FSU vs. Clemson: Game thread, how to watch, odds

Florida State, after losing its groove to close out the 2023 calendar year, has found its footing in January.
The Seminoles lost five out of seven games from November 29 to December 30, but since falling to Lipscomb at home they’ve rallied and find themselves on a five-game winning streak and in second place in the ACC.
FSU’s most recent win came in an impressive performance over the once-top 10 Miami Hurricanes, taking down the Coral Gables squad 84-75 in a game that the Seminoles never trailed in.
From Matt Minnick:
FSU came in with a clear game plan to wear down Miami and they executed it to perfection. Florida State had more players score a point (9) than Miami had play in the game (8). Watkins and Miller were the Seminoles’ leaders in minutes at 33 and 30, respectively. Miami had three guys play 36+ minutes and two more over 30.
The Clemson Tigers, also once a top 15 team, have struggled so far in 2024. The squad began the year 9-0, including a neutral court win over the TCU Horned Frogs and a true road win over a good Alabama Crimson Tide squad, and found themselves ranked as high as No. 13 in the AP but losses to Memphis and Miami before the New Year threw things off and so far in January, they’ve four of the last five on the schedule.
From Michael Rogner:
The Brad Brownell Experience took a hit last year. They won a program record 14 ACC games, beat eventual No. 11 seed NC State three times by double digits, won an ACC Tourney game, and still got left out of the Dance. Why?
A) The ACC isn’t the storied basketball conference it once was (FSU once got in to the Tourney with a 6-10 conference record under Steve Robinson), and 2) They didn’t play anybody, and had a couple of bad losses. Fast forward a year and Florida State is 5-1 in conference play, yet isn’t anywhere near the bubble.
Why? See above. In short, the ‘Noles need to win at least 15 in conference play, and that’s so far away we can’t even begin to map it out. With only four slips from now until the end of March, losing at home to a reeling Clemson doesn’t seem like something that can happen if this team wants to pull a miracle appearance in the big bracket.
Clemson righted their wrong from last year by scheduling tough in the OOC (even though, as discussed on the pod, the smarter way to game the NET is to schedule cupcakes and win by 25+) and they beat Bama, TCU, and Boise State, promptly elevating themselves to the region of a 3-seed. Then the wheels came off. They’ve lost four of five, with their single win coming at home vs Boston College. They have some role players who are banged up, but that’s no excuse to be this bad.
In previewing the matchup on the Gospel of Ham podcast, the duo felt confident in a Florida State win — with Matt even going so far as to go full Babe Ruth and call a 10-point win.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are two-point underdogs to the Tigers, with the over/under set at 151 points.
FSU vs. Clemson: How to watch, stream, listen
Date
Saturday, January 20
Time
4 p.m.
Watch, Stream
ACC Network
Listen
Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193
Possible starting lineup for Florida State
- Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (13.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg; First career game against Clemson)
- Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (6.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg; 2 pts and 1 stl against Clemson, February 15, 2023)
- Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg; 12 pts and 6 rebs against Clemson, February 15, 2023)
- Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (6.6 ppg, 2.6 apg; 3 pts and 3 rebs against Clemson, January 28, 2023)
- Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (12.3 ppg, 1.5 spg; 14 pts and 5 asts against Clemson, January 28, 2023)
Top Florida State reserves
- Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (9.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg; 9 pts and 4 rebs against Clemson, January 28, 2023)
- Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (4.4 ppg, 1.4 apg; First career game against Clemson)
- Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (11.3 ppg, 1.3 apg; First career game against Clemson)
- Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (3.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg; First career game against Clemson)
- Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (3.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg; 3 pts and 2 asts against Clemson, January 27, 2021 – at Louisville)
- Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (3.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg; First career game against Clemson)
- Center No. 12 Tom House (2.1 ppg, 0.5 rpg; 3 pts and 1 reb against Clemson, February 15, 2023)
Possible starting lineup for Clemson
- Forward No. 4 Ian Schieffelin (9.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg; 3 pts and 4 asts against Florida State, February 15, 2023)
- Forward No. 21 Chauncy Wiggins (7.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg; 9 pts and 3 rebs against Florida State, February 15, 2023)
- Guard No. 24 PJ Hall (20.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg; 20 pts and 6 rebs against Florida State, February 15, 2023)
- Guard No. 1 Chase Hunter (11.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg; 26 pts and 4 rebs against Florida State, January 28, 2023)
- Guard No. 11 Joseph Girard III (15.2 ppg, 3.5 apg; 26 pts and 7 rebs against Florida State, February 28, 2023 – at Syracuse)
Game notes, via FSU Sports Info
SEMINOLES PLAY HOST TO CLEMSON RIDING A FIVE-GAME ACC WINNING STREAK
Florida State, which has won five consecutive ACC games for the first time since January of the 2021-22 season, plays host to Clemson on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee. The game will be televised by the ACC Network. The Seminoles won each and every one of their ACC games in the 2024 calendar year with victories over Georgia Tech (January 3, 82-71), Virginia Tech (January 6, 77-74), Wake Forest (January 9, 87-82), Notre Dame on the road (January 13, 67-58) and Miami on the road (January 17, 84-75) and have won seven of their last eight games dating to a 91-75 win over North Florida at the Tucker Center (December 19). The Seminoles’ game against Clemson is the first of two regular-season meetings between the two teams with Florida State traveling to play at Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. on February 24. Following Saturday’s game against Clemson, the Seminoles travel to the northernmost post in the ACC as they play at Syracuse on Tuesday, January 23.
