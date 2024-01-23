FSU vs. Syracuse: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

After seeing its five-game winning streak snapped, Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball will look to get back on track tonight on the road vs. the Syracuse Orange.

The Seminoles (11-7, 5-2) lost their last time out, 78-67 in a home matchup against the Clemson Tigers.

From Matt Minnick:

It looked like the streak might continue early on, as FSU built an 8 point first half lead. But the final 25 minutes of the game belonged exclusively to Clemson (13-5, 3-4) and the desperate Tigers were able to hand FSU their first loss in the last 6 games. For the Seminoles, it will certainly feel like a missed opportunity after they beat their rivals in Coral Gables earlier in the week.

Syracuse (13-5, 4-3) has won three out of five games to start 2024, with those two losses being blowouts at the hands of Duke and North Carolina, and is riding a two-game winning streak with its most recent win coming in buzzer beater fashion vs. the Miami Hurricanes.

From our SB Nation sister site, Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician:

After trailing by as much as eight points, Syracuse’s offense overcame a poor shooting game Saturday afternoon to defeat a Hurricanes team missing starter Norchad Omier due to injury and extend the Orange’s home record to 9-0 this season. Syracuse shot 39.1% from the field, but the likes of Copeland, J.J. Starling, Chris Bell, Judah Mintz and Maliq Brown made timely plays late to steal the win at home.

FSU has lost two straight games in the series vs. Syracus, but have won two straight on the road vs. the Orange. If FSU can pull off a win tonight, it’ll be the first time since Syracuse joined the ACC that the Seminoles have won three straight inside the Carrier Dome..

The Orange are undefeated inside the JMA Wireless Dome this season.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 3.5 point underdogs to Syracuse, with the over/under set at 151.

FSU vs. Syracuse: How to watch, stream, listen

Date

Tuesday, January 23

Time

7 p.m.

Watch, Stream

ACC Network

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193

Possible starting lineup for Florida State

Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (13.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg; First career game against Syracuse)

Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (6.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg; First career game against Syracuse)

Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg; 0 pts and 4 rebs against Syracuse, February 8, 2023)

Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (6.8 ppg, 2.7 apg; 3 pts and 2 stls against Syracuse, February 8, 2023)

Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (12.3 ppg, 1.4 spg; 17 pts and 2 asts against Syracuse, February 8, 2023)

Top Florida State reserves

Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (8.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg; 0 pts and 1 reb against Syracuse, February 8, 2023)

Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (4.4 ppg, 1.3 apg; 7 pts and 9 asts against Syracuse, February 8, 2023)

Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (11.4 ppg, 1.9 apg; 22 pts and 5 asts against Syracuse, Dec. 10, 2022 – at Georgetown)

Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (3.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg; 4 pts and 3 rebs against Syracuse, Dec. 27, 202 – at Brown)

Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (3.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg; First career game against Syracuse)

Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (3.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg; First career game against Syracuse)

Center No. 12 Tom House (1.9 ppg, 0.5 rpg; 0 pts and 0 rebs against Syracuse, February 8, 2023)

Possible starting lineup for Syracuse

Forward No. 1 Maliq Brown (9.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg; 4 pts and 5 rebs against Florida State, February 8, 2023)

Forward No. 4 Chris Bell (11.1 ppg. 1.9 rpg; 10 pts and 6 rebs against Florida State, February 8, 2023)

Guard No. 5 Justin Taylor (5.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg; 0 pts and 1 reb against Florida State, February 8, 2023)

Guard No. 2 JJ Starling (11.8 ppg, 2.3 apg; 20 pts and 3 rebs against Florida State, December 21, 2022 – at Notre Dame)

Guard No. 3 Judah Mintz (17.9 ppg, 4.3 apg; 16 pts and 6 rebs against Florida State, February 8, 2023)

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info