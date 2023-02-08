“We’re going to get there:” Chandler Jackson talks FSU hoops season, confidence in bouncing back

So far through a difficult 2022-23 season, the Florida State Seminoles haven’t looked quite like the same dominant team they’ve been courting the past few years. With the season heading into the final stretch, the focus of the program lies on the development of the young roster to create a solid foundation moving forward.

One of the most integral pieces of the future is freshman guard Chandler Jackson. The Noles have seven games remaining this season, garnering an 8-16 record as the No. 10 team in the ACC. Jackson’s season averages currently stand at 2.7 points, one rebound, and one assist, but the effort and tenacity that he brings day in and day out have been seen as his biggest strength.

The Memphis native came to Florida State as a highly touted four-star recruit. He was recruited by assistant coach Stan Jones early in his high school career, with thoughts from both parties that Jackson would be a perfect fit in garnet and gold. Jackson started his career with the Seminoles on the sideline, due to an injury to his thumb, but since then he’s been able to ease his way into the lineup. His production, as well as his minutes, have increased in the new year as FSU takes on its conference schedule.

Prior to the Seminoles' matchup against Syracuse, Tomahawk Nation spoke with Jackson on his new role with the team, goals for the rest of the season, and thoughts on his teammates/coaching staff.

