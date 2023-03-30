Report: Caleb Mills to enter transfer portal

Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills is set to enter the transfer portal, per a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Mills, a redshirt junior who transferred to Florida State in 2021 after three seasons with the Houston Cougars, enters the portal as a graduate transfer after earning his degree last summer.

In 2022-2023, he averaged 13 points, three rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Over his Florida State career, per sportsreference, he averaged 12.84 points per game, 2.98 assists, and 2.72 rebounds per game.

