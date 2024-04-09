No. 24 Florida vs No. 10 Florida State baseball: Preview, game thread, how to watch/listen

It was a case of another weekend, another series win for the Florida State baseball team. The Seminoles traveled to Chestnut Hill and captured two of the three games against the Boston College Eagles. The lone loss was an extra inning affair on Saturday. With the series win, Florida State improved to 26-5 overall with a 7-5 conference record. FSU moved up to No. 10 in the latest D1 Baseball poll.

Up next, the Seminoles will host the Florida Gators to complete their season series. Per the FSU baseball release:

Florida State has won both games against Florida this season, beating the Gators 12-8 in Gainesville and 14-3 in eight innings in Jacksonville. FSU has won the regular-season series for the first time since 2015. Among the festivities at Howser on Tuesday night, the Marching Chiefs will perform beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the right field bleachers and remain throughout the game. Florida State baseball alumni Devon Travis will be on the call for ESPN2, serving in his second year calling games for the network.

The Gators (17-14, 6-6) enter Tuesday’s game on a three-game losing streak after being swept over the weekend by the Missouri Tigers. Despite their record, the Gators remain dangerous, as they’ve blasted 67 home runs this season.

Tuesday, April 9th: 7 PM

Projected pitchers: UF TBD vs FSU RHP John Abraham (1-1, 4.91 ERA)

How to watch: ESPN2

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Gators to know:

1B Jac Caglianone: .391 BA, 16 HR, 1.261 OPS

3B Tyler Shelnut: .280 BA, 7 HR, 1.024 OPS

SS Colby Shelton: .270 BA, 15 HR, 1.069 OPS