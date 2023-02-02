Noles News: FSU hoops gets pummeled on the road, football signs prospects on NSD

Recruiting

Football

Three-star 2023 linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner has officially signed with Florida State.

The Seminoles also received commitments from numerous preferred walk-ons on National Signing Day.

Defensive end Grant Fielder

Quarterback Michael Grant

Blessed to announce that I am COMMITTED to Florida State University Thank you to @Coach_Tokarz @Coach_Norvell @Coach_Eleyssami @ChuckCantor for the opportunity and I’m ready to work‼️Go Noles pic.twitter.com/3iu2cK63j9 — Michael Grant (@Michael24Grant) February 1, 2023

Linebacker Ashton Bracewell

Linebacker Brandon Torres

Defensive end Xavier Perkins

Defensive back Donny Hiebert

The voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane recently spoke with former Nole EJ Manuel and current Noles Fentrell Cypress to talk about FSU’s 2023 schedule.

Behind the Mic Episode 51 with @EJManuel3 & @FentrellC4 is live! We dissect the 2023 @FSUFootball schedule and get you ready for the week in @Seminoles Athletics!



Apple: https://t.co/HcLG744RY5



Spotify: https://t.co/BLfNAmKsZl — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) February 1, 2023

PFF has listed Trey Benson as the No. 6 returning running back in 2023.

Top 10 returning Running Backs in College Football for the 2023 season, via @Chad_Maxwick pic.twitter.com/EYg1bTIv3B — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 1, 2023

Basketball

The Seminoles fall to 7-16 on the season, with a 5-7 conference record.

Final from Raleigh pic.twitter.com/m4FxrDJ1uB — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 2, 2023

Up-and-coming star Scottie Barnes recently earned a feature from “The Ringer” where they talked about his role with the Raptors and future goals Barnes has.

Will the Raptors retool at the trade deadline and build a new future around Scottie Barnes? @seeratsohi talked to Barnes and those around him to find out if he’s ready to spread his (big) wings: https://t.co/EwMxavVr1C — The Ringer (@ringer) February 1, 2023

All Sports

The Noles were getting it done on and off the field:

A program record1⃣3⃣ Seminoles on the ACC All-Academic Team #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/aw0eyIrKrH — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) February 1, 2023

There was no better scholar-athlete than senior Jenna Nighswonger, who was just awarded the 2022 Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

FSU softball will be hosting the Garnet and Gold scrimmage game this Saturday, as the Noles prepare for the start of the season.