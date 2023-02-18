FSU vs. Boston College: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

The Florida State Seminoles are once again in Tallahassee after a brutal road trip to Clemson. Many of the Noles games this season have featured “burn the tape” film, but their loss to the Tigers marked one of the worst signs of defeat in program history.

Florida State will get a chance to bounce back against another lower-level ACC opponent, the Boston College Eagles. The Seminoles currently stand as the No. 11 team in the ACC with an 8-19 overall record. BC sits just one spot above the Noles, at No. 10 in the ACC with a 12-15 record on the season.

Boston College has lost back-to-back games, while the Noles are on a three-game losing streak. It’s a battle of two teams desperately looking for a “W” in their win-loss column. The Eagles and Seminoles have struggled on offense for most of the year, but BC holds the advantage on the defensive end. The biggest key to the outcome of the game is the homecourt edge on the Noles side.

The Eagles are ushered by upperclassman Makai Ashton-Langford and Quinten Post, who lead BC in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Florida State’s leading contributor changes game by game, but their most consistent pieces on the offensive side have been Darin Green Jr. and Matthew Cleveland.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are listed as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 142.5.

Here’s a look at additional information from the Florida State’s athletic department:

SEMINOLES BACK AT HOME TO FACE BOSTON COLLEGE AT TUCKER CENTER

Florida State, which has won nine consecutive games at home against Boston College, plays host to the Eagles on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in a 12 Noon tip-off at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee. The game between the Seminoles and the Eagles is the only game between the two teams during the regular season, and the first between the two teams since a February 21, 2022, meeting in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Florida State’s string of nine consecutive victories at home against the Eagles began on February 23, 2008, with a 66-63 victory and continued through the last game played between the two teams at the Tucker Center on March 7, 2020. The Seminoles’ 88-62 win over the Eagles in 2020 gave the Seminoles their first outright ACC regular season championship in school history. The ACC Tournament was unfortunately cancelled due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and Florida State earned its second ACC Championship. The Seminoles won their first ACC Championship by winning the ACC Tournament in 2012. Following Saturday’s game against Boston College, the Seminoles travel to play at Miami (February 25, 4:00 p.m.) before playing host to their senior night game against North Carolina (February 27, 7:00).

HAMILTON ON NAISMITH HALL OF FAME BALLOT

Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, the fifth all-time winningest coach in ACC history, is on the 2023 ballot for enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

MILLER EARNS FIRST CAREER START; SCORES CAREER-HIGH 12 AT CLEMSON

Freshman Baba Miller, who has played in each of the Seminoles’ last 10 games, scored his career-high of 12 points as he played in his career-high of 28 minutes at Clemson on Wednesday night. Miller totaled 12 points, tied his career-high with six rebounds, earned two assists, one steal, and one blocked shot against the Tigers.

CLEVELAND ONE OF SEVEN FROM ACC ON HALL OF FAME STARTING FIVE LISTS

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland is one of only seven players from the ACC named to the Bob Cousy (point guard), Jerry West (shooting guard), Julius Erving (small forward), Karl Malone (power forward) or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (center) award lists. He is the only ACC player on the top-10 list for the Julius Erving Award.

GREEN JR. NEEDS TO ONE 3-POINT FIELD GOAL MADE TO MOVE INTO FLORIDA STATE’S ALL-TIME TOP 5

Darin Green Jr. enters Saturday’s game against Boston College with 79 3-point shots in his first season at Florida State – the sixth-highest single-season total in school history. He needs just one 3-point field goal made to move into Florida State’s all-time top-five for 3-point shots made in a single season.

MILLS REACHES CENTURY MARK FOR CAREER STEALS

Junior Caleb Mills earned his 100th career steal (21 at Houston, 79 at Florida State) with one steal at Clemson on Wednesday.

LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO...

...Defeat Boston College and win its 10th consecutive home game against the Eagles. The Seminoles have won each of their home games in the series (which began when the Eagles joined the ACC for the 2005-06 season) since earning a 66-63 win at the Tucker Center on February 23, 2008;

...Defeat Boston College and win its 14th game in the series with began on January 14, 2006. The Seminoles have won 13 of the last 18 games in the series since defeating the Eagles for the first time on February 23, 2008;

...Defeat Boston College and win its fourth ACC home game of the season. The Seminoles have defeated Louisville (December 10, 73-55), Notre Dame (December 21, 73-72) and Georgia Tech (January 17, 74-64) at home this season.

FLORIDA STATE AT HOME SINCE 2015

Florida State is 93-17 at home in the last six (plus) seasons (.850 winning percentage) at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles have won 93 of their last 110 games since February 27, 2015. The Seminoles won their final three home games of the 2015-16 season (Notre Dame, Syracuse, Davidson) and have won 90 of 107 home games (.841 winning percentage) in the last six seasons (2018 through 2022).

NOTING FLORIDA STATE’S HOME WINNING STREAK AGAINST BOSTON COLLEGE

Florida State enters Saturday’s game against Boston College having won nine consecutive home games and are 9-1 all-time at home against the Eagles. Florida State’s current home winning streak of nine games against Boston College is the longest home winning streak against any ACC team since Florida State joined the ACC for the 1991-92 season. Including a victory over Notre Dame on December 21, 2022, the Seminoles have won seven consecutive home game against Notre Dame and are undefeated against the Fighting Irish (7-0) in the history of the series between the two teams. The Seminoles also won seven consecutive games at the Tucker Center against Wake Forest (March 3, 2011, through February 13, 2021).

SEMINOLES STEALING AGAINST CLEMSON

Led by two steals each by freshmen Cam Corhen and Chandler Jackson, Florida State totaled eight steals by six different players against Clemson on Wednesday night. It marked the sixth time this season and second game in ACC play (11 against Miami on January 21 and eight against Clemson) that the Seminoles totaled eight or more steals in a game. Florida State totaled its season-high of 11 steals against both Siena (November 24) and Miami in the first meeting between the two teams. In two games against Clemson during the regular season, Florida State totaled 15 steals against the Tigers (7.5 spg).

Florida State vs. Boston College how to watch, TV info

Date

Saturday, February 18th

Time

12 p.m.

TV

ACCN Extra

Stream

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network