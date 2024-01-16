Gospel of Ham: FSU basketball on win streak — can Seminoles take down Miami, Clemson?

Yes, you’re reading this correctly — Florida State is on a four-game win streak, now 10-6 on the season and 4-1 on the ACC just a month after dropping a buy game to Lipscomb.

With the resurgence of the Seminoles, its only fitting to drop a new episode of the Gospel of Ham — the only Florida State basketball-focused podcast around.

On the latest show, Matt Minnick and Michael Rogner recap everything that’s happened with the Noles since they last spoke — from disappointing losses via blown leads to a newfound spark within the squad buoyed by the defense.

In a detailed breakdown, they analyze FSU’s rise in KenPom rankings, scrutinizing the team’s struggle in December and its subsequent upturn in January — as well FSU’s chances of making the NCAA tournament. The conversation also centers around key players like Primo Spears, Baba Miller, Jaylen Gainey, and Bol Bowen, discussing their pivotal roles in the team’s improvement.

In addition, the duo breaks down FSU’s next two opponents: the Miami Hurricanes and Clemson Tigers, the latter of which sees Matt calling his shot for the Seminoles to upset the Tigers by 10.

Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your shows.