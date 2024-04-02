No. 14 FSU baseball hosts pair of midweek games: Preview, game thread, how to watch/listen

It was another strong week for the Florida State Seminoles baseball team with a midweek win over the Florida Gators and a series win over the Louisville Cardinals this past weekend. The Seminoles did have a misstep on Saturday against the Cardinals but bounced back with the rubber match victory on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Seminoles (22-4, 5-4) host the Jacksonville Dolphins (13-14, 7-2) for their second showdown of the season. FSU and JU played in the Seminole’s third game of the season back in February. Florida State pulled off the 7-4 victory with three runs in the ninth. The Dolphins took two out of three games this past weekend against Central Arkansas.

Related Seminoles rally late for win over Jacksonville

The Seminoles are right back in action on Wednesday against Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats (15-11, 7-1) are winners of three straight after sweeping Alabama A&M. Wednesday’s game will be the only matchup between the Seminoles and Wildcats this season.

Game time, probable pitchers, how to watch/listen:

Tuesday, April 2nd: 6 PM

FSU: LHP Brady Louck (0-0, 2.57 ERA) vs JU: RHP Blake Barquin (0-2, 8.31 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Dolphins to know:

2B Justin Nadeau: .409 BA, .559 SLG, 38 hits

1B Josh Steidl: .316 BA, .674 SLG, 7 HR

CF Will Gale: .306 BA, .400 SLG, .405 OBP

Wednesday, April 3rd: 5 PM

FSU: TBD vs BC: TBD

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Wildcats to know:

DH Jose Gonzales: .358 BA, .471 OBP, 34 hits

RF Sergio Rivera: .305 BA, .417 OBP, 14 SB