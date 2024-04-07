Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball and Baseball to try to win their rubber game after splitting weekend series

Welcome back to Tomahawk Nation’s Triple-S, where we attempt to give you the latest results and news from all the Florida State Seminoles sports that don’t begin with “foot.”

If you missed last week’s Triple S recap of all the Seminole sports, you can find it here.

This week in Florida State sports:

Florida State baseball coach Link Jarrett was named the College Midseason Coach of the Year by Perfect Game for his team’s 19-0 start.

FSU softball coach Lonni Alameda celebrated her 900th career win with yesterdays victory over Louisville.

FSU All-American golfer Lottie Woad shot a final round 69 and won the Fifth Annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship at the famed Augusta National Golf Course.

The 18th-ranked softball team bounced back on Saturday after having their 8 game winning streak snapped on Friday in this weekends series up in Louisville. The Noles will try to win the rubber game today at Noon and the game will be televised on the ACCNX.

The baseball team had their 4 game win streak snapped on Saturday up there in the miserable Boston College weather. They will also be trying to win the rubber game of the weekend series today at Noon and the game will also be televised on the ACCNX.

The 4th ranked FSU beach volleyball team completed an undefeated weekend and now have a 25-5 record with only three matches left in the regular season.

The soccer team announced a new assistant coach who will work with the goalkeepers.

The FSU tennis, golf, track & field, and swimming/diving programs also saw some action this week and their stories are posted in our recaps below.

Tomahawk Nation is committed to keeping you up to date on all of the Florida State sports information that we are able to source, AND NEVER BEHIND A PAYWALL.

Feel free to include any other FSU-related news of any kind that we may have missed in the comment section.

It was an ugly day in Chesnut Hill weather wise and an equally unsettling day for the Seminole pen. The Seminole relievers allowed three runs over five innings including...{continued}

Get 2 right back on Max Williams' 4th HR of the year!



T7 | FSU 4, BC 5 pic.twitter.com/FRXezw82eN — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 6, 2024

—

Florida State needed a spark. A dreary Boston day, with an early first pitch and a feels-like temperature of 37 degrees, created a slow Seminole start. The bats looked like they did not get off the plane as FSU recorded just one hit, an infield single from James Tibbs, in the first three innings. To make matters worse, Jamie Arnold....{continued}

JAIME!



Tacks on a 3-R home run, his second of the game and 11th of the season.



T6 | FSU 10, BC 3 pic.twitter.com/h9HAsfZjvh — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 5, 2024

—

Wednesday: FSU rides Yoel Tejeda to midweek victory 5-2.

Game recap: On Wednesday, the Seminoles played back-to-back midweek games for the first time this season. With such a quick turnaround, Link Jarrett used this opportunity to move some pieces around in the lineup. Marco Dinges got his first start behind the plate, and Max Williams slotted in at the lead-off slot while playing left field. The manager also turned the game over to another freshman, John Abraham, for his first career start. Unfortunately, that decision did not work out for Link....{continued}

Tuesday: Florida State defeats Jacksonville 5-3

A lot of today’s game felt like the one played earlier in the year. Both teams struggled to hit the ball early, Florida State pulled away late, and the Seminole bullpen dominated. However, this time, a key arm did not pitch....{continued}

—

Florida State placed three players – starting pitcher Jamie Arnold, third baseman Cam Smith and right fielder James Tibbs III – on the midseason Golden Spikes Award Watch List, announced Thursday afternoon. FSU and Texas A&M are the only schools with three players on the midseason list. Arnold, from Tampa, leads the nation with a 0.66 earned run average. The sophomore is 5-1 with 60 strikeouts and 0.84 WHIP, both top-10 nationally. Arnold struck out a career-high 12 batters against Notre Dame and 11 against Western Carolina, when he was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week for the first time in his career. Arnold began the year with 24.1 innings without an earned run. Smith, a sophomore from Lake Worth, Florida, is hitting .424 with seven doubles and eight home runs. He leads FSU in batting average and with 37 runs scored while reaching base at a .493 pace. Smith is fourth in the country with 50 hits, ninth in hits per game (1.79) and top-30 in batting average and runs scored. Tibbs, a junior from Marietta, Georgia, is hitting .421 and leads FSU with 13 home runs and 45 RBI. Nationally, Tibbs is fourth in RBI, fifth in RBI per game (1.61), seventh in total bases (94), 10th in slugging percentage (.879) and 14th in home runs. Florida State has earned four Golden Spikes Awards in its history, most in the country. Arnold, Smith and Tibbs will look to join Buster Posey (2008), J.D. Drew (1997), Mike Loynd (1986) and Mike Fuentes (1981) in taking home the prestigious award, college baseball’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

