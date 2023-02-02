 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: FSU hoops gets pummeled on the road, football signs prospects on NSD

What’s the next step for Florida State basketball?

Recruiting

Football

Three-star 2023 linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner has officially signed with Florida State.

The Seminoles also received commitments from numerous preferred walk-ons on National Signing Day.

Defensive end Grant Fielder

Quarterback Michael Grant

Linebacker Ashton Bracewell

Linebacker Brandon Torres

Defensive end Xavier Perkins

Defensive back Donny Hiebert

The voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane recently spoke with former Nole EJ Manuel and current Noles Fentrell Cypress to talk about FSU’s 2023 schedule.

PFF has listed Trey Benson as the No. 6 returning running back in 2023.

Basketball

The Seminoles fall to 7-16 on the season, with a 5-7 conference record.

Up-and-coming star Scottie Barnes recently earned a feature from “The Ringer” where they talked about his role with the Raptors and future goals Barnes has.

All Sports

The Noles were getting it done on and off the field:

There was no better scholar-athlete than senior Jenna Nighswonger, who was just awarded the 2022 Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

FSU softball will be hosting the Garnet and Gold scrimmage game this Saturday, as the Noles prepare for the start of the season.

