Report: Florida State Baseball to hire Ty Megahee

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team is once again fully staffed after today’s announcement that Ty Megahee has been hired as the team’s recruiting coordinator. Megahee joins Micah Posey to give Link his second full staff in two years at Tallahassee. The news was broke by 247’s Brett Nevitt.

Megahee fills the void left by departing recruiting coordinator, now UCF head coach, Rich Wallace. Per the Pitt site:

Ty Megahee enters his fifth season as assistant coach of Pitt baseball in 2023. He works with the Panther offense and infielders in addition to serving as the recruiting coordinator.

Pitt continued its ascension in 2022, posting a winning record with 29 victories, which tied for the program’s most since joining the conference in 2014. The Panthers recorded five ACC series victories, including triumphs over a pair of top-five ranked squads (Louisville and Clemson). The Panthers qualified for the ACC Tournament for the second year in a row and just the third time since joining the league. Pitt advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2018, logging wins over No. 7-seeded Georgia Tech and No. 2-seeded Louisville. The Panthers ended the regular season with an RPI ranking of 69, the 37th-toughest strength of schedule, 12 wins against quadrant one teams and 10 wins against the NCAA Tournament field.

The 2021 campaign saw Pitt posts its most successful season in the ACC. The Panthers set program records for their highest ranking in the polls (No. 14 by Baseball America), consecutive weeks in the polls (nine), RPI (50) and strength of schedule (30). In ACC play, Pitt set program-bests in ACC series wins (six) and ACC victories (16). The Panthers went 18-12 against teams that made the NCAA Regionals, tied for the second-best record against such opponents in the nation. The Panthers won 17 times against quadrant one teams and became just the second team to sweep Florida State and Miami in the same season.

Two of Megahee’s infielders, third baseman Sky Duff and second baseman David Yanni, earned All-ACC Third Team selections. Duff also garnered ABCA/Rawlings All-East Region Second Team recognition. Yanni finished as the all-time leader in program history in games played, starts and walks.

In 2020, Pitt ran out to a 10-6 record before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. With a revamped roster of 21 newcomers, the Panthers got off to a 10-1 start to the year, tied for the second-best start through 11 games in program history. Pitt’s offense played a huge part, ranking second in the nation in doubles per game (2.88), 37th in slugging percentage (.447) and 38th in scoring (7.3 runs per game).

The Panthers had the biggest roster turnover of any ACC school. Megahee and the rest of the staff brought in 21 newcomers, including nine JUCO transfers, 10 true freshmen out of high school and two Division I transfers. They made immediate impacts with four positions featuring new players starting every game in addition to two new starting pitchers.

In his career, Megahee has coached in three NCAA Tournaments, including serving on a No. 1-seeded Auburn team in 2010. He has worked with 55 MLB draft selections, four MLB players, 55 All-Conference honorees and four conference players of the year. In 2015, Megahee coached Golden Spikes Award winner Kyle Lewis, as the eventual Seattle Mariners’ draft pick was named the nation’s top collegiate baseball player.

Before coming to Pitt, Megahee spent three seasons as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Western Kentucky, where he served as the infield coach and headed the development of the Hilltoppers’ position players.

As the Hilltoppers’ top assistant and recruiting coordinator, Megahee has overseen the recruitment of three top-100 classes, including a top-40 2018 class. He served as the program’s academic liaison and had six position players named to the Conference USA all-league teams, in addition to three MLB draft selections.

In his first season at Western Kentucky, he coached All-American Danny Hudzina, who was drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. He joined the Hilltoppers’ staff after a two-year stint at Mercer University, where he helped the Bears to a record of 73-30 (34-16 SoCon) in addition to a 2015 league title and NCAA Regional bid.

In his two years with the Bears, 10 players were named to the All-SoCon teams, as he coached 2015 SoCon Player of the Year Kyle Lewis in 2015.

Before joining the Bears’ staff, Megahee was an instrumental part of SEC powerhouse Auburn’s staff for four seasons. He served as the Tigers’ infield and catchers coach, helping the Tigers to a record of 136-101 (60-60 SEC). The 2010 Tigers squad won the SEC Western Division title en route to being the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

While at Auburn, Megahee had 11 position players named to the All-SEC teams, in addition to a pair of All-Americans. Each of his signing classes were ranked in the Top 25, including a No. 6 ranking for the class of 2013. He saw 25 players drafted, in addition to three recruits, in that span.

Megahee got his collegiate start at Mercer in 2005, serving as a volunteer assistant coach for three seasons before accepting a full-time role at Monmouth for the 2009 campaign. He has also worked in the summer ball scene, coaching the Florence Red Wolves of the Coastal Plains League in 2006.

He started his playing career at Darton College (2002-03) before transferring to Mercer for his final two seasons of eligibility. A two-year starter with the Bears (2004-05), he was named the Doyle E. Watson Leadership Award winner in 2005 and earned Academic All-Conference recognition that season.

Megahee earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 2006 from Mercer, obtaining a master’s in education from Mercer in ‘08. Megahee and his wife, Susan, have two children, Mallory and Mason.

