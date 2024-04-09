Florida State run-rules UF for the second time this year, sweeps Gators for first time since 2000

Tonight was special.

Tonight, Florida State baseball officially announced their return to the heights of the sport. After the way the last three years had gone, after losing 17 out of their previous 20 to Florida, and after the way this year has started, today’s win was more than just a win. It felt like a coronation.

Florida State blew the doors off of Florida 19-4 for the Seminole’s largest win over their bitter rivals *checks notes* ever.

Everything that this season had been building towards was realized tonight. From the band to the crowd to the response, Florida State found its moment and exceeded it.

“I’ll start with the fans,” Link Jarrett stated to begin his press conference, “To have that atmosphere requires their participation...I think that’s the best atmosphere in a game that I’ve coached or played.”

Now, it did not start special. UF, coming off a sweep against Missouri, wanted to make an early statement. The 1-2 hitters hit back-to-back jacks to give the Gators an early 2-0 lead after just five pitches. But, with the atmosphere, crowd and band would not turn on freshman John Abraham. The righty got the next three batters out and limited the damage.

The bats would take it from there.

“I don’t know where to start offensively,” an impressed Link Jarrett stated, “The guys were just locked in. From the first at-bat of the game...I’m proud of the way the guys handled it.”

The first three FSU batters all reached base with a hit, capped off by James Tibbs’ double to cut the deficit to one. By the end of the first, FSU had batted around, scored six runs, and six of their first nine batters recorded a hit. It was truly hard to describe what the feeling inside the stadium was like. The Seminoles just took the life out of the UF team and crushed it physically and figuratively in the span of twenty minutes. In fact, the Florida starter did not record an out before being chased with a line of 5 ER, 6 H, and 1 HBP.

Now, the game still felt in reach. The Gators loaded the bases in the second, and with nobody out, Link Jarrett turned to Andrew Armstrong. The lefty gave up just one run and capped off the inning, getting projected first-round pick Jac Caglianone to fly out to left with runners on the corners. From that point on, the Seminoles were in cruise control.

Florida State put up another five spot in the second as they batted around for their second time. Tibbs started the rally with an opposite-field home run to left for a lead-off blast. Daniel Cantu followed suit later in the inning, keeping a hooking fly ball inches fair as he lifted a three-run shot out to right and extended FSU’s lead to seven. Florida State scored 11 runs in the first two innings, and the rout was on.

In the following frame, Jaxson West smashed his first FSU home run to give the Seminoles a 12-3 lead and upgraded the run rule watch to a warning. One inning later, Marco Dinges solidified everyone’s plans for the evening. He came up to bat with the bases loaded and the Seminoles up by ten. The designated hitter ran the count full and found a pitch to hit. He did not miss a ball that got to pitch plate and vaporized a grand slam that smashed off the scoreboard in left, lifting FSU to a commanding 17-3.

“Looking for something up in the zone,” Marco Dinges said he hoped for post-game, “Don’t want to chase anything and do damage. The boys are doing damage...I got one up, and I knew it right when I got it.”

The Dinges dinger put the exclamation point on a dominant display. Armstrong had retired nine straight to that point and silenced the Gator bats. Florida officially threw in the towel during their turn to bat in the fifth. After UF star Jac Caglianone singled to right, he was pinch run for, ending his day.

At this point in the game, every Seminole starter recorded a hit except for shortstop Alex Lodise. Well, tonight would be special for everyone. The up-and-down SS belted a ball out to right for a HR, FSU’s fifth blast of the day, and as he rounded the bases, he let out an audible scream.

The first takeaway from a win like tonight has to be about Link Jarrett. Sully dominated this rivalry for two decades, and in the span of two years, the former Notre Dame manager run-ruled the Gators twice in three games. The talent he brought in changed the team. Transfers Marco Dinges, Jaxson West, and Daniel Cantu all went yard as they poured it on Florida. FSU scored 19 runs on 19 hits, and a lineup that started half-transfers obliterated the Gator’s pitching staff.

Of course, the veterans of this team, Cam Smith and James Tibbs, set the tone for today’s game. The 2-3 hitters combined to go 5-9 with 3 RBIs and five runs scored. James Tibbs announced his candidacy to be a sure-fire All-American today, and Cam Smith snapped out of his skid in a major way.

Finally, nights like tonight could only occur if everyone contributed. The responses from the bottom of the lineup and Andrew Armstrong led to the domination. To start, the lefty gave up three runs and only pitched one inning when he faced UF last time out. Today, he came in during a game still in question and retired nine straight. The same can be said for the 7-8-9 hitters. Cantu, Faurot, and Lodise all entered the game struggling, but Jarrett trusted his most experienced batters. They rewarded his trust as Lodise and Cantu recorded three RBIs each, and Faurot went 2-4. Hopefully, a night like tonight can be a launching pad for those three.

It certainly will be for the entire program.

Baseball is back in Tallahassee. Welcome to the Link Jarrett era.

Bring on Miami.