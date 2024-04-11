No. 10 Florida State baseball vs. Miami: Preview, game thread, how to watch/listen

The No. 10 Florida State Seminoles (27-5, 7-5) are in the final stretch of a rival-centric week.

On Tuesday, the Seminoles hosted the Florida Gators at a packed Dick Howser Stadium. FSU gave the fans their money’s worth, as the Seminoles blasted the Gators 19-4 in just seven innings. The blowout completed a season sweep for Florida State over UF for the first time since 2000.

Up next, the Seminoles will host their other Sunshine State rival — the Miami Hurricanes.

It’s been an up-and-down year for the usual baseball powerhouse from Coral Gables. The Hurricanes arrive in Tallahassee with a record of 16-16 (6-9 in ACC). The highlight of Miami’s season was a series win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, but the Canes haven’t won a series since. This’ll be a stiff test for the Noles, as they’ll be without Cam Leiter and Conner Whittaker:

Link Jarrett says the weekend rotation against Miami will be Jamie Arnold, Brady Louck, and Carson Dorsey.



He says Conner Whittaker did not bounce back well from his start last week and they don't feel Cam Leiter is ready to go this weekend. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) April 10, 2024

Series preview:

Thursday, April 11th: 7 PM

Miami: TBD vs. FSU: LHP Jamie Arnold (6-1, 0.94 ERA)

How to watch: ACCN

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Friday, April 12th: 6 PM

Miami: TBD vs. FSU: LHP Brady Louck (0-0, 1.54 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Saturday, April 13th, 2 PM

Miami: TBD vs. FSU: LHP Carson Dorsey (2-2, 3.91 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Hurricanes to know:

1B Jason Torres: .389 BA, 8 HR, 1.060 OPS

3B Daniel Cuvet: .372 BA, 10 HR, 1.152 OPS

C Jack Scanlon: .324 BA, 5 HR, 1.082 OPS