—

FSU Baseball is firmly inside the top 15 now and sits at 22-4 on the season:

Going the right way... pic.twitter.com/k7ut9xo1dJ — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 1, 2024

Tyler Holton K'ing the Side. pic.twitter.com/MvawFa6RWe — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 31, 2024

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Parker Messick looked phenomenal today in his 2024 season debut for (High-A) Lake County striking out 8 over 5.0 innings of work allowing just one unearned run.



Line - 5.0(IP) 4H 1R 0ER 1BB 8SO (76 Pitches 50 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/pioXXsWdpE — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 6, 2024

1B/DH Quincy Nieporte has agreed to terms with the A’s on a minor league deal, I’m told. He was recently released by the Tigers. He hit 31 HR’s and 91 RBI in 2022. Spent 2023 rehabbing from Tommy John. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) March 31, 2024

No. 18 FSU Softball defeats Louisville in game two; Alameda claims 900 wins-Seminoles set up rubber match for Sunday

In the first game of the series against Louisville, Florida State softball went back and forth, but ultimately fell on a walk off single. Now, the FSU offense started against Brooke Gray for the Cardinals, who retired her first two batters. With two outs, Kalei Harding singled but nothing else came for the Seminoles as Gray got the strikeout. On the opposite side of the ball, Mimi Gooden got the start in the circle.....{continued}

HIGH, FAR AND GONE‼️‼️‼️



Michaela hits her 11th homer of the season to cut the lead in half



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/4gIHS4Tg2x — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 6, 2024

No. 18 FSU Softball falls to Louisville in series opener-Seminoles go back and forth with Cardinals, but ultimately face a walk off loss

Kaley Mudge was the first batter of the day against the Louisville, drawing a walk for the Seminoles. In their first game of the series, Kalei Harding got the first hit on an RBI double....{continued}

—

No. 18 FSU Softball wins eighth straight game; run rules McNeese-Seminoles sweep midweek slate against the Cowgirls

Ashtyn Danley got the start against the Cowgirls, and worked around a one out single in the 1st inning. Alexis Dibbley got the start for the opposition and gave up a lead off hit to Kaley Mudge. A passed ball moved Mudge all the way over to third base, and the Seminoles were 60 feet away from a run. An RBI sacrifice fly from Kalei Harding was the games first run, with Mudge crossing home....{continued}

—

No. 18 FSU Softball shuts out McNeese in run rule win-Three different Seminoles go yard off of Cowgirls pitchers

Florida State softball hosted McNeese for the first of two midweek games, starting on Tuesday. Makenna Reid got the start in the first game, securing the first two outs before giving up a single, and her defense coming up to strand the runner. In the bottom of the inning, the Seminoles offense faced off against Shaelyn Sanders. Kaley Mudge started off with a triple, and a sacrifice fly easily brought her home to break open 1-0 score for FSU....{continued}

—

Podcast: Florida State softball rebounds with back-to-back sweeps-Seminoles run-ruled 4 of 6 games against ACC opponents

—

Oops, she did it again



Jaysoni is the @SoftbalAmerica Freshman of the Month for the second month in a row‼️#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/jgmJTN6QmF — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 2, 2024

Say hello to your D1Softball Freshman of the Week @isabellat_03 #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/54zPxY530l — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 2, 2024

Florida State’s Sakyia White has entered the transfer portal, a source tells @TheNextHoops.



Averaged 2.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg. — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) April 1, 2024

The No. 4 Florida State beach volleyball team completed an undefeated weekend at the Unconquered Invitational. The Seminoles now hold a 25-5 record with three matches left in the regular season. The Seminoles opened day two of the tournament against UAB. FSU defeated the Blazers in two sets on four courts....