LAST TIME WITH SIX CONSECUTIVE ACC VICTORIES
Florida State enters Saturday’s game against Clemson having won five consecutive ACC games against Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, and Miami. It marks the first time since the 2021-22 season with wins over Louisville (79-70, January 8, 2022), Miami (65-64, January 11, 2022), Syracuse (76-71, January 15, 2022), Duke (79-78 in overtime, January 18, 2022), and Miami (61-60, January 22). The last time the Seminoles won six consecutive ACC games was during the 2019-20 season with victories over Georgia Tech (70-58, December 31, 2019), at Louisville (78-65. January 4, 2020), at Wake Forest (78-68, January 8, 2020), against Virginia (54-50, January 15, 2020), at Miami (83-79 in overtime, January 18) and against Notre Dame (85-84, January 25, 2020).
BASKETBALL REUNION BRINGS PROGRAMS HISTORY INTO FOCUS
Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and his program welcome back nearly 50 alumni of the program for a special weekend in Tallahassee January 19-20. The alumni group will be treated to a welcome reception on Friday night, Saturday’s game against Clemson, a halftime recognition for each of the returning players, and a post-game dinner. The returning group is scheduled to include all-time leading scorer Bob Sura, Hall of Famers Jeff Hogan, Harry Davis, Pat Kennedy, Hugh Durham, Greg Grady, Eugene Harris Jeff Hogan, George McCloud, and Charlie Ward, amongst the star-studded group.
WATKINS LOOKING TO BECOME THE FIRST SEMINOLE TO LEAD IN POINTS, REBOUNDS, ASSISTS AND STEALS
Redshirt junior Jamir Watkins enters Saturday’s game against Clemson looking to become the first player in Florida State history to lead the team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. Through the first 17 games of the season, he is averaging a team-leading 13.1 points, a team-leading 5.9 rebounds, a team-leading 3.2 assists and a teamleading 1.6 steals. Watkins is the only player in the ACC who is leading his team in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals.
SPEARS ONLY SIX POINTS FROM 1,000 FOR HIS CAREER
Junior Guard Primo Spears enters Saturday’s game against Clemson with 994 career points and needs only six points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career. He is Florida State’s third-leading scorer with 102 points and an 11.3 points per game scoring average. He totaled 381 points (12.7 ppg) as a freshman at Duquesne, 511 points as a sophomore at Georgetown (career-high 16.0 ppg) and has 102 points in the first nine games of his Florida State career.
LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO…
…Defeat Clemson and win its sixth consecutive ACC game for the first time since January of 2020 when it won six consecutive games against Georgia Tech, at Louisville, at Wake Forest, against Virginia, at Miami in overtime and against Notre Dame. The Seminoles finished with a program-best 16 ACC wins, as the ACC Champion, and with an overall record of 26-5
…Defeat Clemson and gain their eighth win in the last nine home games against the Tigers. The Seminoles have defeated the Tigers in six of the last seven games at the Donald L. Tucker Center – a streak that began with a 75- 65 win on January 30, 2016.
Loading comments...