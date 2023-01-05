 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: Ta’Niya Latson listed on Wooden Award Watch List

2023 recruits now arriving for Florida State football

By maxescarpio
/ new

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #21

Football

The Seminoles have concluded Season 2 of “The CLIMB,” giving Florida State fans a glimpse of the Cheez-It Bowl from behind the scenes.

2022 freshman Azareye’h Thomas signs with The Battle’s End to solidify his name with Florida State.

Another recent freshman AJ Duffy inks a deal with The Battle’s End.

Akeem Dent announced his return with his agreement to sign with The Battle’s End Collective. Dent was a potential NFL Draft prospect, but decides to head back to Tallahassee to boost his stock.

RELATED: FSU defensive back Akeem Dent returning for another season

One of the toughest players on FSU’s roster, Mycah Pittman will be back with the Seminoles for the 2023 season.

Florida State offensive line signee Jeremiah Byers has officially arrived in Tallahassee.

Johnny Wilson’s one-handed catch in the fourth quarter of FSU’s bowl game is in contention for the best ACC bowl catch of the season.

CBS Sports has listed the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl as the No. 4 bowl game in the country, with Florida State grabbing a narrow win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Former Florida State stars Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James post up for a picture in the pros:

Peter Warrick and Florida State wide receiver history go hand in hand.

Former Florida State defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson is now with the Arkansas Razorbacks after recently making the move out of Tallahassee. He will serve as Arkansas’ co-defensive coordinator.

RELATED: Assistant coach Marcus Woodson hired by Arkansas

Basketball

Former Nole Patrick Williams continues to get back to his All-Star potential:

Another former Seminole, Braian Angola dropped 41 points in the Champions League, becoming one of only 10 players in league history to reach that feat.

Women’s basketball phenom Ta’Niya Latson has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List, which is given to the best player in college basketball every year.

RELATED: FSU women’s basketball runs away from Georgia Tech

The Seminoles will be supporting “Hoops For Troops” tonight at 6:00 ET:

All Sports

FSU soccer head coach Brian Pensky will be hosting a soccer camp in February for high school students; registration is currently open.

The Seminoles are in the midst of the International Amateur Championship. They’ll begin another tournament on Feb. 6, the IJGA Collegiate Invitational.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...