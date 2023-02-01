FSU vs. NC State: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

The Florida State Seminoles hit the road after a homestand that highlighted two gutwrenching ACC losses. FSU currently stands at 7-15 on the season, with a 5-6 conference record. They’re listed as the No. 10 team in the ACC, getting ready to face the NC State Wolfpacks who have won six of their last seven games.

Head coach Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles crew haven’t had much luck this season, in terms of constant injuries, unfavorable schedules, and issues with the NCAA. Their misfortune will likely continue on this road trip, as they’re desperate for a win. FSU will be playing a team, that is similar to Miami, with quick guards that have a scoring knack.

NC State’s leading scorer is sophomore guard, Terquavion Smith, averaging 18.5 points and 1.7 steals this season. Smith is dealing with an injury that occurred against the North Carolina Tar Heels, so his availability is still unknown. Yet, the Wolfpack has plenty of options on the offensive end that the Noles can’t replicate. Whether Smith suits up or not, they’ll be playing another talent in Jarkel Joiner who’s averaging 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Most of the Seminoles' success comes behind the streakiness of some of their guards like Caleb Mills, Darin Green Jr., and Jalen Warley. They’ve had flashes of competency on offense this year, but there’s been no consistency in a game-by-game manner. The most stable piece Hamilton has courted is sophomore Matthew Cleveland, who’s riding a 15-game streak of scoring in double-figures.

According to DraftKings, Florida State heads into the game as 9.5-points underdogs, with the over/under set at 151.

Here’s a look at a few notes, via FSU Sports Info:

FLORIDA STATE BACK TO TOBACCO ROAD TO FACE NC STATE AT PNC ARENA

Florida State, which has won five consecutive game against NC State, travels to play the Wolfpack at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. The Seminoles’ game against the Wolfpack is the only game between the two teams during the regular season. Florida State arrives in Raleigh having won two consecutive ACC road games with wins at both Notre Dame (January 17, 84-71) and Pittsburgh (January 21, 71-64). The Seminoles have won two of their last four overall games and six of their last 12 games since their 73-55 victory over Louisville on December 10 in Tallahassee. Following Wednesday’s game against NC State, the Seminoles travel to play at Louisville (February 4, 2:00 p.m.) in the second meeting between the two teams. Florida State defeated the Cardinals, 73-55, in Tallahassee (December 10).

HAMILTON ON NAISMITH HALL OF FAME BALLOT

Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, the fifth all-time winningest coach in ACC history, is on the 2023 ballot for enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

CLEVELAND’S DOUBLE-FIGURE SCORING STREAK REACHES 15 GAMES

All-ACC candidate Matthew Cleveland enters Wednesday’s game against NC State having scored in double figures in a career-best 15 consecutive games. He’s averaging 15.9 points scored per game since totaling 17 points against Nebraska on November 27 in the final game of the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational. Cleveland’s double-figure scoring streak the longest by a Seminole since Dwayne Bacon scored in double figures in the first 26 games of the 2016-17 season. Bacon averaged 17.2 points in 35 games during the 2016-17 season and was a second round pick of the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2017 NBA Draft.

MILLS SURPASSES 100 MARK FOR CAREER 3-POINT SHOTS MADE

Junior Caleb Mills made four 3-point field goals on his way to scoring 15 points against Clemson on Saturday in Tallahassee. He surpassed the 100-mark for career 3-point shots made in that game, and enters Wednesday’s game at NC State with 103 career 3-point shots made.

Florida State vs. NC State how to watch, TV info

Date

Wednesday, February 1st

Time

9 p.m.

TV

ACCN

Stream

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network