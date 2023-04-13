Noles News: All the latest in FSU sports

Recruiting
Football
Four-star 2024 safety Jordan Pride has decommitted from the Seminoles. Pride was an early commit to #Tribe24, but rumors have been swirling for months that his departure was coming.
Do the Noles have the best running back room in the nation?
Here’s a look at this week's Academic All-Stars:
The epitome of the phrase “student-athlete” continues to rise in the garnet and gold.
Glory Days Grill will now be serving the “4th and 14” burger, as Jordan Travis partners with the restaurant.
The trenches have been known to separate the good from the great, and the Noles seem to be headed into that elite category with top schools across the country.
Softball
The Seminoles hosted Jacksonville last night at 6:00 for a favorited in-state match.
FSU came away with the victory after defeating the Dolphins 2-0.
The Noles got a chance to represent their families, with custom garnet and gold jerseys on “Players Weekend.”
Be sure to watch the latest episode of Behind the Mic to hear about Josie Muffley’s story.
All Sports
Florida State’s leading scorer, Matthew Cleveland has entered the transfer portal. The Seminoles will now head into the 2023-24 season without their scoring and assist (Caleb Mills) leaders.
Track and field getting the job done on and off the track:
