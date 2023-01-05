Noles News: Ta’Niya Latson listed on Wooden Award Watch List

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #21
Football
The Seminoles have concluded Season 2 of “The CLIMB,” giving Florida State fans a glimpse of the Cheez-It Bowl from behind the scenes.
The final episode of The Season 2 is here! Go inside our week in Orlando and @CheezItBowl victory as we finished the season with six straight wins and completed the 25th 10-win season in program history!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 4, 2023
: https://t.co/mryVQFKq7H#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ba2TJ78CWp
2022 freshman Azareye’h Thomas signs with The Battle’s End to solidify his name with Florida State.
The Battle's End is thrilled to announce a relationship with Azareye'h Thomas. Welcome to the team, AZ! @Azareyehthomas pic.twitter.com/jKcmEuHklO— The Battles End Collective (@TheBattlesEnd) January 4, 2023
Another recent freshman AJ Duffy inks a deal with The Battle’s End.
The Battle's End Collective is thrilled to announce a relationship with AJ Duffy. Welcome to the team, young man! @anthonyjduffy pic.twitter.com/iPYwsjgAML— The Battles End Collective (@TheBattlesEnd) January 4, 2023
Akeem Dent announced his return with his agreement to sign with The Battle’s End Collective. Dent was a potential NFL Draft prospect, but decides to head back to Tallahassee to boost his stock.
RELATED: FSU defensive back Akeem Dent returning for another season
The Battle's End Collective is thrilled to announce a relationship with Akeem Dent, Sr. Welcome to the team, Mr. Dent! @DoItAllDent103 #Goingforitin23 pic.twitter.com/WgBCM97WN9— The Battles End Collective (@TheBattlesEnd) January 4, 2023
One of the toughest players on FSU’s roster, Mycah Pittman will be back with the Seminoles for the 2023 season.
The Battle's End Collective is thrilled to announce a relationship with Mycah Pittman. Welcome to the team, big man! @MycahPittman pic.twitter.com/gWePQ2TzJP— The Battles End Collective (@TheBattlesEnd) January 4, 2023
Florida State offensive line signee Jeremiah Byers has officially arrived in Tallahassee.
January 4, 2023
Johnny Wilson’s one-handed catch in the fourth quarter of FSU’s bowl game is in contention for the best ACC bowl catch of the season.
Who had the best catch of bowl season?— ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 4, 2023
CBS Sports has listed the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl as the No. 4 bowl game in the country, with Florida State grabbing a narrow win over the Oklahoma Sooners.
SPOILERS:— Cheez-It Bowl (@CheezItBowl) January 4, 2023
5. Not Cheez-It Bowl
4. Cheez-It Bowl
3. Not Cheez-It Bowl
2. Not Cheez-It Bowl
1. Not Cheez-It Bowl https://t.co/Lm792wxxhF
Former Florida State stars Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James post up for a picture in the pros:
January 4, 2023
Peter Warrick and Florida State wide receiver history go hand in hand.
On this day 23 years ago, Florida State football scored the final 18 points to defeat Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl for its second national championship and head coach Bobby Bowden’s only perfect season, 46-29. Peter Warrick finished with 220 all-purpose yards and three scores. pic.twitter.com/wwX8ddNSTV— FSU History (@ThisDayFSU) January 4, 2023
Former Florida State defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson is now with the Arkansas Razorbacks after recently making the move out of Tallahassee. He will serve as Arkansas’ co-defensive coordinator.
RELATED: Assistant coach Marcus Woodson hired by Arkansas
Proud to add these two men to the Arkansas family! @T_WILL4REAL @Coach_MWoodson pic.twitter.com/JIQj9VCVRH— Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) January 5, 2023
Basketball
Former Nole Patrick Williams continues to get back to his All-Star potential:
Big first quarter for Pat— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2023
Patrick Williams: 12 pts (5-5 FG) pic.twitter.com/wVRaRxl0qd
Another former Seminole, Braian Angola dropped 41 points in the Champions League, becoming one of only 10 players in league history to reach that feat.
“fíchenlo”, “fíchenlo”, terminó gritando la afición del UCAM Murcia al ver que el colombiano Braian Angola les anotó 41 puntos en la Basketball Champions League.— Deportes El Heraldo (@DeportesEH) January 4, 2023
Es el cuarto registro anotador más alto en toda la historia de la competencia .pic.twitter.com/AgFSOoLD8A
Women’s basketball phenom Ta’Niya Latson has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List, which is given to the best player in college basketball every year.
RELATED: FSU women’s basketball runs away from Georgia Tech
Blessed and honored❤️ https://t.co/fxdSaxIiMC— Ta'Niya Latson (@NiyaLatson) January 4, 2023
The Seminoles will be supporting “Hoops For Troops” tonight at 6:00 ET:
Join us in honoring our military on Thursday night in the game vs Clemson at 6PM.— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 4, 2023
Fans can post photos of veterans & active military using # to be featured on the video board.
: https://t.co/io6lSI801y#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/OjwXMKJN43
All Sports
FSU soccer head coach Brian Pensky will be hosting a soccer camp in February for high school students; registration is currently open.
Reminder: Sign up now before it is too late for Brian Pensky's Soccer ID Camp! #OneTribe— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 4, 2023
: https://t.co/QGbeHnjFC9 pic.twitter.com/mkVLx8rCzi
The Seminoles are in the midst of the International Amateur Championship. They’ll begin another tournament on Feb. 6, the IJGA Collegiate Invitational.
Alice Hodge is T2 with a 5 under par score of 67 in the first round of the Orlando Women's International Amateur Championship. #onetribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/zAORIlyYdX— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 4, 2023
Loading comments...