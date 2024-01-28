Sunday Seminoles Summary: Women’s hoops look to end 3 game skid while Men lose heartbreaker. Softball and Baseball just around the corner

Welcome back to the Tomahawk Nation’s Triple-S, where we will attempt to give you all the latest results and news from all the Florida State Seminoles sports that don’t begin with “foot.”

If you missed last weeks Triple S recap of all the Seminole sports, you can find it here.

This week:

The men’s basketball team (12-8, 6-3 ACC) lost yesterday’s game against the Tar Heels. On the bright side, their record so far in 2024 is 6-2, but those 2 losses have happened in 2 of their last 3 games.

The Florida State Women’s basketball team (14-7, 5-4 ACC) is in Atlanta for today’s game against Georgia Tech where they will attempt to snap their current 3 game losing streak.

Brian Pellerin and Gwyn Rhodes of the Seminole Softball Wrap Podcast wrap up their pre-season previews with a look at the Seminoles’ roster as they head into 2024.

The Seminole Track and Field, Swimming and Diving, and Tennis programs seasons are underway, and Golf will start playing next Saturday Febuary 3rd.

The baseball season is just around the corner, with the first weekend series starting February 16th at the Dick against Butler.

Florida State took on top-five-ranked North Carolina Saturday afternoon, looking for a victory to jump-start its tournament hopes. First Half: The game plan started and ended for Florida State by containing the R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot two-man game....{continued}

After a big road win at Syracuse, the ‘Noles return home for a Saturday afternoon tip (2 PM, ESPN) against the ACC leading North Carolina Tar Heels. 1. When we last saw North Carolina, Florida State had just come off blowing a lead against Georgia that came so fast that it could only be compared to Mike Norvell’s squad getting beat by Jacksonville State on the final play....{continued}

Florida State (12-7, 6-2) traveled to upstate New York with a chance to make up for their home loss to Clemson with a quad one win against Syracuse. Mission accomplished. Florida State got a career high 27 points from Jamir Watkins and turned...{continued}

Jamir Watkins with a stat stuffing game



A double-double game, a career high of 27 points and 11 rebounds!!! pic.twitter.com/TWjHNqSCsk — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 24, 2024

Some highlights from Syracuse pic.twitter.com/pOgbTQSx5A — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 24, 2024

We have a lot to be thankful for. We stand on the shoulders of our FSU basketball alumni. pic.twitter.com/JpXgrhKyey — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 21, 2024

’ !



Let’s make Ta’Niya Latson a finalist again for the Ann Meyers Drysdale award. You can vote once per day!



️ https://t.co/VEKVpUrjG1#NoleFAM | @NiyaLatson pic.twitter.com/aJAIU9gork — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 27, 2024

No. 23 Florida State (14-7, 5-4 ACC) fell to Duke (13-6, 5-3 ACC) by a 88-46 score tonight in Durham, NC. Game Recap The game got off to a slow start as both teams struggled to score. FSU seemed a bit bothered by the size of 6’6 Kennedy Brown while Duke had issues finding good shots...{continued}

No. 15 Florida State (14-6, 5-3 ACC) was defeated by Virginia (9-9, 1-6 ACC) by a 91-87 score this afternoon in Tallahassee, FL. Game Recap Florida State started the game in frigid fashion. The Seminoles missed their first six shots from the field. Virginia would take advantage with..{continued}

The Florida State softball team is less than three weeks away from opening their season in the JoAnne Graf Classic in Tallahassee against Charlotte. With Team 40 finishing as the Women’s College World Series runner-up, the expectations for Team 41 remain high....{continued}

2️⃣ weeks from right now, we’ll be playing softball at JoAnne Graf Field #All4ONE pic.twitter.com/qx88O6pPbE — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 25, 2024

Best of the best



Noles put a conference-leading 5️⃣ players on the All-ACC Preseason Team #All4ONE pic.twitter.com/swKK361EwU — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 25, 2024

For the 11th consecutive season, your Florida State softball team has been picked to win the ACC by the coaches #All4ONE pic.twitter.com/ru7fvlJOnf — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 25, 2024

“It’s your team. You guys gotta own this team…The more you own it, the longer you’re going to be playing into May and June.”



Thanks to @FSUSoccer coach Brian Pensky for stopping by yesterday before practice to talk with our team #All4ONE pic.twitter.com/qehLoZzCe9 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 25, 2024

Big things to come



Michaela was named to USA Softball’s Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List #All4ONE pic.twitter.com/wATpZjfz11 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 24, 2024

Your 2024 Florida State Softball Team #Team41 pic.twitter.com/3shCg5pvLC — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 20, 2024

Come meet the 2024 Seminoles at our annual Fan Day on February 10!



The team will have a free 9-inning scrimmage beginning at 1 pm, followed by a 1-hour autograph session pic.twitter.com/i44bg2Hjr8 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 26, 2024

One of the top transfer classes in the nation pic.twitter.com/qPPIfA2RYH — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 23, 2024

Thank you to FSU baseball player @Ferrer1227 and @RisingSpearNIL for visiting DeSoto Trail and sharing your story of Resiliency with our Trailblazers as part of Celebrate Literacy Week. #GoTrailblazers #GoNoles #FLCelebratesLiteracy pic.twitter.com/LfNjo792Pz — David Schubert (@schubertd) January 24, 2024

"... if flame-throwing transfer righties Cam Leiter and Gavin Adams can continue refining their pitchability, @FSUBaseball has a chance to be outstanding in the rotation, with good depth in the bullpen."



