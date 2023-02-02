Noles News: FSU hoops gets pummeled on the road, football signs prospects on NSD

Recruiting
Football
Three-star 2023 linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner has officially signed with Florida State.
We've added a tough, versatile playmaker to our LB room!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 1, 2023
Help us welcome @DylangoingD1 to #Tribe23
: https://t.co/LS13DwgGd8#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/ytLE6kfv6l
The Seminoles also received commitments from numerous preferred walk-ons on National Signing Day.
Defensive end Grant Fielder
Committed! Greatful and thankful to say I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at @FSUFootball #GoNoles @ChuckCantor @CoachAdamFuller @Coach_Norvell @coachtwill50 pic.twitter.com/BqPoZkpoPl— Grant Fielder (@Grantfielder4) February 1, 2023
Quarterback Michael Grant
Blessed to announce that I am COMMITTED to Florida State University Thank you to @Coach_Tokarz @Coach_Norvell @Coach_Eleyssami @ChuckCantor for the opportunity and I’m ready to work‼️Go Noles pic.twitter.com/3iu2cK63j9— Michael Grant (@Michael24Grant) February 1, 2023
Linebacker Ashton Bracewell
Exited to announce I will be committing to Florida State University on a pwo!!! @coachpaxia @FootballFpc @FSUFootball @ChuckCantor @Coach_AntRod @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/lrL2j8vPck— Ashton Bracewell (@BracewellAshton) February 1, 2023
Linebacker Brandon Torres
Proud to announce my commitment to @FSUFootball Thank you @ChuckCantor @CoachCarter_FSU @Coach_AntRod @Coach_Norvell for giving me this opportunity! Super excited to compete! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/DG5SOztEGo— brandon.torres (@brandonjtorres) February 1, 2023
Defensive end Xavier Perkins
It's Official!! @ChuckCantor @CoachAdamFuller @MikeNorvell45 @FSUFootball @BayAreaLAB pic.twitter.com/g6pWLSEXPm— Xavier Perkins 2023 (@XavierPerkins23) February 1, 2023
Defensive back Donny Hiebert
I am extremely blessed and honored to announce my commitment to Florida State University #GoNoles @ChuckCantor @CoachAdamFuller @Coach_Norvell @BuchholzFB pic.twitter.com/Cj7FYoOA0V— Donny Hiebert (@donny_hiebert) February 1, 2023
The voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane recently spoke with former Nole EJ Manuel and current Noles Fentrell Cypress to talk about FSU’s 2023 schedule.
Behind the Mic Episode 51 with @EJManuel3 & @FentrellC4 is live! We dissect the 2023 @FSUFootball schedule and get you ready for the week in @Seminoles Athletics!— Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) February 1, 2023
Apple: https://t.co/HcLG744RY5
Spotify: https://t.co/BLfNAmKsZl
PFF has listed Trey Benson as the No. 6 returning running back in 2023.
Top 10 returning Running Backs in College Football for the 2023 season, via @Chad_Maxwick pic.twitter.com/EYg1bTIv3B— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 1, 2023
Basketball
The Seminoles fall to 7-16 on the season, with a 5-7 conference record.
Final from Raleigh pic.twitter.com/m4FxrDJ1uB— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 2, 2023
Up-and-coming star Scottie Barnes recently earned a feature from “The Ringer” where they talked about his role with the Raptors and future goals Barnes has.
Will the Raptors retool at the trade deadline and build a new future around Scottie Barnes? @seeratsohi talked to Barnes and those around him to find out if he’s ready to spread his (big) wings: https://t.co/EwMxavVr1C— The Ringer (@ringer) February 1, 2023
All Sports
The Noles were getting it done on and off the field:
A program record1⃣3⃣ Seminoles on the ACC All-Academic Team #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/aw0eyIrKrH— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) February 1, 2023
There was no better scholar-athlete than senior Jenna Nighswonger, who was just awarded the 2022 Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
- #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ngaViVnYkW— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) February 1, 2023
FSU softball will be hosting the Garnet and Gold scrimmage game this Saturday, as the Noles prepare for the start of the season.
It's February which means we're that much closer to softball season— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 1, 2023
Come out to our Garnet and Gold Scrimmage/Fan Day on Saturday presented by @RisingSpearNIL
Our First Pitch Party will follow the scrimmage at 4 p.m. in the Champions Club.
️https://t.co/H8YLodinMz pic.twitter.com/LdZREPO6pi
