Baba Miller to return to FSU for 2023-24 season

Florida State freshman forward Baba Miller will return to the Seminoles next season, as first reported by ESPN and confirmed by Tomahawk Nation on Friday.

Miller, who came to Tallahassee after starting his career with Real Madrid, missed half of the 2022-2023 season after being suspended by the NCAA for receiving financial assistance to travel to the United States to participate in a basketball camp — which was promptly paid back.

Following his decision, Miller spoke with the media to talk about his decision and his plans prior to the 2023-2024 season.

“We didn’t have the greatest season this year, and I couldn’t really play since the beginning of the season so that really hurt too... I just decided to come back, try to make things right, try to help coach Ham achieve his goal of trying to get to the Final Four... I think we me coming back I can really help the team get to that spot in the Final Four.”

“Coming from Real Madrid where we used to win a lot, I’m not very used to losing as much as we did this season, I didn’t really like the taste it left in my mouth... I just wanted to come back, make things right, and also coach Ham, like he’s been such a great coach, I don’t think he deserves the season he had this year. We got to fix this for him, for us, for everyone, for Florida State.”

In 15 appearances with Florida State, he averaged 4.3 points and 17.1 minutes per game.

Run It Back! Let’s get this sh*t right https://t.co/vSg3gGEdJ2 — Baba Miller (@_bmillxr_) April 14, 2023

Miller also told Tomahawk Nation’s Max Escarpio that he’s awaiting approval to play in the U19 FIBA Tournament.

From his official FSU bio: