teams continued to add to the list of postseason qualifiers on Friday at Florida Relays and Raleigh Relays. On the women’s side, the Noles qualified for the NCAA Regional Championship in the 4x100 relay, turning in the 10th-fastest time in school history (43.46), behind Dajaz DeFrand, Liana Tyson, Kinya Johnson and Shenese Walker. Their time is currently ranked third in the nation after placing second in prelims at the Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida...

Florida State outdoor track and field finished up its showing at the FSU Relays with seven individual victories:

Kaniya Johnson, Alexandra Webster and Suus Altorf brought home wins for the women, while Lucas Bouqout, Andre Korbmacher, Zach Trotter and Neo Mosebi added victories for the men. Korbmacher opened his season by winning the men’s 110-meter hurdles (13.56), moving up to No.5 all-time in FSU history. His time currently ranks fourth in the nation. Other top men’s performances include Ahmari Avin, who placed seventh in the discus, establishing a career best of 45.90m. Ryan Driscoll followed Avin in ninth (40.95) and Cooper Crowell in tenth (37.30m). Kyvon Tatham placed third in the triple jump, earning a new career best and NCAA Regional qualifying mark at 15.44m. LaQuan Ellis followed Tatham, establishing a qualifying mark of 15.09m. Jayden Louis-Charles secured seventh at 14.67m and Xavion Lockwood in ninth 13.49m. For the women, Tyra Wilson placed second in the 400 hurdles, qualifying for the NCAA Regional Championship with a time of 57.53. Ava Klein followed Wilson in fourth with a time of 59.16. Catherine Flemining placed fourth in the Women’s Javelin, securing a mark of 29.43m. Jane Eiselstin competed in the 5k, placing third with a new personal best. Rachel Johnson followed Eiselstein in sixth.

!!!



Congratulations to Jeremiah Davis on being named this year's @accnetwork Men's Indoor Field Performer of the Year.



Davis becomes the first Nole in program history to receive the honor in consecutive seasons!! #NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/GdQ3UkVbII — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 22, 2024

Hosted by FSU for the third consecutive year, the ACC InVenture Prize is an innovation competition in which teams of undergraduates representing ACC university’s pitch their inventions or businesses to a live audience and a panel of judges. @JimMoranCollege @fsuthehub pic.twitter.com/tGXQcS6P6D — Florida State University (@FloridaState) March 29, 2024





So great having the #NoleFamily back on campus this past weekend! pic.twitter.com/Jh6NdjBpPj — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 25, 2024

.@NatGeo featured @FSUMarineLab Associate Director of Research Dean Grubbs to discuss the investigation into why endangered sawfish have been dying in the Florida Keys and how scientists are looking for answers.https://t.co/NSWbPtIFpc — FSU Research (@FSUResearch) March 28, 2024

The Florida State College for Women was one the largest and most prestigious universities for women in the first half of the 20th century—so why and how did this institution become @FloridaState? Check out this post to find out the answer!

1/2 pic.twitter.com/w7vqkhabiU — FSU History (@History_FSU) March 27, 2024

The Florida State NIL collective The Battle’s End partnered with CollectibleXchange to allow fans to purchase Doak Campbell Stadium bricks, seats and signs.



A portion of proceeds will directly go to FSU football's collective.



via @PeteNakos_: https://t.co/GjxVJxwlr1 pic.twitter.com/oQFXpU1ywI — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) March 28, 2024