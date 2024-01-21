Sunday Seminoles Summary: Men’s hoops winning streak snapped, women’s basketball looks to bounce back

Welcome back to the Tomahawk Nation’s Triple-S, where we attempt to give you all the latest results and news from all the Florida State Seminoles sports that don’t begin with “foot.”

The men’s basketball team beat Miami for the 5th straight time, and also beat Notre Dame, but had a 5 game-win streak snapped vs. Clemson on Saturday.

The women’s basketball team won 1 of 2 games, beating Virginia Tech but losing to Syracuse.

Baseball and softball seasons are just around the corner.

Florida State (11-7, 5-2) entered the game undefeated in 2024 and it looked like the streak might continue early on, as FSU built an 8 point first half lead.

After a couple of road wins, the 'Noles return home Saturday with a chance to pick up win against a struggling Tigers squad.

Florida State (11-6, 5-1) traveled down to Coral Gables riding a four-game winning streak and the Seminoles were happy to make it five with an 84-75 victory over the Miami Hurricanes (12-5, 3-3). Cam Corhen was magnificent with 16 points on 7-7 shooting, while also playing great defense, but it really was a good team effort. FSU had four guys in double figures.

The surprising Seminoles travel to face the disappointing Canes in a Wednesday night matchup.

FSU kept its winning streak rolling on Saturday, taking down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road.

FSU kept its winning streak rolling on Saturday, taking down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road.

The Seminoles (10-6, 4-1 ACC) led for 33:25 of game time in the 67-58 win, continuing a January resurgence that has the potential to change the trajectory of Florida State's season.

You can't play all your games in the state of Florida, so the 'Noles are forced to travel to Indiana for a Saturday matchup against Notre Dame.

No. 15 Florida State (14-5, 5-2 ACC) was defeated by Syracuse (15-2, 5-1 ACC) by a 79-73 score tonight in Syracuse, NY.

Game Recap

Game Recap

The two teams traded baskets early. FSU had chances to build a lead but the offense was inhibited by turnovers. Florida State had five turnovers in the first eight minutes of the game.

No. 21 Florida State (14-4, 5-1 ACC) defeated no. 11 Virginia Tech (13-3, 4-1 ACC) by an 89-81 score this afternoon in Tallahassee, FL.

Game Recap

Game Recap

It was a clash of styles early. Virginia Tech started with a three from Georgia Amoore but after that it was a steady diet of post play for the Hokie offense. In contrast, Florida State used quickness on the perimeter to slash to the basket.

The 15th-ranked Seminoles (14-5, 5-2) face Virginia (8-9, 0-6) for the 58th time in program history on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Tucker Center. UVA holds a 35-22 series lead, but the Seminoles have won nine of the past 10 meetings.

Florida State boasts one of the best quartets in the ACC in Ta’Niya Latson (20.3 points), O’Mariah Gordon (13.9), Makayla Timpson (13.6) and Sara Bejedi (13.2). The group has accounted for 85.5 percent of the team’s points production in ACC play....{continued}

Fans will get their first chance to see the reigning Women's College World Series National Runner Florida State softball team on Feb. 3 as the Seminoles will be hosting their annual Garnet and Gold Scrimmage at JoAnne Graf Field. First pitch for the scrimmage is set for 2 p.m. at the Seminole Softball Complex. Fans will be able to interact with players and coaches throughout the day. FSU will also be hosting their annual First Pitch Party at 4:45 p.m. on the 4th floor of the Dunlap Champions Club. Doors to the Dunlap Champions Club will open at 4 p.m. Admission to the Garnet and Gold Scrimmage is free, but fans will need to purchase a ticket to attend the First Pitch Party.

The college baseball season inches closer as Florida State head coach Link Jarrett announced the 2024 schedule for the Seminoles Friday morning. The 56-game slate includes 34 home games at Dick Howser Stadium and 21 total games against 2023 NCAA regional teams.

Florida State will open with four consecutive non-conference weekends, beginning Opening Day on February 16 against Butler. FSU will also host Western Carolina and New Orleans, while traveling to Greenville, South Carolina, for three games against Michigan State, Western Michigan and Illinois....{continued}

The College Baseball Foundation announced that former Seminole outfielder Mike Fuentes is one of 12 new members being inducted in early 2024. The 16th induction class will be honored at the Night of Champions presented by Prairiefire on February 15, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas.

Fuentes played for Florida State from 1978-1981, earning the 1981 Golden Spikes Award as the best player in college baseball. He was an All-American in 1980 and 1981 and his .373 career average, 280 hits, 64 home runs, and 233 runs batted in earned him an induction into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1987....{continued}

Former Florida State women’s soccer players Leilanni Nesbeth, Lauren Flynn and Cristina Roque all were selected in the 2024 NWSL Draft on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. This is the second consecutive season that FSU has had three or more picks in the NWSL Draft.

Nesbeth was the first Seminole off the board as the midfielder from St. David’s, Bermuda, was selected by the Chicago Red Stars with the 10th overall pick in the first round. Nesbeth kept the Seminoles’ streak alive as FSU has now had a first round pick in three consecutive seasons. Jaelin Howell was selected in the first round in 2022 while Jenna Nighswonger, Clara Robbins and Emily Madril were selected in the first round in the 2023 draft....{continued}

The No. 20 Florida State men’s tennis team was handed its first loss of the season to No. 17 Mississippi State in a Friday afternoon matchup at the Rula Tennis Pavilion.

“I thought there’s two keys to the match, we didn’t play good enough in the big moments and lost three 7-5 first sets that we had chances to win,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said....{continued}

The No. 20 Florida State men’s tennis team began the season spotless, sweeping Mercer and Jacksonville State in a doubleheader Saturday at the FSU Indoor Tennis Facility.

“I thought it was a good first day of playing, winning all 12 singles matches we played today and winning the four doubles that we completed,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said....{continued}

The No. 16/23 Florida State swimming and diving teams returned to competition on Saturday at the Gabrielsen Natatorium against No.7/12 Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The 23rd-ranked Seminoles finished first in 13 events while facing the Commodores, picking up the win 230-61. FSU fell to No. 12 Georgia, 180-117 and are now 5-3, 0-1 ACC on the season. The 16th-ranked men’s team dropped its contest to the No. 7 Bulldogs 193-107, moving to 5-1, 1-0 ACC.

“We swam really well today,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said....{continued}

The legal battles between Florida State and the ACC continue to get uglier. Florida State's Board of Trustee's voted unanimously to take legal action against the ACC just before Christmas in order to free the school from the ACC's draconian Grant of Rights agreement. However, shortly thereafter news broke that the ACC had preemptively filed its own lawsuit in North Carolina to stop Florida State.

