FSU basketball lands transfer Jamir Watkins

The Florida State Seminoles basketball team continues their roster makeover with their second transfer commitment of the week. Jamir Watkins, a forward out of VCU, announced that he will be suiting up for the Seminoles next season.

The current sophomore will add much needed front line help for the Seminoles. Watkins measures in at 6’7”, 210 and this past season averaged 9.5 point and 5.4 rebounds for the A10 champions. He shot 41.3% from the field and 34% behind the arc. He is Florida State’s second transfer commitment of the week, joining Josh Nickelberry.

Watkins averaged just over 7 points a game in 2020-2021 before tearing his ACL in September of 2021. The 2022-2023 season was a strong bounce back year for the New Jersey native.

Florida State still has several transfer targets in their sights for next season. Stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation for all the latest news and updates.