—

The No. 4 Florida State beach volleyball team finished day one of the Unconquered Invitational 3-0 on Friday. The Seminoles now hold a season record of 23-5. In the opening match, Florida State defeated UNF by a final score of 4-1. Just as the Ospreys earned their point on court five, FSU won court four in two quick sets. As Florida State gained the advantage by winning court three, seniors Alli Hansen and Taylor Head went into a third set. Hansen and Head would earn a 15-9 victory that gave the Noles the match-deciding point....

The boys are back. Not the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball team, who are missing from the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row, but rather Matt Minnick and Michael Rogner, hosts of The Gospel of Ham. In this episode, Minnick and Rogner reflect on Florida State’s 2023-2024 basketball season — an inconsistent and frustrating year from the Seminoles that the duo attributes to a lack of competitiveness and defensive issues. The two also talk about the ACC’s performance in the tournament, noting the conference’s overachievement relative to seeding and discussing reasons behind this trend, such as the ACC being undervalued by metrics and poor conference scheduling: a reflection of ACC leadership’s strategies and the conference’s overall management, especially in comparison to other conferences. They also discuss FSU’s roster, from the impact of departing players (De’Ante Green, Baba Miller and Primo Spears) to potential transfers and recruits for Florida State, emphasizing the need for experienced players from winning programs to improve the team’s competitiveness and toughness. Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your shows.

—

Another Florida State men’s basketball player to the portal — this time, it’s Tom House:

Florida State sophomore Tom House has entered the transfer portal @On3sports has learned



The 6-7 wing played in 23 games this season for the Seminoles. Originally from Ohio.https://t.co/Xha9QHFWu8 pic.twitter.com/fjep6toeXW — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 2, 2024

yes i agree pic.twitter.com/bQ51VSGr7h — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 3, 2024

The No. 28 Florida State women’s tennis team (13-6, 7-3 ACC) defeated No. 31 Wake Forest (14-10, 5-5) 5-2 at the Wake Forest Tennis Center on Friday and extended its winning streak to six straight matches. “Today was a complete team effort in some tough playing conditions,” head coach Jennifer Hyde said....

—

The No. 15 Florida State men’s tennis team fell to No. 6 Wake Forest 5-2 on Friday evening. The day began with an enthralling doubles match. After FSU dropped the match on Court 1 to the No. 1 doubles pairing in the nation, Youcef Rihane and Loris Pourroy rallied down 5-3 and won four straight games to take the win. Wake Forest took the doubles point just seconds later at Court 3.....

—

Florida State women’s tennis player Vic Allen was named ACC Player of the Week for the second consecutive week:

Allen had a perfect weekend, as she produced a 4-0 overall record with two wins each in singles and doubles during the final home weekend of her FSU career. The Ashbourne, United Kingdom, native began the weekend with a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles with sophomore Millie Bissett against Syracuse’s Miyuka Kimoto and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya. Allen followed with a 6-0, 5-7, 1-0 (9) win at No. 1 singles against the 48th-ranked Kimoto to give the Seminoles the 7-0 win against the Orange....

—

Florida State women’s tennis extended its winning streak to five straight matches with a sweep of No. 70 Boston College:

The Seminoles started the day with a 6-0 win by Allen and Millie Bissett at No. 1 doubles. Arkadianou and Schoppe clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 win at No. 2 to take the 1-0 lead. Arkadianou captured her 13th singles win of the season as she defeated Muskan Mahajan 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3. Bissett followed with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Stephanie Sanchez at No. 4 to put Florida State one point away from victory. Lavickova earned her second straight match-clinching point with a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles against Tola Glowacka. Schoppe added to the lead as she won 6-2, 6-4 against Natalie Eordekian at No. 2 singles. Shortly after, Allen earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory over 106th-ranked Marice Aguiar at No. 1 singles. Freshman Maelie Monfils ended the day with a 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8) win at No. 6 singles to give the Florida State the 7-0 win. Florida State recognized seniors Vic Allen, Anna Arkadianou and Ellie Schoppe in a ceremony prior to the group’s final regular season home match at FSU.

Head women’s soccer coach Brian Pensky announced the addition of assistant coach Micah Bledsoe on Wednesday afternoon. Bledsoe will work primarily with the Seminoles’ goalkeepers. “We are excited to have Micah join our staff as a goalkeeper coach. He and his wife Ella will...

