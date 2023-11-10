FSU vs. Kennesaw State: Game thread, how to watch

Florida State Seminoles basketball is officially back.

After a duo of exhibition games against Flagler College (90-74) and Valdosta State (90-67), the Seminoles are set to open the season at home tonight against the Kennesaw State Owls.

Kennesaw State already has one game under its belt — a 93-46 win over the Oakwood Ambassadors (an NAIA program).

It’s just the second time that Florida State and Kennesaw State have ever met on the court — the last time was in 2017, a 98-78 Florida State win.

Florida State is looking to bounce back after a season to forget in 2022-23, where the Seminoles, hampered by depth issues, suffered a program-record 23 losses.

From Tomahawk Nation’s Matt Minnick:

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 10.5-point favorite over the Owls, with the over/under set at 154.

FSU vs. Kennesaw State: How to stream

Date

Friday, November 10

Time

6 p.m.

Stream

ESPN+ (ACCNX) (Ariya Maddoudi, Jack Kavovit, Alexandra Decapua)

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info

FLORIDA STATE OPENS SEASON AT HOME AGAINST KENNESAW STATE Florida State commences its 76th college basketball season hosting Kennesaw State from the Atlantic Sun Conference on November 10, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in Tallahassee’s Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles and the Owls previously met on November 22, 2017, resulting in a 98-78 victory for Florida State. The upcoming game follows Florida State’s trend of success, having won 18 of its last 21 and eight of its last 10 season-opening games. After facing Kennesaw State, the Seminoles will host Central Michigan in the Sunshine Slam tournament on November 13. FLORIDA STATE VS. KENNESAW STATE – CONNECTIONS Florida State’s season opener against Kennesaw State on November 10, 2023, holds significance as the second meeting between the two teams. It also marks Florida State’s first season-opener against a Georgia team since 2002. Kennesaw State’s head coach, Antoine Pettway, previously faced the Seminoles as an assistant coach at Alabama. Robert Kirby, an assistant coach at Kennesaw State, has coached against Florida State during his career. Willie Watson, in his first season at Kennesaw State, was a team manager at Alabama when the Seminoles defeated the Tide in 2009. Donovan Kates, another addition to Pettway’s staff, played against Florida State for Manhattan in 2014. Mark Wasik, Kennesaw State’s Sports Information Director, is a Florida State graduate. Milton Overton, the Director of Athletics at Kennesaw State, previously served as the A.D. at Florida A&M. GREEN JR. ON THE CUSP OF 300 CAREER 3-POINT FIELD GOALS MADE Darin Green Jr., Florida State’s second-year guard, enters the 2023-24 season with 299 career 3-point field goals made. Just one more 3-point field goal will bring him to the 300 made mark for his career. Green Jr. has showcased his prowess, making 90 or more 3-point field goals in a single season and maintaining a .374 shooting percentage from the 3-point line. Over the last two seasons, he has averaged 89 made 3-point field goals. • Darin Green Jr. (fifth year) finished as one of three players in the ACC with 90 or more 3-point field goals made and averaged 34.1 minutes played per game. • Over the summer Baba Miller was invited to his home country Spain in July to train with Spain’s National team as it prepared for the FIBA World Cup championships. • Cam’Ron Fletcher (10.8 ppg and 7.5 rpg) was well on his way to an All-ACC type season before injuring his knee during the December 3 game at Virginia and missed the remainder of the season. He is looking ahead to a promising 2023-2024 season. • Coach Hamilton commented on Darian Green’s leadership among the team stating “he is giving us more leadership, and he is challenging himself to play hard on every possession. That type of effort and enthusiasm is contagious.” • Newcomer for Florida State Josh Nickelberry (97 career games played) is a graduate student playing 2 seasons at Louisville (2019-20, 2020-21) and averaged double-figure scoring in the last 2 seasons (10.9 ppg) at La Salle. • Jalen Warley is ranked in the ACC’s top 10 for career steals having 78 in total and averaging 1.2 per-game career steals.

Game notes, via Kennesaw State Sports Info