FSU basketball vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch, notes, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles are back in the Tucker Center for the first time since Dec. 21. They hold a 3-1 record in their last four games at home, continuing to build momentum after one of the worst starts in program history. FSU currently stands at 4-11 on the season, ranked as the No. 5 team in the ACC.

Florida State looks to bounce back from a blowout loss in Durham to end the 2022 year. This will be the Seminoles third contest in three weeks, so there’s bound to be rust, but they won’t be facing a juggernaut this week. The Noles are scheduled to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. GT has an 8-6 record, winning just one of their four conference matchups.

Georgia Tech seems to be a program that knows exactly how to attack the Seminoles, building a team of quicker and smaller players that Florida State has had history of having trouble guarding. The Yellow Jackets have won the last three meetings against the Noles, but Florida State holds a 44-32 all-time advantage. The last time the Seminoles defeated Georgia Tech was Dec. 15, 2021.

The Noles are currently favored by ESPN Analytics, given a 60.2% chance to take the victory. Florida State’s player to watch will be Matthew Cleveland as he’s picked up the pace and put the Noles on his back in FSU’s recent winning stretch. Cleveland currently averages 14.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech how to watch, TV info

Date

Saturday, January 7

Time

1:00 p.m.

TV

ACC Network Extra

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network