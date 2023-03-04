FSU vs. Virginia Tech: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

A year filled with blowouts, injuries, and inexperience sees the finish line at Blacksburg, Virginia. The Florida State Seminoles will match up against the Virginia Tech Hokies today, marking their final game of the regular season.

Florida State has had trouble defending the three and securing defensive rebounds the entire season, and that issue should definitely be highlighted in their game against the Hokies. VT has three players that can consistently knock down the three, Hunter Cattoor, Sean Pedulla, and Grant Besile. This will likely be a major problem for the Noles right off the tip.

Similar to North Carolina, the Hokies are a team that’s looking to get hot and show that they’re a capable “March Madness” team. They’ll probably need a boost from a couple of wins in the ACC tournament, but there’s always a chance. A big win against the Seminoles at home could get the ball rolling for VT.

As far as Florida State, the Noles are solely looking at the ACC tournament and their final game against Virginia Tech could also build much-needed momentum. The Seminoles are currently listed as the No. 11 team in the ACC, one spot ahead of the Hokies with a 6-12 conference record. FSU will head into the conference tournament, following this game, with basically nothing to lose, but everything to prove.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are listed as 9.5-point underdogs, with the over/under set at 149.5.

Here’s a look at additional information from Florida State’s athletic department:

FLORIDA STATE CLOSES OUT REGULAR SEASON AT VIRGINIA TECH SATURDAY AT 4:00 P.M.

Florida State, which has won six of its last seven games against Virginia Tech, travels to Blacksburg to play the Hokies on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Cassell Coliseum at 4 p.m. The contest is the only game of the regular season between the two teams and is the final game of the season for both clubs. While the Seminoles and the Hokies have played seven times since their 2016-17 regular season, this game is only the second between the two teams at Cassell Coliseum. In winning six of the last seven games in the series, Florida State has won both of the last two games at Cassell (January 20, 2018, 91-82; February 1, 2020, 74-63) and are 4-1 against Virginia Tech on its home court since a 70-50 victory on February 5, 2014. Following Saturday’s game against the Hokies, the Seminoles travel to play at the 2023 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Florida State plays in the first round on Tuesday at a time, and with an opponent to be decided based upon Saturday’s slate of conference games. Saturday is the final day of the regular season for each of the 15 ACC teams.

HAMILTON ON NAISMITH HALL OF FAME BALLOT

Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, the fifth all-time winningest coach in ACC history, is on the 2023 ballot for enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hamilton In ACC History

Rank Coach, School Career Wins

1. Mike Krzyzewski, Duke 1,087

2. Dean Smith, North Carolina 879

3. Roy Williams, North Carolina 471

4. Gary Williams, Maryland 461

5. Leonard Hamilton, Florida State 404

HAMILTON, FLORIDA STATE NATIONAL HISTORICAL RECORDS

Florida State’s victory over No. 13/11 Miami on February 2, 2023 marked Leonard Hamilton’s NCAA record 56th win over a ranked team as the coach of an unranked team.

FLORIDA STATE ON THE ROAD IN ACC PLAY DURING THE 2022-23 SEASON

Florida State enters its game on Saturday at Virginia Tech looking to win its fifth ACC road game of the season. A victory over Virginia Tech would mark the second time in the last five seasons, and the fifth time in Head Coach Leonard Hamilton’s tenure, that the Seminoles would have won five or more ACC road games in a single season.

Florida State’s Recent ACC Best Road Records

Season ACC Road Record Wins On The Road

2019-20 6-4 at Louisville, at Wake Forest, at Miami, at Va. Tech, at NC State, at Notre Dame

2018-19 5-4 at Miami, at Syracuse, at Georgia Tech, at Clemson, at Wake Forest

2011-12 5-3 at Virginia Tech, at Duke, Wake Forest, at NC State, at Virginia

2009-10 5-3 at Georgia Tech, at Boston College, at Virginia, at North Carolina, at Miami

MILLS IS FLORIDA STATE’S LEADER IN CAREER FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE LEADER

Caleb Mills enters Saturday’s game at Virginia Tech as the all-time leader for career free throw shooting percentage with a .842 mark in his two seasons as a Seminole. He has made 171 of 203 free throw attempts in his two-year and 56-game career as a Seminole.

GREEN JR. RANKS THIRD IN SCHOOL HISTORY WITH 86 3-POINT FIELD GOALS MADE

Darin Green Jr. enters Saturday’s game at Virginia Tech ranked third in school history for a single season with 86 3-point shots made in his first season as a Seminole. He is just the fourth player in school history to make 85 or more 3-point shots in a single season, and needs just four made long range shots to become the third Seminole to make 90 or 3-point shots in a single season.

LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO...

...Defeat Virginia Tech and win its third consecutive game at Cassell Coliseum. The Seminoles have won on the road in Blacksburg in both of their last two games – February 20, 2018 (91-82) and March 1, 2020 (74-63) – in their last two visits to Blacksburg.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech how to watch, TV info

Date

Saturday, March 4th

Time

4 p.m.

TV

ESPN2

Stream

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network