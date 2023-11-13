FSU vs. Central Michigan: Game thread, how to watch, odds

After starting off the season 1-0 with a 94-67 win over Kennesaw State, Florida State Seminoles basketball is back in action tonight at home for a non-conference matchup against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Central Michigan is 0-2 on the season, having dropped games to the Oklahoma Sooners (89-59) and Louisiana-Monroe (74-64) to start the season.

Anthony Pritchard, who transferred to Central Michigan from Tulsa, is currently the leading scorer for the Chippewas, averaging 13 points per game.

FSU vs. Central Michigan tips off at 7 p.m., with the game streaming on ESPN+.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 21-point favorite over the Chippewas, with the over/under set at 152.5.

Some notes ahead of tonight’s game, via FSU Sports Info:

FLORIDA STATE OPENS PLAY IN THE SUNSHINE SLAM AGAINST CENTRAL MICHIGAN Florida State, which defeated Kennesaw State in its season opener on Friday by a 94-67 margin, begins play in the 2023 Sunshine Slam as it plays host to Central Michigan at the Donald L. Tucker in Tallahassee at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 13, 2023. It’s the first meeting between the Seminoles and the Chippewas in the sport of men’s basketball, and the first meeting between Florida State and Central Michigan since the Seminole volleyball team defeated Central Michigan by a 3-0 scored on August 28, 2009 in the Florida State Invitational. Following Monday’s game against Central Michigan, the Seminoles travel to play at Florida in Gainesville on Friday, November 17, 2023. That game is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network. The Seminole have won seven of their last nine games against the Gators. HISTORY OF THE SUNSHINE SLAM The inaugural Sunshine Slam was held in 2019 and was a round-robin tournament held at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL. The Northeast Conference is the host of the tournament. The tournament relocated to the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida and has been played there since 2021. Following one game played on campus, the event will move to the Ocean Center in the heart of Daytona Beach, Fla., where eight teams will play in to separate four team bracketed events. The champion of the Beach Bracket in 2022 was UAB (with an 80-65 win over UCF) while the champion of the Ocean Bracket in 2022 was Austin Peay (with a 74-59 victory over Albany). The champions of the Beach Bracket include UAB (2022), Tulsa (2021) and Delaware (2019). FLORIDA STATE VS. CENTRAL MICHIGAN – CONNECTIONS Florida State plays host to Central Michigan on November 13, 2023, at the Donald L. Tucker Center in the first round of the Sunshine Slam. It’s the first meeting between the two teams in the sport of basketball. The Chippewas are coached by Tony Barbee, the former head coach at Auburn (2011-14) and UTEP (2007-10). Barbee has coached against Florida State twice (both at Auburn) and has a 1-1 record against the Seminoles. The Seminoles defeated Barbee and Auburn in Tallahassee (85-56, January 4, 2012) and the Tigers defeated Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles in Auburn (78-72, January 2, 2013). Barbee also played against the Seminoles once during his career at UMass (December 2, 1992) at the Donald L. Tucker Center – a 67-64 Florida State win. He totaled nine points and four rebounds in 32 minutes off the bench. Scott Cherry, who played at North Carolina (1990-93), is in his first season as an assistant coach at Central Michigan. Cherry was 3-2 as a player against Florida State and was a Tar Heel when the Seminoles defeated North Carolina in their first-ever ACC Game (December 15, 1991). He did not earn playing time in any of the five games during his career against Florida State. Steve Smith, the Director of Operations under Barbee at CMU, was the Executive Director of Men’s Basketball at Auburn under Barbee and was 2-2 in the capacity against Florida State. Smith was also at UMass while Barbee was a player and was 0-1 as a member of the Minutemen staff against Florida State (67-64 Florida State win on December 2, 1992). Chris Walker, a former Assistant Director of Sports Information at Florida State (and basketball SID), is the Deputy Director of Athletics for External Operations at Central Michigan. Michael Alford, the Director of Athletics at Florida State, was the A.D. at CMU from 2017-20. SEMINOLES TO WEAR SPECIAL TURQUOISE UNIFORMS AGAINST RED STORM Florida State will wear its distinctive Nike N7 turquoise uniforms in its game against Central Michigan in its second home game of the 2023-24 season. It marks the 25th time the Seminoles will wear the uniforms since first donning them on November 17, 2013 in an 89-61 win over UT Martin. It’s the 15th time the Seminoles have worn the special uniforms during a home game – the Seminoles are 11-3 at home in the uniforms – and the eighth time the Seminoles have worn the uniforms in a non-conference home game – the Seminoles are 7-1 at home against nonACC opponents in the turquoise uniforms.

FSU vs. Central Michigan: How to stream

Date

Monday, November 13

Time

7 p.m.

Stream

ESPN+ (ACCNX) (Ariya Maddoudi, Jack Kavovit, Alexandra Decapua)

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193

Projected Florida State starting lineup

Forward Jamir Watkins, 18.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG

Forward Cameron Corhen, 6.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG

Forward Baba Miller, 14.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG

Guard Jalen Warley, 3.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG

Guard Darin Green Jr., 9.5 PPG, 3.0 APG

Projected Central Michigan starting lineup

Guard Brian Taylor, 5.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG

Guard Cayden Vasko, 6.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG

Forward Markus Harding, 9.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG

Guard Aidan Rubio, 8.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG

Guard Anthony Pritchard, 13.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG