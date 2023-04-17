Darin Green Jr. set to return to Florida State for the 2023-24 season

Florida State guard Darin Green Jr. will return to Florida State for the 2023-24 season, first reported by Tomahawk Nation’s Max Escarpio.

The UCF transfer will head into his second season with the Seminoles after leading the team with 91 total three-pointers made. Green averaged 13.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in his lone season with the Noles. He was ranked as the No. 6 shooting guard in the 2022 national transfer portal rankings.

Prior to his time in Tallahassee, Green was the No. 10 leader in three-point field goals made in American Athletic Conference History with a total of 208. He’s averaged 10 or more points in each of his four collegiate seasons, gradually increasing his total year-by-year.

Green will serve as the Seminoles' go-to shooter from beyond the arc next season and will more than likely be one of the more vocal leaders in a young locker room.