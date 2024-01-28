 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Seminoles Summary: Women’s hoops look to end 3 game skid while Men lose heartbreaker. Softball and Baseball just around the corner

Catching you up on the latest in Florida State Seminoles athletics

By FrankDNole
Peyton Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Welcome back to the Tomahawk Nation’s Triple-S, where we will attempt to give you all the latest results and news from all the Florida State Seminoles sports that don’t begin with “foot.”

If you missed last weeks Triple S recap of all the Seminole sports, you can find it here.

This week:

  • The men’s basketball team (12-8, 6-3 ACC) lost yesterday’s game against the Tar Heels. On the bright side, their record so far in 2024 is 6-2, but those 2 losses have happened in 2 of their last 3 games.
  • The Florida State Women’s basketball team (14-7, 5-4 ACC) is in Atlanta for today’s game against Georgia Tech where they will attempt to snap their current 3 game losing streak.
  • Brian Pellerin and Gwyn Rhodes of the Seminole Softball Wrap Podcast wrap up their pre-season previews with a look at the Seminoles’ roster as they head into 2024.
  • The Seminole Track and Field, Swimming and Diving, and Tennis programs seasons are underway, and Golf will start playing next Saturday Febuary 3rd.
  • The baseball season is just around the corner, with the first weekend series starting February 16th at the Dick against Butler.

Men’s Basketball

Florida State took on top-five-ranked North Carolina Saturday afternoon, looking for a victory to jump-start its tournament hopes.

First Half:

The game plan started and ended for Florida State by containing the R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot two-man game....{continued}

After a big road win at Syracuse, the ‘Noles return home for a Saturday afternoon tip (2 PM, ESPN) against the ACC leading North Carolina Tar Heels.

1. When we last saw North Carolina, Florida State had just come off blowing a lead against Georgia that came so fast that it could only be compared to Mike Norvell’s squad getting beat by Jacksonville State on the final play....{continued}

Florida State (12-7, 6-2) traveled to upstate New York with a chance to make up for their home loss to Clemson with a quad one win against Syracuse. Mission accomplished. Florida State got a career high 27 points from Jamir Watkins and turned...{continued}

Women’s Basketball

No. 23 Florida State (14-7, 5-4 ACC) fell to Duke (13-6, 5-3 ACC) by a 88-46 score tonight in Durham, NC.

Game Recap

The game got off to a slow start as both teams struggled to score. FSU seemed a bit bothered by the size of 6’6 Kennedy Brown while Duke had issues finding good shots...{continued}

No. 15 Florida State (14-6, 5-3 ACC) was defeated by Virginia (9-9, 1-6 ACC) by a 91-87 score this afternoon in Tallahassee, FL.

Game Recap

Florida State started the game in frigid fashion. The Seminoles missed their first six shots from the field. Virginia would take advantage with..{continued}

Softball

The Florida State softball team is less than three weeks away from opening their season in the JoAnne Graf Classic in Tallahassee against Charlotte. With Team 40 finishing as the Women’s College World Series runner-up, the expectations for Team 41 remain high....{continued}

Baseball

Soccer

Tennis

No. 20 Florida State Wins Thriller over Alabama

The No. 20 Florida State men’s tennis team earned its first road victory of the season over Alabama in a 4-3 classic. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc converted the winning point and shined again on Sunday afternoon at the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility.

“This is a good bounce-back win from the other day and it was always going to be a challenge to win on the road and we earned that nice victory today,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “Antoine was the one that stepped up at the end and showed why he’s one of the best players in college tennis.”...{continued}

Swimming & Diving

The No. 16/RV Florida State swimming and diving teams fell to No. 4/3 Florida on Friday.

The swimming events took place at Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training in Ocala, while diving was held at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville.

“We had some great swims today,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We’re excited with how we look going into the post season.”

Despite the loss, five Noles recorded personal bests and 11 performances were just shy of that benchmark....{continued}

Track and Field

The Florida State University Track and Field team concluded the first day of an action-packed weekend.

David Mullarkey set a new school record in the 3,000 meter run at the John Thomas Terrier Classic on Friday in Boston, Massachusetts, establishing a new personal best at 7:42.89. Mullarkey erased the time that was set by Ahmed Muhamed that was set in 2022 at 7:51.15. He now leads the ACC and is ranked fourth nationally.

Martin Prodanov made a statement in his FSU debut, where he turned in the fifth-fastest mile time in men’s school history at 3:59.98. Among the nation’s top distance runners, Prodanov placed 20th. His time currently sits first in the ACC....{continued}

Florida State Hurdler, Alexandra Webster was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Track Athlete of the Week the ACC announced on Tuesday afternoon. This marks the second consecutive week that a Nole has earned the weekly honor.

Webster had a thrilling performance this past weekend at the annual RAAD Sports Invitational....{continued}

Beach Volleyball

Florida State indoor and beach volleyball will have strong connections to North America’s newest premier volleyball league: the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Taking advantage of the growth that volleyball has experienced in recent years, the league launches this week and features 132 players across seven teams, which includes locations in Orlando, Atlanta, Omaha, Columbus, Grand Rapids, San Diego and Las Vegas....{continued}

Volleyball

Golf

Other Seminole Stuff