—

That’s 4️⃣



Congrats to Jordynn, Heather, Maggie and Taylor on being selected for the US U-20 National Team Training Camp in Germany #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/LQbJRWBMF9 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) March 29, 2024

The XI to get us started in Atlanta



Full Lineup Notes » https://t.co/eEO5YeAonZ



SheBelieves Cup, presented by @Visa pic.twitter.com/Twi7XrBxvO — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) April 6, 2024

Six members of the Florida State swimming and diving team were named to the 2023-24 Academic All-District swimming and diving teams — Samantha Vear, Izzy Gregersen, Kayleigh Clark, and Jenny Halden to the women’s, Tommaso Baravelli and Jesco Helling for the men: Helling, Gregersen and Halden captured their second CSC Academic All-District honors. Among the six Seminoles selected, Vear, Halden, Baravelli and Helling competed at the NCAA Championships....

Florida State All-American Lottie Woad birdied her final two holes, shot a final round 69 and won the championship of the Fifth Annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur at the famed Augusta National Golf Course. Woad made a late charge to defeat USC’s Bailey Shoemaker by one stroke and win the greatest tournament in women’s amateur golf by one stroke. Woad finished with scores of 68-71-69 and a three-round total of 208....

The winning moment for Lottie Woad.#ANWAGolf pic.twitter.com/bedGPJ4wRQ — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 6, 2024

A battle of wills



Lottie Woad nails her birdie at No. 15 to pull back to within one of the lead with three to play.#ANWAgolf | @FSUgolf pic.twitter.com/lroQTATkm1 — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 6, 2024

Mirabel Ting finished Round 3 with a score of 74 (+1) and is at T8⛳️



We are so proud of Mirabel in her debut at the Augusta National Women's Amateur #ANWAgolf | @anwagolf pic.twitter.com/xEBUJHABRd — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 6, 2024

—

Sophomore Luke Clanton has been named the ACC Golfer of the Month after his two outstanding tournament victories in March. The native of Hialeah, Fla., vaulted up to No. 4 among the Clippd Collegiate Golfer rankings after winning both the Seminole Intercollegiate and the Valspar Collegiate Invitational. Clanton is FSU’s current leader in scoring average for the 2023-24 academic year at 69.67....

—

Florida State’s Mirabel Ting, who began play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Wednesday, was named the ACC Co-Player of the Month of March by the Atlantic Coast Conference Office. The Seminole sophomore won the individual championship of the Valspar Augusta Invitational, finished sixth at the Florida State Match Up, and totaled a 2-1 record at the Old Barnwell Match Up Derby in March. It’s the first time Ting has earned ACC Golfer of the Month award in just her first semester playing for the Seminoles....

We play in the golf tournaments against the competition.



Your game goes to another level at Florida State #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/Kwq7DkyoYx — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 4, 2024

Former members of the Florida State track and field/cross country teams are looking to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Through March, Ahmed Muhumed, Kasey Knevelbaard, Adriaan Wildschutt, Lauren Ryan, Linden Hall, and Trey Cunningham have been in action at the highest level of the sport. Muhumed (2020-22) and Knevelbaard (2019-21) represented Team USA at the 2024 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on March 30....

Other Seminole Stuff

Florida State’s fight to leave the ACC has hit its first hurdle. The ACC’s lawsuit against Florida State to uphold the conference’s Grant of Rights agreement will proceed in North Carolina court, with the state’s chief business court judge Louis A. Bledsoe III denying the majority of FSU’s arguments against the conference. Florida State had wanted the suit either dismissed or stayed while the school’s lawsuit against the conference in Florida played out....{continued}

—

Thank you to Brooke Wyckoff, coach of @fsuwbb, for speaking to students in our MAN 4143 Contemporary Leadership Challenges class! pic.twitter.com/C8bsJlzQXx — FSU Business (@FSUBiz) April 2, 2024

—

Want a peek into the progress?

With footage provided by Sunflower AeroCine exclusively to Tomahawk Nation, you can zoom across Bobby Bowden Field to see how things currently look inside and around the stadium.

Tomahawk Nation will attempt to keep you updated as the renovations continue throughout the summer.