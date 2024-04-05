No. 14 Florida State Baseball vs Boston College: Preview, game thread, how to watch/listen

The Florida State Seminoles completed another perfect midweek with wins over Jacksonville and Bethune-Cookman. The victories moved the No. 14 Seminoles to 24-4 (5-4 ACC), surpassing last season’s win total. Now, FSU heads to Chestnut Hill for a weekend series with the suddenly hot Boston College Eagles.

BC is riding a five-game winning streak heading into Friday’s opening series game with the Seminoles. The Eagles (16-11, 5-7) bookended a series sweep of Georgia Tech with wins over Connecticut and Harvard. It was the first series sweep of the season for the Eagles. The Seminoles will be out for payback following last season’s results which saw Boston College take two of three. In true Florida State/Boston College matchup fashion, it’ll be the Red Bandana weekend in Chestnut Hill, honoring Welles Crowther.

Cam Leiter was not listed in the probables for FSU. No news as to his status has been given at this time.

Game Time/Pitching Matchup/Preview

Friday, April 5th: 1 PM

FSU: LHP Jamie Arnold (5-1, 0.66 ERA) vs BC: TBD

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Saturday, April 6th: 12 PM

FSU: RHP Conner Whittaker (4-0, 5.03 ERA) vs BC: TBD

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Sunday, April 7th: 12 PM

FSU: TBD vs BC: TBD

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

While the rotation slots have yet to be released, the expected Eagles pitching starters are:

RHP John West (1-1, 4.66 ERA)

RHP Michael Farinelli (0-2, 5.63 ERA)

LHP AJ Colarusso (3-2, 5.50 ERA)

Eagles to know:

1B Kyle Wolff: .352 BA, 7 HR, .648 SLG

CF Cameron Leary: .344 BA, 9 HR, .537 OBP

DH Nick Wang: .297 BA, 9 HR, .613 SLG