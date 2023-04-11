FSU basketball: Matthew Cleveland enters transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles basketball team went through one of their worst years ever during the 2022-2023 season. Season ending injuries combined with record setting losses sunk a team that looked promising heading into the summer. One bright spot was sophomore Matthew Cleveland, who averaged nearly 14 points a game for the Seminoles.

Unfortunately for FSU, Cleveland announced that he would be entering the transfer portal via social media.

The Seminoles will certainly have a new look next season as Cleveland joins Caleb Mills in the transfer portal.

The two ‘Noles accounted for a combined 26.8 points for FSU this past season. The next few weeks will be an interesting stretch for the Florida State basketball coaching staff as the program has seen its name attached to several key names in the transfer portal.

Stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation for all the news and updates for the FSU basketball team.