Leonard Hamilton and the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball program got some very good news Friday when 2025 blue-chip prospect Alier Maluk committed to FSU.

Maluk, who stands 6’9 180 pounds, is from Baldwin, Pennsylvania (outskirts of Pittsburgh) and attends Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York.

He has a 98 rating (high four-star) from the 247Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 41st best player in his class (5th best center and 2nd best player in NY).

Florida State landed the talented big man despite only offering in the middle of June (the 9th of 10 teams to do so), and the Noles were able to beat out the hometown Pittsburgh Panthers, even though Jeff Capel offered him in September of 2021.

But the Noles were the only team to get Maluk in for an official visit when he came to Tallahassee earlier this month and was hosted by freshman Taylor Bol Bowen, who has a similar frame and also played his prep ball in the northeast.

Stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation as the M&M boys (Michael and Matt) are sure to have more analysis on the first commit for FSU’s 2025 recruiting class.