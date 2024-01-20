FSU vs. Clemson: Game thread, how to watch, odds

Florida State, after losing its groove to close out the 2023 calendar year, has found its footing in January.

The Seminoles lost five out of seven games from November 29 to December 30, but since falling to Lipscomb at home they’ve rallied and find themselves on a five-game winning streak and in second place in the ACC.

FSU’s most recent win came in an impressive performance over the once-top 10 Miami Hurricanes, taking down the Coral Gables squad 84-75 in a game that the Seminoles never trailed in.

FSU came in with a clear game plan to wear down Miami and they executed it to perfection. Florida State had more players score a point (9) than Miami had play in the game (8). Watkins and Miller were the Seminoles’ leaders in minutes at 33 and 30, respectively. Miami had three guys play 36+ minutes and two more over 30.

The Clemson Tigers, also once a top 15 team, have struggled so far in 2024. The squad began the year 9-0, including a neutral court win over the TCU Horned Frogs and a true road win over a good Alabama Crimson Tide squad, and found themselves ranked as high as No. 13 in the AP but losses to Memphis and Miami before the New Year threw things off and so far in January, they’ve four of the last five on the schedule.

The Brad Brownell Experience took a hit last year. They won a program record 14 ACC games, beat eventual No. 11 seed NC State three times by double digits, won an ACC Tourney game, and still got left out of the Dance. Why? A) The ACC isn’t the storied basketball conference it once was (FSU once got in to the Tourney with a 6-10 conference record under Steve Robinson), and 2) They didn’t play anybody, and had a couple of bad losses. Fast forward a year and Florida State is 5-1 in conference play, yet isn’t anywhere near the bubble. Why? See above. In short, the ‘Noles need to win at least 15 in conference play, and that’s so far away we can’t even begin to map it out. With only four slips from now until the end of March, losing at home to a reeling Clemson doesn’t seem like something that can happen if this team wants to pull a miracle appearance in the big bracket. Clemson righted their wrong from last year by scheduling tough in the OOC (even though, as discussed on the pod, the smarter way to game the NET is to schedule cupcakes and win by 25+) and they beat Bama, TCU, and Boise State, promptly elevating themselves to the region of a 3-seed. Then the wheels came off. They’ve lost four of five, with their single win coming at home vs Boston College. They have some role players who are banged up, but that’s no excuse to be this bad.

In previewing the matchup on the Gospel of Ham podcast, the duo felt confident in a Florida State win — with Matt even going so far as to go full Babe Ruth and call a 10-point win.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are two-point underdogs to the Tigers, with the over/under set at 151 points.

FSU vs. Clemson: How to watch, stream, listen

Date

Saturday, January 20

Time

4 p.m.

Watch, Stream

ACC Network

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193

Possible starting lineup for Florida State

Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (13.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg; First career game against Clemson)

Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (6.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg; 2 pts and 1 stl against Clemson, February 15, 2023)

Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg; 12 pts and 6 rebs against Clemson, February 15, 2023)

Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (6.6 ppg, 2.6 apg; 3 pts and 3 rebs against Clemson, January 28, 2023)

Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (12.3 ppg, 1.5 spg; 14 pts and 5 asts against Clemson, January 28, 2023)

Top Florida State reserves

Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (9.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg; 9 pts and 4 rebs against Clemson, January 28, 2023)

Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (4.4 ppg, 1.4 apg; First career game against Clemson)

Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (11.3 ppg, 1.3 apg; First career game against Clemson)

Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (3.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg; First career game against Clemson)

Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (3.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg; 3 pts and 2 asts against Clemson, January 27, 2021 – at Louisville)

Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (3.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg; First career game against Clemson)

Center No. 12 Tom House (2.1 ppg, 0.5 rpg; 3 pts and 1 reb against Clemson, February 15, 2023)

Possible starting lineup for Clemson

Forward No. 4 Ian Schieffelin (9.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg; 3 pts and 4 asts against Florida State, February 15, 2023)

Forward No. 21 Chauncy Wiggins (7.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg; 9 pts and 3 rebs against Florida State, February 15, 2023)

Guard No. 24 PJ Hall (20.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg; 20 pts and 6 rebs against Florida State, February 15, 2023)

Guard No. 1 Chase Hunter (11.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg; 26 pts and 4 rebs against Florida State, January 28, 2023)

Guard No. 11 Joseph Girard III (15.2 ppg, 3.5 apg; 26 pts and 7 rebs against Florida State, February 28, 2023 – at Syracuse)

