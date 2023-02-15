FSU vs. Clemson: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

The Florida State Seminoles are on yet another losing streak, getting ready to finish the season with a record below .500 for the first time since the 2000-01 season. Florida State is currently 8-18 on the year with a 6-9 conference record, ranked as the No. 10 team in the ACC.

They’ll head to South Carolina to face the No. 4 team in the ACC, the Clemson Tigers. Clemson had the Seminoles' number the last time they played, escaping Tallahassee with an 82-81 victory. The Tigers aren’t the most talented team in the conference, and definitely don’t have the highest percentage of blue-chip players, but they’re a veteran team that’s bought into their coach's strategy with a desire to win now.

Clemson is led by three upperclassmen on both ends of the floor, Hunter Tyson, PJ Hall, and Chase Hunter. Each of the players listed is averaging double-figures in the scoring column, with a free throw percentage of 82% or higher and a three-point percentage of 34% or higher.

The Noles will likely be introduced to guard Brevin Galloway, who missed the last matchup with a below-the-belt injury. Florida State continues to lengthen its lineup game by game, with freshmen and newcomers carving larger roles, but the inexperience and defensive struggles have kept plaguing their record.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 9.5-point underdogs, with the over/under set at 146.5.

Florida State vs. Clemson how to watch, TV info

Date

Wednesday, February 15th

Time

7 p.m.

TV

ACCN Extra

Stream

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network