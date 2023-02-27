FSU vs. North Carolina: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

The Florida State Seminoles are on a buzzer-beater-induced-high after defeating in-state rival Miami Hurricanes on the road just two days ago, shaking off the rust of a slow season to pull off a major win. Head coach Leonard Hamilton and the Noles completed the improbable, securing the largest comeback win in ACC history as double-digit favorites.

FSU has been the talk of the town for the past 48 hours, something that the Noles haven’t felt this entire season. The national attention continues when Florida State hosts the 2022 National Titele runner-ups, in North Carolina. The Tar Heels hold an 18-11 overall record, with a 10-8 conference record, while the Seminoles are 9-20 with a 7-11 conference record.

There were high expectations for the Tar Heels heading into the 2022-23 season, but they’ve been disappointing in nearly every manner. UNC plays behind one of the most talented “big three’s” in the country with Armondo Bacot, Caleb Love, and R.J. Davis.

Florida State has spent the year depleted with injuries and inexperience, but their go-to options of Matthew Cleveland and Darin Green Jr. have consistently stepped up. The Noles will need a big game from the two if they want to take down a UNC team that desperately needs to build a better resume for March.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are listed as 7-point underdogs with the over/under set at 151.5.

Here’s a look at additional information from Florida State’s athletic department:

FLORIDA STATE PLAYS HOST TO NORTH CAROLINA ON SENIOR NIGHT IN TALLAHASSEE

Florida State, which has won each of its last three games at the Donald L. Tucker Center against North Carolina, plays host to the Tar Heels at The Tuck on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in a nationally televised game on ESPN’s Big Monday telecast. The Seminoles’ will celebrate the career of senior Cleveland Yates, who was a member of Florida State’s 2020 ACC Championship team. The Seminoles defeated Miami on Saturday in Coral Gables, 85-84, on a buzzer-beating 3-point shot by All-ACC and Julius Erving Award candidate Matthew Cleveland to give the Seminoles their fourth AC road victory of the season. The Seminoles have now won at Notre Dame (January 17, 84-71), at Pittsburgh (January 21, 71-64), at Louisville (February 4, 81-78) and at Miami (February 25, 85-84) this season. Following Monday’s game against North Carolina, the Seminoles close out the regular season in their first and only game of the regular season against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

SEMINOLES RALLY FROM ACC RECORD 25 POINTS TO DEFEAT MIAMI

Florida State trailed Miami on Saturday at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables by a 50-25 margin with 1:29 remaining in the first half – and rallied to win the game on a buzzer-beating 3-point shot by All-ACC candidate Matthew Cleveland. After falling behind by 25 points late in the first half on the road in ACC play, the Seminoles outscored the rival Hurricanes by a 60-34 margin over the final 21:29 of the game. The comeback of 25 points against Miami is the largest comeback in ACC history – giving Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff the two largest comeback victories in the incredibly storied history of the ACC. The Seminoles rallied from 24 points down against North Carolina on January 22, 2004, to defeat the Tar Heels by a 90-81 margin at the Donald L Tucker Center. The third-largest comeback in ACC history is a 23-point recovery by Duke against Louisville on February 13, 2019.

FLORIDA STATE’S COMEBACK THE LARGEST IN A WIN IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL IN 2022-23

Florida State’s 25-point comeback against Miami to defeat the Hurricanes on their home court by an 85-84 is the largest comeback in a win during the 2022-23 season. The previous largest comeback nationally this season was a 24-pointrally by Middle Tennessee State to defeat FIU, 69-58, on February 18, 2023.

BUZZER BEATERS ARE NOTHING NEW FOR MATTHEW CLEVELAND

The incredible buzzer-beating 3-point shot by Matthew Cleveland to propel the Seminoles past Miami was the sophomore Al-Star’s third career buzzer-beating, game-winning shot of his career. Each of Cleveland’s game-winners game as the buzzer sounded to end the game and were all victories for the Seminoles.

LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO...

...Defeat North Carolina and gain a fifth win over the Tar Heels in the last nine games between the two teams. The Seminoles defeated North Carolina at home during the regular season in 2018, 2020, and 2021 and in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament in 2021;

...Defeat North Carolina and win their fourth consecutive home game against the Tar Heels. The Seminoles defeated the Tar Heels at the Donald L. Tucker Center in 2018 (January 3, 2018; 81-80), 2020 (February 4, 2020; 65-59) and in 2021 (January 16, 2021; 82-75)

HAMILTON, FLORIDA STATE WITH TWO NATIONAL HISTORICAL RECORDS

…Florida State’s victory over No. 13/11 Miami marked Leonard Hamilton’s NCAA record 56th win over a ranked team as the coach of an unranked team. Hamilton set the record of ongoing record with a 79-78 overtime win over Duke on January 18, 2022.

…Under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, the Seminoles have won a NCAA record 13 consecutive overtime games. The streak began with a 101-90 double overtime win over Syracuse on January 13, 2018.

SEMINOLES’ NCAA RECORD OVERTIME STREAK IS AT 13 STRAIGHT WINS

Florida State enters Monday’s game against North Carolina having won an NCAA record 13 consecutive overtime games. The Seminoles’ streak began with a 101-90 win in double overtime against Syracuse on January 13, 2018. Florida State defeated Duke, 79-70, in overtime on January 18, 2022, in Tallahassee for its all-time college basketball record 13th consecutive overtime victory. Florida State has defeated 11 teams during its overtime streak, including nine ACC teams.

NOTING FLORIDA STATE’S SECOND HALF AGAINST MIAMI...

...Florida State outscored the Hurricanes by a 54-30 margin in the second half after being outscored by a 54-31 margin in the first half of the game;

...Florida State shot .677 from the field (21 of 31) in the second half after shooting .375 from the field in the first half (12 of 32);

...Florida State limited Miami to a .379 shooting percentage in the second half (11 of 29) after allowing the Hurricanes to shoot .657 in the first half (23 of 35). The Seminoles held the Hurricanes to fewer than half of their first half field goals made total in the second half as compared to the first half;

...Florida State limited Miami to three 3-point shots in the second half (three of 10, .300) after allowing five 3-point shots in the first half (five of nine, 556);

...Florida State was charged with one second half turnover and held Miami scoreless on points off of turnovers in the second half. The Seminoles outscored Miami by a 10-0 margin on points off of turnovers in the second half, after allowing 16 points on 10 first half turnovers;

...Florida State outscored Miami 34-16 in the paint in the second half after being outscored 34-10 in the paint in the first half;

...Florida State outscored Miami by a 14-0 margin on fast break points in the second half after being outscored 18-0 on fast break points in the first half.

Florida State vs. North Carolina how to watch, TV info

Date

Monday, February 27th

Time

7 p.m.

TV

ESPN

Stream

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network