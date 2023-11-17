FSU blown out by Florida in undisciplined, sloppy performance

In proof that Florida State still has work to do to recover from the woes of last season, the Seminoles were blown out 89-68 by the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

The Seminoles at one point trailed 36-4 in the first half, failing to find any offensive rhythm amidst an onslaught of Gators buckets. Florida went six of 12 from beyond the arc in the first period, shooting 64% (18-28) overall. The Seminoles were outrebounded 28-9, shooting just 27% and creating a deep enough hole that Leonard Hamilton’s squad went into halftime losing 52-22.

A run in the middle of the second period saw Florida State pull within 20, but the deficit the Seminoles created in the first half was too much for any potential comeback to be staged.

It was a disappointing performance in all areas for the Seminoles, from execution on the hardwood (FSU went 2-13 from three, was outrebounded 47-33, and shot 37% on the night) to the intangibles. Florida State was noticeably shaken from tip-off, allowing the Gators to go on a 27-5 run to start the game and essentially put it out of reach from the jump, and was whistled for four flagrant fouls, the last of which was a flagrant 2 committed by De’Ante Green that could possibly lead to further discipline. FSU had no answer for Florida’s offense and for the bulk of the game, failed to create anything on offense, forcing ill-advised shot selection that only expedited the Gators’ scoring.

Florida State, who has now lost three straight to Florida, was led in points by Cam Corhen, who posted a double-double for the Seminoles (18 points, 10 rebounds). Jamir Warkings also had 15 for the Seminoles, while Cam’Ron Fletcher had the second-most rounds with four.

Next up for the Seminoles is a trip to the World’s Most Famous Beach, with a matchup against the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels serving as the squad’s first game of the Sunshine Slam Tournament in Daytona Beach. That game tips off at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Florida 89, Florida State 68: Final Stats

Field Goal Percentage:

Florida State: 37%

Florida: 52%

Field Goals:

Florida State: 24-65

Florida: 30-58

Three-Point Field Goal Percentage:

Florida State: 15%

Florida: 39%

Three-Point Field Goals:

Florida State: 2-13

Florida: 7-18

Free Throw Percentage:

Florida State: 58%

Florida: 61%

Free Throws:

Florida State: 18-31

Florida: 22-36

Turnovers:

Florida State: 10

Florida: 20

Points Off Turnovers:

Florida State: 17

Florida: 12

Total Rebounds:

Florida State: 33

Florida: 47

Defensive Rebounds:

Florida State: 16

Florida: 27

Offensive Rebounds:

Florida State: 17

Florida: 20

Second Chance Points:

Florida State: 17

Florida: 13

Bench Points:

Florida State: 22

Florida: 29

Points in the Paint:

Florida State: 40

Florida: 38

Fast Break Points:

Florida State: 5

Florida: 12

Blocks:

Florida State: 5

Florida: 3

Steals:

Florida State: 12

Florida: 3

Assists:

Florida State: 9

Florida: 17