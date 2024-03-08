No. 24 Florida State baseball: Series preview vs New Orleans: Preview, how to watch, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team rolls into their weekend matchup with a perfect 11-0 record. Their last game was a midweek beat down of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. The Seminoles cranked four homeruns en route to a 19-3 win.

The Seminoles begin a three-game series this Friday with the University of New Orleans Privateers (8-4). UNO has won four straight and is hoping to make a statement against a relentless FSU offense. Florida State has averaged 12 runs over the start of the season to accompany a strong 1-2 weekend punch of Cam Leiter and Jamie Arnold.

Game time, projected starting pitchers, how to watch

Friday March 8th, 5 PM EST

UNO LHP Colton Mercer (1-1, 6.75 ERA) vs. FSU RHP Cam Leiter (2-0, 3.86 ERA)

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

How to watch: ACCNX

Saturday March 9th, 2 PM EST

UNO RHP Grant Edwards (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. FSU LHP Jamie Arnold (3-0, 0.00 ERA)

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

How to watch: ACCNX

Sunday March 10th, 1 PM EST

UNO RHP Caleb Seroski (2-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. FSU TBD

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

How to watch: ACCNX

Privateers to know:

RF Mitchell Sanford: .426 BA, .491 OBP, 3 HR

DH Victor Castillo: .364 BA, .523 OBP, 4 HR

RHP Kyrin Tyson-Long: 4 Appearance, 0.00 ERA, 3 Saves

