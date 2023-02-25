FSU vs. Miami: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

The Florida State Seminoles are in Coral Gables for the weekend, set to face the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes. UM is having one of its best seasons in program history, behind a “big three” of Isaiah Wong, Nigel Pack, and Norchard Omier. The Seminoles on the other hand, have displayed one of the worst seasons under head Leonard Hamilton.

Florida State is currently 8-20 on the year, with a 6-11 conference record. They stand as the No. 12 team in the ACC, while Miami sits at the top of the conference with a 23-5 overall record and a 14-4 conference record. The Hurricanes are riding a seven-game win streak and FSU hasn’t won a game since early February with a four-game losing streak.

Miami has a fast-paced offense and perimeter shooting, with a small-ball lineup that allows them to stretch the floor. For years this has been Hamilton’s biggest kryptonite and that’ll likely continue in this matchup. The Canes are averaging nearly 80 points a game, with one of the highest three-point totals in the conference (213).

According to Florida State, Matthew Cleveland will be a game-time decision after missing the last two games with back spasms. If he were unavailable to suit up for the Seminoles, they’d likely look for players like Darin Green Jr. to step up in the scoring column and Baba Miller to make an impact on both ends.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are listed as 14.5-point underdogs with the over/under set at 154.

SEMINOLES TRAVEL TO PLAY AT NATIONALLY RANKED MIAMI SATURDAY AT 4:00 P.M.

Florida State, which has defeated Miami in each of the last four games between the two teams in Coral Gables, travels to play the Hurricanes at the Watsco Center on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and the Hurricanes marks the second game of the season between the two Florida-based conference teams. Florida State enters Saturday’s game having earned three ACC road victories this season with wins at Notre Dame (January 17, 84-71), at Pittsburgh (January 21, 71-64) and at Louisville (February 4, 81-78). Following Saturday’s game at Miami, the Seminoles play host to North Carolina on Monday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m. in their final home game of the 2022-23 season. Florida State’s coaches and players will honor guard Cleveland Yates prior to the game against the Tar Heels in a senior night ceremony.

HAMILTON ON NAISMITH HALL OF FAME BALLOT

Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, the fifth all-time winningest coach in ACC history, is on the 2023 ballot for enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

All-Time Winningest Coaches in ACC History

Rank Coach, School Years Wins

1. Mike Krzyzewski, Duke 1981-2022 1,129

2. Dean Smith, North Carolina 1962-1997 879

3. Roy Williams, North Carolina 2004-2021 485

4. Gary Williams, Maryland 1990-2011 461

5. Leonard Hamilton, Florida State 2003-Present 403

CLEVELAND IN ELITE COMPANY ON JULIUS ERVING AWARD LIST TOP-10

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland is the only player from the ACC on the Julius Erving Award Watch List Top-10, which was released on February 8, 2023 by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. In March, five finalists will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Julius Erving Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. Previous winners of the Julius Erving Award are Wendell Moore Jr, Duke (2022), Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (2021), Saddiq Bey, Villanova (2020), Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (2019), Mikal Bridges, Villanova (2018), Josh Hart, Villanova (2017), Denzel Valentine, Michigan State (2016) and Stanley Johnson, Arizona (2015).

Erving Award List Top-10

Player, School Player, School

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Brandon Miller Alabama Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton Kevin Obanor, Texas Tech

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga Jaime Jaquez, UCLA

Jalen Wilson, Kansas Colby Jones, Xavier

CLEVELAND ONE OF SEVEN FROM ACC ON HALL OF FAME STARTING FIVE LISTS

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland is one of only seven players from the ACC named to the Bob Cousy (point guard), Jerry West (shooting guard), Julius Erving (small forward), Karl Malone (power forward) or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (center) award lists. He is the only ACC player on the top-10 list for the Julius Erving Award.

LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO...

...Defeat Miami and win its fifth consecutive game against Miami at the Watsco Center. The Seminoles’ winning streak against Miami in their home arena began with a 78-66 win over the Hurricanes on January 27, 2019;

...Defeat Miami and win its fourth ACC road game of the season. The Seminoles have won at Louisville (December 10), at Notre Dame (January 17) and at Louisville (February 4) so far this season. Florida State most recently won four ACC road games in a single season in 2021-22 with victories at NC State, Syracuse, Miami and Virginia.

HAMILTON, FLORIDA STATE WITH TWO NATIONAL HISTORICAL RECORDS

…Speaking to the ability of Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and how he develops talent, Hamilton has won an NCAA record 55 games over ranked teams while his teams were unranked. Hamilton’s 55th win over a ranked team as the coach of an unranked team came as a 79-78 overtime win over Duke on January 18, 2022.

…Under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, the Seminoles have won a NCAA record 13 consecutive overtime games. The streak began with a 101-90 double overtime win over Syracuse on January 13, 2018.

SEMINOLES’ NCAA RECORD OVERTIME STREAK IS AT 13 STRAIGHT WINS

Florida State enters Saturday’s game at Miami having won an NCAA record 13 consecutive overtime games. The Seminoles’ streak began with a 101-90 win in double overtime against Syracuse on January 13, 2018. Florida State defeated Duke, 79-70, in overtime on January 18, 2022, in Tallahassee for its all-time college basketball record 13th consecutive overtime victory. Florida State has defeated 11 teams during its overtime streak, including nine ACC teams including Miami twice – on January 27, 2018, in Tallahassee (103-94) and on January 18 2020, in Coral Gables (83-79). The Seminoles have won each of their last four overtime games against Miami (two during the streak and two prior to the beginning of the streak).

FLORIDA STATE WITH 14 VICTORIES OVER AP TOP 25 TEAMS IN LAST FOUR SEASONS

Florida State enters Saturday’s game against nationally ranked Miami with 14 victories over nationally ranked opponents since the start of the 2018-19 season. The Seminoles won a school-record seven games against nationally ranked opponents during the 2016-17 season, and have defeated a school-record 58 nationally ranked opponents under head coach Leonard Hamilton. Included in the list of victories over nationally ranked teams since the beginning of the 2018-19 season is a 79-78 overtime win over Duke on January 18, 2022.

FLORIDA STATE WITH SEASON-HIGH 15 STEALS AGAINST BOSTON COLLEGE

Led by a career-high five steals by Darin Green, Jr., the Seminoles totaled a season-high 15 steals in its most recent game against Boston College. The Seminoles received steals from six different players – including five by Green Jr., and a career-high four by sophomore Jalen Warley – in their game against the Eagles. Florida State’s all-time record for steals in a game is 21 against Tulane on February 6, 1985, while its record for steals in an ACC game is 18 against NC State on February 14, 1996. The Seminoles; 15 steals against Boston College last Saturday marked the most steals in an ACC game since totaling 15 against Wake Forest on February 5, 2022.

FLORIDA STATE IN THE ACC STATISTICS IN TEAM STEALS

With 15 steals in its game against Boston College, Florida State is ranked sixth in the ACC with an average of 63 steals per game. The Seminoles’ 15 steals against Boston College marked the fifth time this season they totaled 10 or more steals in a game, with 15 steals ranking as their season-high in the category. Florida State totaled 11 steals in its first game of the season against Miami.