Top 25 Consideration https://t.co/HcAx1fBVvH pic.twitter.com/rRtkkidK44 — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) January 23, 2024

The champs are back to work #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/WQ5TxEMAGu — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 19, 2024

Nothing like your first career professional goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hJsugUvDDO — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 21, 2024

NOLES WIN!!



FSU 4

SMU 2



Florida State will face No. 10 Texas in the championship tomorrow at 4 p.m. (ET). #OneTribe #ITAKickoff pic.twitter.com/p0ByXa68cg — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) January 27, 2024

No. 20 Florida State Wins Thriller over Alabama

The No. 20 Florida State men’s tennis team earned its first road victory of the season over Alabama in a 4-3 classic. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc converted the winning point and shined again on Sunday afternoon at the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility.

“This is a good bounce-back win from the other day and it was always going to be a challenge to win on the road and we earned that nice victory today,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “Antoine was the one that stepped up at the end and showed why he’s one of the best players in college tennis.”...{continued}

Four Noles earn All-ACC Academic Team



Congratulations to Barnaby, Alex, Loris and Jamie!#OneTribe — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) June 21, 2023

The No. 16/RV Florida State swimming and diving teams fell to No. 4/3 Florida on Friday. The swimming events took place at Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training in Ocala, while diving was held at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. “We had some great swims today,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We’re excited with how we look going into the post season.” Despite the loss, five Noles recorded personal bests and 11 performances were just shy of that benchmark....{continued}

The Florida State University Track and Field team concluded the first day of an action-packed weekend. David Mullarkey set a new school record in the 3,000 meter run at the John Thomas Terrier Classic on Friday in Boston, Massachusetts, establishing a new personal best at 7:42.89. Mullarkey erased the time that was set by Ahmed Muhamed that was set in 2022 at 7:51.15. He now leads the ACC and is ranked fourth nationally. Martin Prodanov made a statement in his FSU debut, where he turned in the fifth-fastest mile time in men’s school history at 3:59.98. Among the nation’s top distance runners, Prodanov placed 20th. His time currently sits first in the ACC....{continued}

David Mullarkey earns a huge milestone against a stacked pro athlete field at the John Thomas Terrier Classic



Mullarkey picks up a new school record of 7:42.89, which currently sits #1 in the ACC and #4 in the NCAA#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/zM4GFZpX9d — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 26, 2024

Dajaz DeFrand picks up a new meet record in the 200m at the Lenny Lyles Invitational for a first place finish (23.24).



Her time currently sits #1 in the ACC and #6 in the nation. #NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/NNFWIXKoHS — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 26, 2024

Florida State Hurdler, Alexandra Webster was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Track Athlete of the Week the ACC announced on Tuesday afternoon. This marks the second consecutive week that a Nole has earned the weekly honor. Webster had a thrilling performance this past weekend at the annual RAAD Sports Invitational....{continued}

Congratulations to Alexandra Webster for being named this week's ACC Co-Track Athlete of the Week.

Take a look at Webster's reaction that landed her #1 in the ACC, #8 in the country and #5 all-time in FSU history!



#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/CGDoWY4uCo — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 23, 2024

Florida State indoor and beach volleyball will have strong connections to North America’s newest premier volleyball league: the Pro Volleyball Federation. Taking advantage of the growth that volleyball has experienced in recent years, the league launches this week and features 132 players across seven teams, which includes locations in Orlando, Atlanta, Omaha, Columbus, Grand Rapids, San Diego and Las Vegas....{continued}

Putting in the work⛳️ pic.twitter.com/t15CI3VwOR — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 24, 2024

10 days until the spring season starts... but who's counting ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Szq4Go5gny — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 23, 2024

Other Seminole Stuff

Happy birthday to THE Florida State University

Here's to 173 years of excellence. We you FSU! #HappyBirthdayFSU #HelloFSU ☀️ pic.twitter.com/0aNHrmttPn — FSU Student Affairs (@FSUDSA) January 24, 2024

Congrats to @ChemistryFsu professor Joe Schlenoff on being elected a Fellow of the @AmerChemSociety Division of Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering! Learn about his research into polymers, which are found in food, cosmetics, shampoos and more. : https://t.co/y6UX59SQBZ pic.twitter.com/9Ir2uWYo0s — FSU Arts & Sciences (@FSUartssciences) January 24, 2024

From London to Tallahassee — an incredible journey and esteemed career! Congratulations to @NationalMagLab Chief Materials Scientist and @FAMUFSUCOE Professor David Larbalestier on your Distinguished Alumni Award from @imperialcollege. https://t.co/YViY2sKvV1 — FSU Research (@FSUResearch) January 24, 2024

Florida State University will celebrate its academic and athletic success during the annual FSU Day at the Capitol! The event will showcase many of the university’s colleges and academic departments, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1. #FSUDayhttps://t.co/dNWgttb00m — Florida State University (@FloridaState) January 25, 2024