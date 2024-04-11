 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 10 Florida State baseball vs. Miami: Preview, game thread, how to watch/listen

It’s Hurricane season at Dick Howser Stadium.

By Tim_Alumbaugh
Florida State’s James Tibbs
The No. 10 Florida State Seminoles (27-5, 7-5) are in the final stretch of a rival-centric week.

On Tuesday, the Seminoles hosted the Florida Gators at a packed Dick Howser Stadium. FSU gave the fans their money’s worth, as the Seminoles blasted the Gators 19-4 in just seven innings. The blowout completed a season sweep for Florida State over UF for the first time since 2000.

Up next, the Seminoles will host their other Sunshine State rival — the Miami Hurricanes.

It’s been an up-and-down year for the usual baseball powerhouse from Coral Gables. The Hurricanes arrive in Tallahassee with a record of 16-16 (6-9 in ACC). The highlight of Miami’s season was a series win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, but the Canes haven’t won a series since. This’ll be a stiff test for the Noles, as they’ll be without Cam Leiter and Conner Whittaker:

Series preview:

Thursday, April 11th: 7 PM

Miami: TBD vs. FSU: LHP Jamie Arnold (6-1, 0.94 ERA)

How to watch: ACCN

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Friday, April 12th: 6 PM

Miami: TBD vs. FSU: LHP Brady Louck (0-0, 1.54 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Saturday, April 13th, 2 PM

Miami: TBD vs. FSU: LHP Carson Dorsey (2-2, 3.91 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Hurricanes to know:

1B Jason Torres: .389 BA, 8 HR, 1.060 OPS

3B Daniel Cuvet: .372 BA, 10 HR, 1.152 OPS

C Jack Scanlon: .324 BA, 5 HR, 1.082 OPS

