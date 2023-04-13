Noles News: All the latest in FSU sports

Recruiting

Football

Four-star 2024 safety Jordan Pride has decommitted from the Seminoles. Pride was an early commit to #Tribe24, but rumors have been swirling for months that his departure was coming.

Lord I have faith in your plans lead me in the right direction @Hayesfawcett3

JP4❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/0l1pq28ch7 — JP4❤️‍ (@JordanPride5) April 13, 2023

Do the Noles have the best running back room in the nation?

Here’s a look at this week's Academic All-Stars:

The epitome of the phrase “student-athlete” continues to rise in the garnet and gold.

Glory Days Grill will now be serving the “4th and 14” burger, as Jordan Travis partners with the restaurant.

FSU QB Jordan Travis renews partnership with Glory Days Grill





New menu item coming soon #LetsWinTogether #NIL pic.twitter.com/eGk4Sky0es — Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) April 12, 2023

The trenches have been known to separate the good from the great, and the Noles seem to be headed into that elite category with top schools across the country.

Softball

The Seminoles hosted Jacksonville last night at 6:00 for a favorited in-state match.

FSU came away with the victory after defeating the Dolphins 2-0.

ANOTHER W FOR THE NOLES #Team40 pic.twitter.com/Zfqb4lJV05 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 12, 2023

The Noles got a chance to represent their families, with custom garnet and gold jerseys on “Players Weekend.”

Playing for a little more this weekend❤️#Team40 pic.twitter.com/UKIbXrA5Ju — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 12, 2023

Be sure to watch the latest episode of Behind the Mic to hear about Josie Muffley’s story.

All Sports

Florida State’s leading scorer, Matthew Cleveland has entered the transfer portal. The Seminoles will now head into the 2023-24 season without their scoring and assist (Caleb Mills) leaders.

Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland has heard from the following schools since entering the portal, he tells @On3sports:



SMU

Texas

Wake Forest

Pitt

Kansas State

Georgia

Georgia Tech

Missouri

Arkansas

NC State

Miami

Texas A&M

Indiana

Auburn

Wichita State

Clemson… — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 12, 2023

Track and field getting the job done on and off the track:

Congratulations to these student-athletes for making the Men’s All-ACC Academic Team during the Indoor Track & Field season #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/c0EVJlG3q3 — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) April 11, 2023