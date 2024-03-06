No. 24 Florida State baseball: Midweek matchup with Florida Gulf Coast— Preview, how to watch, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team (10-0) pulled off a perfect weekend in the First Pitch Invitational. Their reward? A freshly minted ranking from Baseball America and several other outlets. Up next, the 24th ranked Seminoles host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a team that badgered FSU last season, taking two of three, while averaging nearly 10 runs.

FGCU enters the matchup with a 4-7 record, most recently dropping a series against Xavier. The highlight of the Eagles’ season was a 12-inning victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

Game time, projected starting pitchers, how to watch

Wednesday, 4 PM EST

FGCU LHP Derek Crum (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. FSU RHP Conner Whittaker (1-0, 3.18 ERA)

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

How to watch: ACCNX

Eagles to know:

INF Jacob Lojewski: .340 BA, 2 HR, .574 SLG (preseason all-conference)

CF Harrison Povey: .268 BA, 3 HR, .512 SLG (preseason all-conference)

RF Ian Farrow: .422 BA, 5 HR, .867 SLG