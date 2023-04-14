La Salle transfer Josh Nickelberry commits to Florida State

Florida State Seminoles basketball got some welcome news from the transfer portal on Friday, with guard Josh Nickleberry committing to the Seminoles.

Nickelberry averaged 10.3 points a game for the La Salle Explorers this past season, his second with the team after starting his career with the Louisville Cardinals.

As a high school player in the 2019 class, he was considered a four-star prospect and the No. 17 shooting guard in the country by the 247Sports Composite.

From his La Salle bio:

2022-23 (Senior)

Played in all 34 games with 19 starts

Named Atlantic 10 Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 12.5 points per game in 14 games off the bench…ranked second on the team in points per game (10.9) on the season…posted six 20-point games...recorded 10 career 20-point games and scored in double figures in 30 career contests...led the team in scoring 16 times in his career at La Salle

Ranked fifth in the A-10 in 3-point field goals made (75), sixth in the conference in 3-pointers made per game (2.3), and seventh in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (.401)

Dropped 28 points off the bench against Duquesne (2/22) to tie his career high in points.

Poured in a game-high 21 points against UMass (2/11), a game-high 18 points in the Explorers’ win over St. Bonaventure (2/8) and a game-high 16 points against Saint Joseph’s (2/5).

Produced the best two-game scoring span of his Explorer career after pouring in 42 combined points in the first two games of the season against Villanova (11/7) and Wagner (11/12)...dropped 22 points against the Wildcats on 7-of-12 shooting, including 5-for-9 from beyond the arc...netted 20 points against Wagner.

Put together one of his best scoring performances of the season in the first game of the Jamaica Classic, dropping 26 on ACC foe Wake Forest (11/18)...shot at an efficient clip, going 6-for-11 from 3-point range, 7-for-14 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Made the Atlantic 10 Weekly Honor Roll four times

Named to the Philadelphia Big 5 Weekly Honor Roll four times

2021-22 (Junior)

Made 29 appearances in his first season on 20 th & Olney, making the starting five on 21 occassions

& Olney, making the starting five on 21 occassions Averaged 11.2 points per game

Debuted in Gola with a 22-point, seven-rebound performance against Sacred Heart on 6-for-11 shooting from deep

Shot more than 50% from the field, scoring a career-high 28 points and securing a career-best eight rebounds in a win over Holy Cross

Followed the performance up with a 24 point effort on 66.7% shooting from the field against FDU

Continued his double-digit streak with 15 points against Penn and 10 points at Bucknell

Had back-to-back games of 17 points and 19 points in games against St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph’s

Knocked down 18 points on 7-12 from the field against UMass

Had back-to-back games of 17 points against George Mason and Saint Louis inside Tom Gola Arena

Hit nine of his 13 attempts from the field in the regular season finale at Duquesne

2020-21 (Louisville)

Appeared in nine games as a sophomore after rehabbing from an injury

Averaged 2.8 points and 13.2 minutes per game

Made a three pointer in seven of nine games

2019-20 (Louisville)

Played in 15 games as a freshman

Averaged 0.8 points and 3.7 minutes per game

Scored first collegiate points on a pair of free throws against Indiana State (11/13)

Knocked down first field goal with a triple against North Carolina Central (11/17)

Background