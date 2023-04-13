 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: All the latest in FSU sports

FSU hoops will head into the 2023 season with a newly branded roster

By maxescarpio
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #3

Football

Four-star 2024 safety Jordan Pride has decommitted from the Seminoles. Pride was an early commit to #Tribe24, but rumors have been swirling for months that his departure was coming.

RELATED: Jordan Pride decommits from Florida State

Do the Noles have the best running back room in the nation?

Here’s a look at this week's Academic All-Stars:

The epitome of the phrase “student-athlete” continues to rise in the garnet and gold.

Glory Days Grill will now be serving the “4th and 14” burger, as Jordan Travis partners with the restaurant.

The trenches have been known to separate the good from the great, and the Noles seem to be headed into that elite category with top schools across the country.

Softball

The Seminoles hosted Jacksonville last night at 6:00 for a favorited in-state match.

FSU came away with the victory after defeating the Dolphins 2-0.

RELATED: No. 4 FSU Softball hosts Jacksonville for midweek matchup: preview, game thread, how to watch

The Noles got a chance to represent their families, with custom garnet and gold jerseys on “Players Weekend.”

Be sure to watch the latest episode of Behind the Mic to hear about Josie Muffley’s story.

All Sports

Florida State’s leading scorer, Matthew Cleveland has entered the transfer portal. The Seminoles will now head into the 2023-24 season without their scoring and assist (Caleb Mills) leaders.

RELATED: FSU basketball: Matthew Cleveland enters transfer portal

Track and field getting the job done on and off the track:

