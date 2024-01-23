FSU vs. Syracuse: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

After seeing its five-game winning streak snapped, Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball will look to get back on track tonight on the road vs. the Syracuse Orange.
The Seminoles (11-7, 5-2) lost their last time out, 78-67 in a home matchup against the Clemson Tigers.
From Matt Minnick:
It looked like the streak might continue early on, as FSU built an 8 point first half lead. But the final 25 minutes of the game belonged exclusively to Clemson (13-5, 3-4) and the desperate Tigers were able to hand FSU their first loss in the last 6 games. For the Seminoles, it will certainly feel like a missed opportunity after they beat their rivals in Coral Gables earlier in the week.
Syracuse (13-5, 4-3) has won three out of five games to start 2024, with those two losses being blowouts at the hands of Duke and North Carolina, and is riding a two-game winning streak with its most recent win coming in buzzer beater fashion vs. the Miami Hurricanes.
From our SB Nation sister site, Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician:
After trailing by as much as eight points, Syracuse’s offense overcame a poor shooting game Saturday afternoon to defeat a Hurricanes team missing starter Norchad Omier due to injury and extend the Orange’s home record to 9-0 this season. Syracuse shot 39.1% from the field, but the likes of Copeland, J.J. Starling, Chris Bell, Judah Mintz and Maliq Brown made timely plays late to steal the win at home.
FSU has lost two straight games in the series vs. Syracus, but have won two straight on the road vs. the Orange. If FSU can pull off a win tonight, it’ll be the first time since Syracuse joined the ACC that the Seminoles have won three straight inside the Carrier Dome..
The Orange are undefeated inside the JMA Wireless Dome this season.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 3.5 point underdogs to Syracuse, with the over/under set at 151.
FSU vs. Syracuse: How to watch, stream, listen
Date
Tuesday, January 23
Time
7 p.m.
Watch, Stream
ACC Network
Listen
Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193
Possible starting lineup for Florida State
- Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (13.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg; First career game against Syracuse)
- Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (6.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg; First career game against Syracuse)
- Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg; 0 pts and 4 rebs against Syracuse, February 8, 2023)
- Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (6.8 ppg, 2.7 apg; 3 pts and 2 stls against Syracuse, February 8, 2023)
- Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (12.3 ppg, 1.4 spg; 17 pts and 2 asts against Syracuse, February 8, 2023)
Top Florida State reserves
- Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (8.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg; 0 pts and 1 reb against Syracuse, February 8, 2023)
- Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (4.4 ppg, 1.3 apg; 7 pts and 9 asts against Syracuse, February 8, 2023)
- Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (11.4 ppg, 1.9 apg; 22 pts and 5 asts against Syracuse, Dec. 10, 2022 – at Georgetown)
- Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (3.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg; 4 pts and 3 rebs against Syracuse, Dec. 27, 202 – at Brown)
- Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (3.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg; First career game against Syracuse)
- Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (3.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg; First career game against Syracuse)
- Center No. 12 Tom House (1.9 ppg, 0.5 rpg; 0 pts and 0 rebs against Syracuse, February 8, 2023)
Possible starting lineup for Syracuse
- Forward No. 1 Maliq Brown (9.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg; 4 pts and 5 rebs against Florida State, February 8, 2023)
- Forward No. 4 Chris Bell (11.1 ppg. 1.9 rpg; 10 pts and 6 rebs against Florida State, February 8, 2023)
- Guard No. 5 Justin Taylor (5.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg; 0 pts and 1 reb against Florida State, February 8, 2023)
- Guard No. 2 JJ Starling (11.8 ppg, 2.3 apg; 20 pts and 3 rebs against Florida State, December 21, 2022 – at Notre Dame)
- Guard No. 3 Judah Mintz (17.9 ppg, 4.3 apg; 16 pts and 6 rebs against Florida State, February 8, 2023)
Game notes, via FSU Sports Info
FLORIDA STATE – AT 5-2 IN ACC PLAY — TRAVELS TO PLAY AT SYRACUSE
Florida State, which has won five of its last six ACC games, travels to play at Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York on Tuesday, January 20, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. It’s the first and only meeting between the two teams during the 2023-24 regular season. The Seminoles arrive at the ACC’s northern most post with a two-game winning streak against the Orange in games played in their home on their campus. Florida State begins play on Tuesday having won two consecutive ACC road games – at Notre Dame (January 13, 67-58) and at Miami (January 17, 84-75) – and are 2-1 in their first three ACC road games of the season. Including Tuesday’s game at Syracuse, the Seminoles have six ACC home games and seven conference road games remaining on their schedule. Following Tuesday’s game at Syracuse, the Seminoles return to the Donald L. Tucker Center to play the top-five ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, January 27 at 2:00 p.m.
SEMINOLES ARIVE AT SYRACUSE LOOKING TO WIN THEIR THIRD CONSECUTIVE ACC ROAD GAME
With consecutive ACC road victories at Notre Dame (January 13, 67-58) and at Miami (January 17, 84-75), Florida State arrives in central New York on Tuesday night looking to win its third consecutive ACC road game for the first time since the month of January during the 2019-20 season. Florida State won at Louisville (January 4, 2020; 78- 65), at Wake Forest (January 8, 2020; 78-68) and at Miami in overtime (January 18, 2020; 83-79) in successive games in winning the ACC regular season ACC Championship.
SEMINOLES MILESTONES ACHIEVED IN THE LAST WEEK…
…Florida State earned its 1,300th win in program history when it defeated Miami, 84-75, in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 17, 2024; …Junior guard Primo Spears scored his 1,000 career point in Florida State’s game against Clemson in Tallahassee, on Saturday, January 20, 2024; …Junior guard Jalen Warley earned his 100th career steal in Florida State’s game against Clemson in Tallahassee, on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
GREEN JR. APPROACHING 350 CAREER 3-POINT FIELD GOALS MADE MILESTONE
Senior Darin Green Jr. made two 3-point field goals in Florida State’s game against Clemson on Saturday and enters Tuesday’s game at Syracuse with 345 career 3-point field goals made. He is currently seventh among active Division I players and second among current ACC players with his 3-point field goals made total. He trails on Clemson’s Joe Girard III (both nationally and in the ACC) — the former Orange star – who has made 349 career 3-point field goals.
LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO…
…Defeat Syracuse and win its third consecutive game at Syracuse for the first time in the history of the series. The Seminoles are 3-4 inside the Dome in seven trips to play at Syracuse; …Defeat Syracuse and win its third consecutive ACC road game for the first time since winning at Louisville, at Wake Forest, and at Miami on overtime during the month of January during the 2020 season; …Defeat Syracuse and earn a victory in the state of New York for the first time since at Syracuse on January 15, 2022 (76-71) in its moist recent trip to play the Orange in the Dome.
