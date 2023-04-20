Florida State Seminoles basketball is losing another player to the transfer portal.

Freshman guard Jeremiah Bembry is the latest Seminoles’ hooper to enter the portal, following in the footsteps of Naheem McCloud, Caleb Mills (who committed to the Memphis Tigers) and Matthew Cleveland.

He did not play this past season due to injury.

From Bembry’s FSU bio:

ON BEMBRY

In the mold of the great big point guards that allows the Seminoles to switch at all five positions…has the size and strength that will allow him to be successful in Florida State’s offensive and defensive systems…with his big body, he has the ability to play in the post and is a versatile defender…makes great decisions with the basketball…great on the defensive end of the court as his length (6-9 wingspan) is one of his greatest assets…will fit right into Florida State’s offensive scheme as a pass-first guard…an outstanding ball handler who has worked hard to adapt to his increased height during his career…a strong catch and shoot player who can lead the break, penetrate and shoot on the run…a lefthander but is ambidextrous and can finish at the rim with both hands…named as the 40th best prep point guard in the country by 247sports.

AT EXECUTIVE EDUCATION ACADEMY

Graduated from Executive Education Academy in 2022…a very dedicated student-athlete, as Bembry earned a 4.0 GPA in high school and drew significant interest from a number of Ivy League schools…the Executive Education Academy is located in Allentown, Pa…played in 32 games over two seasons at Executive…averaged 13.9 points over his two year career in the Raptors’ program…averaged 14.1 points in 15 games as a senior…a season-high 27 points in a 67-62 win over Muhlenberg, 23 in a win over Nativity BVM and 21 against Wilkes-Barre Area as a senior…10 double figure scoring games in 15 games as a senior…Averaged 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 blocked shots per game…helped lead Executive to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament…his season-high of 23 points in the final prep game of his career against Loyalsock Township…also totaled 21 in a 98-56 win over Roberto Clemente Charter School.

AT MARIST HIGH SCHOOL

Attended Marist High School in Bayonne, N.J. as a freshman and a sophomore…averaged 16.3 points per game as a freshman…averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists as a sophomore.

PERSONAL

Born September 7, 2003…Jeremiah is the son of Keely Bembry and Marco Marcos…his mom is a celebrity stylist and his dad is a former Division I coach…was born in Brooklyn, N.Y…added four inches to his form (6-0 to 6-4) in between his eighth and ninth grade seasons…chose Florida State over Stanford, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Oregon State…major is Social Science.