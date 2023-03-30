Report: Caleb Mills to enter transfer portal

Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills is set to enter the transfer portal, per a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Mills, a redshirt junior who transferred to Florida State in 2021 after three seasons with the Houston Cougars, enters the portal as a graduate transfer after earning his degree last summer.
In 2022-2023, he averaged 13 points, three rebounds and 3.4 assists.
Over his Florida State career, per sportsreference, he averaged 12.84 points per game, 2.98 assists, and 2.72 rebounds per game.
From his FSU bio:
Graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Social Science on July 29, 2022…currently pursuing a Graduate Certificate in Athletic Coaching during his second full season as a member of the Florida State basketball program…a transfer student-athlete from the University of Houston where he was a member of the basketball team for three seasons…played one full season (2019-20) and four games of another (2020-21) at Houston…selected Florida State over Kentucky, Texas, NC State, and North Carolina after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal…entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5, 2021 and committed to Leonard Hamilton and Florida State on Jan. 12, 2021…enrolled at Florida State and successfully completed his academic coursework during the spring semester of 2021…an outstanding scorer who has led two different programs in scoring in two different seasons (Houston in 2019-20 and Florida State in 2021-22)…enjoys playing in Florida State’s up-tempo offense and pressure defense schemes…his steals total in his first season showed how effective he can be as an on-ball defender…earned a team-leading 39 steals in 26 games (1.5 spg) – as he nearly doubled his steals total in the first 35 games of his career (39-21)…averaged nearly one full steal (1.5-0.6) more in his first season at Florida State as compared to his first two seasons and 35 games at Houston…named to the All-AAC second team as a freshman in 2019-20 and to the 2019-20 AAC All-Freshman team…a two-time AAC Freshman of the Week (Jan. 27, 2020 and Dec. 16, 2019)…named to the AAC Honor Roll twice as a freshman (Feb. 24, 2020 and Jan. 13, 2020)…named as the Preseason AAC Player of the Year prior to the start of the 2020-21 season…was Houston’s leading scorer as a redshirt freshman (2019-20) and is a high-level scorer, with good length, who is fearless, and can make plays with the ball in his hands…a strong, nearly unbeatable one on one player…will demonstrate his athletics skills and be one of the fastest players in college basketball during his career as a Seminole the first freshman in 40 years (and just the second freshman in school history) to lead the Cougars in scoring during the 2019-20 season…scored 20 or more points in eight games during the 2019-20 season…scored his career-high of 27 points in a win at Tulsa (Feb. 19, 2020)…is a .362 percent shooter from the 3-point range and a .751 percent shooter from the free throw line…totaled 448 points in 35 games played at Houston (12.8 points per game) and shot .780 from the free throw line for his career at Houston…earned two awards at Florida State’s Annual Honors Banquet in 2022…earned the Bob Sura Outstanding Offensive Player Award and the Best Free Throw Percentage Award.
HONORS
AAC Freshman of the Week (Dec. 16, 2019)
AAC Freshman of the Week (Jan. 27, 2020)
AAC Basketball Honor Roll (Jan. 23, 2020, Feb. 24, 2020)
2020 All-AAC Freshman Team
2020 All-AAC Second Team
2020-2021 AAC Preseason Player of the Year
2021-22 ACC Impact Transfer (CBS Sports)
2022 Florida State University Graduate (Social Sciences)
PTS:
27 vs. Tulsa (2-19-20)
vs. Louisville (1-8-22)
vs. Boston College (2-18-23)
REBS:
7 vs. Virginia (1-14-23)
at Pitt (1-21-23)
vs. Boston College (2-18-23)
BLKS:
3 vs. Wake Forest (2-5-22)
STLS:
5 vs. Boston University (11-24-21)
at UCF, 11-11-2022
ASTS:
8 vs. St. John’s (12-17-22)
20 Point Games:13 (21 at Oregon, 11-22-19)
(23 vs. Oklahoma State, 12-15-19)
(23 at Temple, 1-7-20)
22 (22 at Tulsa, 1-11-20)
(20 vs. UConn, 1-23-20)
(27 vs. Tulsa, 2-19-20)
(21 at Memphis, 2-22-20)
(20 at UConn, 3-5-20)
(22 vs. Purdue, 11-30-20)
(27 vs. Louisville, 1-8-22)
(21 vs. UNF, 1-20-22)
(21 vs. Florida, 11-18-22)
(27 vs. Boston College, 2-18-23)
5 Steal Games:
2 (5 vs. Boston University, 11-24-21)
(5 vs. UCF, 11-11-22)
5 Assist Games:
10 (6 at East Carolina, 1-29-20)
(5 vs. Boston University)
(6 vs. Lipscomb, 12-15-21)
(5 vs. Syracuse, 1-15-22)
(6 vs. Nebraska, 11-27-22)
(5 vs. USC Upstate, 12-13-22)
(8 vs. St. John’s, 12-17-22)
(6 at NC State, 2-1-23)
(5 at Louisville, 2-4-23)
(5 at Miami, 2-25-23)
Games Led Team In Scoring:
21 (17 vs. Boston University, 11-24-21)
(22 vs. Purdue, 11-30-21)
(16 vs. Syracuse, 12-4-21)
(27 vs. Louisville, 1-8-22)
(19 at Syracuse, 1-15-22)
(18 vs. Duke, 1-18-22)
(21 vs. UNF, 1-20-22)
(16 at Miami, 1-22-22)
(16 at Clemson, 2-2-22)
(15 vs. Wake Forest, 2-5-22)
(19 vs. Pittsburgh, 2-9-22)
(19 vs. NC State, 3-5-22)
(21 vs. Florida, 11-18-22)
(16 vs. Stanford, 11-25-22)
(16 vs. Louisville, 12-10-22)
(18 vs. Duke, 12-31-22)
(19 at Wake Forest, 1-11-23)
(12 vs. Miami, 1-24-23)
(27 vs. Boston College, 2-18-23)
(19 vs. North Carolina, 2-27-23)
(14 at Virginia Tech, 3-4-23)
Games Led Team In Rebounding:
4 (13 vs. Tulane, 11-17-21)
(5 vs. Stanford, 12-25-22)
(6 vs. Pittsburgh, 2-11-23)
(7 vs. Boston College, 2-18-23)
